Enter now to win a pair of tickets to the New York premiere of Danseur, a new documentary confronting the social stigma of being a boy in ballet featuring American Ballet Theatre's Patrick Frenette and James Whiteside, Boston Ballet's John Lam and Derek Dunn and Houston Ballet's Harper Watters. The premiere will take place on November 2, 2018 at 7:30 pm at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center.

