David Hallberg with dancers of The Australian Ballet

Pierre Toussaint, Courtesy TAB

David Hallberg Takes the Reins at The Australian Ballet

Candice Thompson For Dance Magazine
Jan 29, 2021

The Australian Ballet has long been a home away from home for David Hallberg. During a two-year struggle with an ankle injury that required two surgeries, he spent the most pivotal time of his recuperation in Melbourne, working with TAB's in-house medical and physical therapy team. Combined with a decade of guest performances there, including his triumphant comeback show in December 2016, it seems only fitting that Hallberg has returned to TAB as its new artistic director.

The announcement that you were taking over leadership at The Australian Ballet came about a week before much of the world started locking down due to the coronavirus. How has the pandemic affected your career transition?

When COVID hit, I was about to dance Swan Lake with The Royal Ballet, my last scheduled shows with Natasha [Natalia Osipova]. We'd wanted to do Swan Lake for years, and just as we were finally getting our chance, everything shut down. I got on a plane to Melbourne before the borders shut in Australia. I stayed there for three months, and—this is the silver lining—I got so much preliminary work done.

I'm not used to being on the other side. A lot of the ballet career is passive; if you're in the machine of a huge organization, the machine just runs for you. So now I'm running the machine, in a way, and I'm green, but I'm learning.

You more or less said goodbye to New York City audiences with ABT's digital fall gala.

There was supposed to be a farewell tour. I was in shape to dance Siegfried when everything stopped. I essentially took about four months off dancing. After Melbourne, I spent time with my parents and went on an epic road trip. I started getting back into shape in Phoenix and when I returned to New York, some things started to form: Christopher Wheeldon created on Sara Mearns and me for Fall For Dance. We had always wanted to dance together. And then Pam Tanowitz and I worked together on a solo that we filmed for ABT's gala.

Tell us about your history with Pam.

When ABT Incubator was called the "Innovation Initiative," she was the first choreographer I brought in. That was 10 years ago, and she wasn't getting the recognition that she is now. She's really fascinated with classical ballet, but comes from a completely different background, approaches it with a bookish dissection. Pam's work is smart, not showy, and well thought out. She doesn't spoon-feed the audience, nor does she tell the dancers, "Oh my God, do that trick that I saw you do on Instagram." The solo was actually the first time we've ever created together. We did this kind of dark, film noir piece with a vintage feel.

Have you been able to put your stamp on TAB's 2021 season?

2021 was already done by David McAllister, but, lo and behold, some of what was planned can't happen because of COVID-19. Pam is someone I am bringing down quickly—in fact, she is my first commission. She's going to create a big men's piece to the music of Caroline Shaw. And then I am bringing down William Forsythe's Artifact Suite. It is part of my effort to fill in the gaps of work that hasn't yet been seen here. We're also doing a big return-to-the-stage, family-friendly gala for the end of February, when it's the height of summer here.

This is really a new chapter in your life.

After my return from the injury, I felt I had a different relationship with New York. It didn't stimulate me as much as it used to. The speed got to me. But I will miss my routines and rituals: roaming the city; having pancakes in my diner and reading the Sunday New York Times; going to New York City Ballet on a cold fall evening by myself.

But I love Melbourne. You know, I've lived out of the suitcase. I've jumped off a plane and gone into performances. And now, maybe it is because I am almost 40, I'm just ready to plant some roots. I'm here for the long run.

Related Articles Around the Web
david hallberg the australian ballet pam tanowitz david mcallister american ballet theatre

Latest Posts

Gregory Batardon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne

The 2021 Prix de Lausanne Prepares for a Year Like No Other

In an ordinary year, early February marks an exciting time in the ballet world: the return of the prestigious Prix de Lausanne competition. But this is no ordinary year, so this is no ordinary Prix. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition will run from January 31 to February 7, completely via video.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
prix de lausanne coronavirus covid-19 ballet competitions kathryn bradney ballet livestream 2021 prix de lausanne
2021 prix de lausanne
Photo by Mena Brunette, XMBPhotography

Inside Washington Ballet Artist Ashley Murphy-Wilson's Dance Bag

Ashley Murphy-Wilson, an artist at The Washington Ballet, is all about making things personal. Well, personalized, that is. "My best purchase ever was a label maker," she says. "Everything I own is labeled. My phone charger is labeled. My roller is labeled. Everyone knows: If I leave something in the studio, I'm coming back for it—because my name is on it."

The TWB dancer adds a personal touch to almost everything in her dance bag, be it with her label maker, her "signature" leopard print legwarmers or her bedazzled (yes, we said bedazzled) booties. It's the mark of an experienced dancer; Murphy-Wilson, now in her sixth season at TWB after 13 years with Dance Theatre of Harlem, knows better than to let her belongings get lost to the dance studio "black hole" effect.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance bag show and tell ashley murphy-wilson the washington ballet dance dancer ballet dancer ballerina
ashley murphy-wilson
Charlene Gehm MacDougal as Lead Nursemaid in Petrushka. Photo by Herbert Migdoll

In Memoriam: Joffrey Dancer Charlene Gehm MacDougal, 69

Former lead dancer with The Joffrey Ballet, Charlene Gehm MacDougal died of ovarian cancer on January 10 at her home in New York City, age 69.

Gehm illuminated the inner life of each of the varied characters in her extensive repertoire. Whether she was the gracious hostess in George Balanchine's Cotillon, the riveting Lady Capulet in John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet, or in the tumult of William Forsythe's Love Songs, she drew the viewer's eye and heart to the essence of the role.

As Forsythe puts it: "Charlene was certainly one of the most elegant dancers I have had the privilege to work with. Her striking countenance flowed into her work and, joined with her wicked sense of humor and intelligence, created thoughtful, mesmerizing and memorable art."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
charlene gehm charlene gehm macdougal joffrey in memoriam
in memoriam

Editors' Picks