How Sarasota Ballet Principal Danielle Brown Stays Cool Without Compromising on Style

Marissa DeSantis
Aug 10, 2020

When it comes to fashion, Sarasota Ballet principal dancer Danielle Brown favors breezy fabrics in a mix of neutral and light colors. "I like wearing fitted, but not tight, clothes, especially outside of ballet," says Brown. Skirts and dresses are her go-to. "In the hot Florida weather, I like to wear stuff that's more flowy and lightweight."

Another go-to? Vintage shopping. "Here in Sarasota, my favorite spot is Canned Ham Vintage. It started in one of those silver, retro camper vans, then it got a much bigger location." She also loves brands that have an eclectic feel already built into their stores, like Anthropologie and Free People.

In the studio, she sticks to neutrals and softer colors, like a blushy pink or mint and sage greens. Brown, who has her own leotard and accessories line called RAE Boutique, often designs her own looks. She's drawn most to the classical aesthetic of ballerinas like Margot Fonteyn and Natalia Makarova. "But I'll always put my own twist on it and try to make it a little bit more current."

The Details—Street

Brown walks down a Florida street in wedge sandals, a pink skirt, and a white blouse tied around her waist.

Vintage blouse: "I like tying it to show a little bit of tummy so that it's more fitted," says Brown. "Then, I'll roll the sleeves up for a more relaxed finish."

A New Day skirt, from Target: "I pretty much live in skirts and dresses, especially during the summer. Pants, I can't even think about."

A New Day sandals: Brown loves heels, but she can't always wear them. "Usually my bunions are swollen or my feet are cramped from being in pointe shoes all day. These are a wedge heel, and they're really comfy."

Estee & Lilly purse: "This dresses an outfit up so easily, but can still be casual for every day."

The Details—Studio

Brown stands at the barre in a sunlit studio, in a low extension to the front on pointe, wearing a pink turtleneck leotard and a sea foam green wrap skirt.

Brown, who has been designing her own leotards for over a decade, founded RAE Boutique four years ago. "At first it was just me making things for myself," she says. "But it evolved into starting a website and selling stuff online after friends and strangers wanted to wear my designs."

RAE Boutique leotard: "This is one of my favorites from my collection," Brown says. "The turtleneck wraps around and ties in a bow in the back, so it can be as tight or as loose as you like."

Trienawear skirt: "I've had this skirt for 10 years. It's ripped so many times, but I keep fixing it because I'm obsessed with it."

Repetto pointe shoes: "Repettos were a game changer for me. I'll never wear anything else again," says Brown. "I get stock shoes, and I don't have to cut them or glue them. I just darn the tips, sew my elastic ribbons on and go."

Getty Images

The History of Pointe Shoes: The Landmark Moments That Made Ballet's Signature Shoe What It Is Today

Pointe shoes, with their ability to elevate a dancer both literally and metaphorically to a superhuman realm, are the ultimate symbol of a ballerina's ethereality and hard work. For students, receiving a first pair of pointe shoes is a rite of passage. The shoes carry an almost mystical allure: They're an endless source of lore and ritual, with tips, tricks and stories passed down over generations.

The history of pointe shoes reveals how a delicately darned slipper introduced in the 1820s has transformed into a technical tool that offers dancers the utmost freedom onstage today.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Getty Images

How Coming Back to Ballet After Years Away Has Saved Me During the Pandemic Shutdown

I was 4 years old when I took my first ballet lesson. My mom had dressed me in a pink leotard with matching tights, skirt and slippers. She drove me on a Saturday morning to a ballet academy in downtown Caguas, the town in Puerto Rico where I grew up. I don't remember much from the first lesson, but I do recall the reverence. My teacher Mónica asked the class if someone wanted to volunteer to lead. She was surprised I—the new girl—was the one to raise my hand.

I made up most of the steps, mimicking the ballerinas I had seen on TV and videos. At one point, Mónica stepped in and asked me to lead the class in a bow. I followed her directions and curtseyed in front of the mirror with one leg behind me and a gentle nod. I looked up to find myself in awe of what I had just done.

This was the same feeling I had when, after years away from dance, I finished my first YouTube ballet class at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
La'Toya Princess Jackson, Courtesy MoBBallet

Join Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet for Its 2020 Virtual Symposium

Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet, founded in 2015 by writer and activist Theresa Ruth Howard to preserve and promote the stories of Black ballet dancers, is offering three weekends of interactive education and conversation this month through its 2020 Virtual Symposium. The conference, titled "Education, Communication, Restoration," encourages participants to engage in candid discussions concerning racial inequality and social justice in ballet. While it is a space that centers on Blackness, all are welcome. Held August 14, 15, 21, 22 and 28, MoBBallet's second annual symposium will allow dancers to receive mentorship and openly speak about their personal experiences in a safe and empowering environment.

The first event, For Us By Us (FUBU) Town Hall, is a free community discussion on August 14 from 3:30–4:30 pm EDT via Zoom, followed by a forum for ballet leadership. The town hall format encourages active engagement (participants can raise their hands and respond in real time), but the registration invoice also contains a form for submitting questions in advance. The following discussions, forums and presentations include topics like company life as a Black dancer, developing personal activism, issues of equity and colorism in ballet companies, and more. Tickets range from free to $12 for each 60- to 80-minute event.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
