The late Frank Hatchett accepts his Dance Teacher award. Photo by Kyle Froman.

Nominate an Educator for a Dance Teacher Award!

Lauren Wingenroth For Dance Teacher
Mar 01, 2021

Know any extraordinary dance educators? (We're guessing the answer is yes.)

Nominate them for a Dance Teacher Award! Every year, we recognize excellence in teaching by honoring four educators for their contributions to the field.

We are currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Dance Teacher Awards, and are looking for dance educators who:

  • Have a unique or outsized impact on their students and/or community
  • Strive to bring out the best in their students as dancers and people
  • Have a thoughtful and forward-thinking approach to pedagogy
  • Are dedicated to their own continued learning
  • Have a body-positive teaching style
  • Prioritize dancers' mental and physical health and safety
  • Are committed to anti-racism, equity and inclusion inside and outside the studio

Dance educators of all kinds are eligible to receive the Dance Teacher Award, including those working in private studios, K–12 schools, conservatories, higher education institutions and more. Nominations will be reviewed holistically based on their alignment with the above criteria. Nominations must be submitted by March 31.

Find the nomination form here, and a list of past DT Awardees here.

dance teacher award nominations dance teacher award

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Maria Kochetkova. Darian Volkova, Courtesy Kochetkova

Maria Kochetkova on How COVID-19 Affected Her Freelance Career, and Her New Home at Finnish National Ballet

When international star Maria Kochetkova embarked on a freelance career three years ago, she never envisioned how a global pandemic would affect it. In 2018, the Russian-born ballerina left the security of San Francisco Ballet, a company she called home for more than a decade, for the globe-trotting life of a guest star. Before the pandemic, Kochetkova managed her own performing schedule and was busier than ever, enjoying artistic freedom and expanding her creative horizons. This all changed in March 2020, when she saw her booming career—and her jet-setting lifestyle—change almost overnight.

After months of uncertainty, Kochetkova landed at Finnish National Ballet, where she is a principal dancer for the 2020–21 season. Pointe spoke with her about her time during the quarantine and what helped her to get through it, her new life in Helsinki, and what keeps her busy and motivated these days.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
maria kochetkova finnish national ballet covid-19 coronavirus
maria kochetkova
DTH's Alexandra Hutchinson and Derek Brockington work out with trainer Lily Overmyer at Studio IX. Photo by Joel Prouty, Courtesy Hutchinson.

Working Out With DTH’s Alexandra Hutchinson

Despite major pandemic shutdowns in New York City, Alexandra Hutchinson has been HIIT-ing her stride. Between company class with Dance Theater of Harlem and projects like the viral video "Dancing Through Harlem"—which she co-directed with roommate and fellow DTH dancer Derek Brockington—Hutchinson has still found time to cross-train. She shares her motivation behind her killer high-intensity interval training at Studio IX on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
alexandra hutchinson the workout cross-training hiit dance theatre of harlem studio ix
the workout

Editors' Picks