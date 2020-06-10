With No Live Performances in Sight, Some Companies Resume Rehearsals via Zoom

<p><br/></p>
San Francisco Ballet<p>San Francisco Ballet was the first major U.S. ballet company forced to cancel performances in March. It has since launched SF @ Home, a new initiative to broadcast archival performances on its <a href="https://www.sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home/" target="_blank">website</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sfballet/videos/898477387247355/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARCBfeuwUs7PZxD-MZXHZdEf0EltWTGhZjn20bcy1lZ8Fh7GMPEs-jKRxxhxIPeIW9gSZmOsnvQFyzAj&hc_ref=ARTw9aFjnQFD2TRJYjyoWFVTpkpndgngpe8momfD2-vhLZImqvfL7K1fLrus4UfVIoo&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARDrbpBAF-dwRWnxckCW2bhUT4Vqe14W2xGs4ZWBzr7nYde1SBgPXkj1ENHYigugdif5ipPSBOklQKBrPPS7Er9WINhEstgJPt_03GNgrBpC5b8dT9PuiazFzEUBj4I3oZh38R_LVcqAfm0hdwYk5cfYfS2Oji74AfsBJnNGASoOCEENRpHjAbKfIUpqm5-hYT3zzmAvEoYCRhwEnUlqKcHSgBQzvnj2FF7kOwFdcuu8Sa47tx--Bmh5V676kPhEMdf_q_PK5Hs-Zx99VD_QU3UlcIeDdMex3uGArniXpb-sUviwmEBmxaDerFdRuXPtIHTzIjGcGHkuRaD7XwYcpCpH7Vc" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ibcn1jZXa/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> pages, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez7_q3rVgQI" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Below is a schedule of upcoming events—all streams begin at <strong>2:30 pm PDT</strong>.</p><ul><li><strong>May 29–June 5: </strong>Cathy Marston's <em>Snowblind</em>, a one-act interpretation of Edith Wharton's novella <em>Ethan Frome</em>.</li><li><strong>June 5–12: </strong>Director's CHoice triple bill featuring Helgi Tomasson's <em>Soirées Musicales</em> and <em>Concerto Grosso</em>, and Christopher Wheeldon's <em>After the Rain</em> pas de deux.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></li><li><strong>June 12–19: </strong>Arthur Pita's <em>Bjork Ballet</em>, in conjunction with SFB's virtual Nite Out, featuring DIY cocktail recipes and a DJ-curated set list. </li></ul>
Royal Danish Ballet<p>The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming a performance of August Bournonville's <em>Napoli</em> on its <a href="https://kglteater.dk/kgl/xtra/forestilling-napoli?fbclid=IwAR3rccB6kBGRvzlZUmmhYYVV2g2KSe7p_Um1GjTbCzMdvR2PSVbnpX5aUSc&section=31079" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>right now</strong>. The performance, staged by artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe and recorded during the company's 2013-14 season, stars Alexandra Lo Sardo as Teresina and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/search/?q=ALban+lendorf" target="_blank">Alban Lendorf</a> as Gennaro. You can also now watch Balanchine's<em> Ballo della Regina</em>, starring Holly Jean Dorger and Jonathan Chmelensky; John Neumeier's Romeo and Juliet, starring Ida Pretorius and Andreas Kaas; Christopher Wheeldon's Alice in Wonderland, starring Holly Jean Dorger; and the Marius Petipa classic <em>Raymonda</em>, starring J'aime Crandall and Alexander Bozinoff. <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger?section=32010" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to all performances. <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger/forestilling-alice-i-eventyrland/" target="_blank"></a></p>
Mariinsky Ballet<p>St. Petersburg's famed Mariinsky Theatre is releasing web broadcasts on its streaming channel, <a href="https://mariinsky.tv/e" target="_blank">Mariinsky TV</a>, with a ballet, opera or symphony performance posted every few days. <span></span></p>
Stuttgart Ballet<p>Stuttgart Ballet has been releasing a series of on-demand videos on its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/" target="_blank">website</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/c/dasstuttgarterballett" target="_blank">YouTube</a> page in recent weeks as part of its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/home/" target="_blank">Stuttgart Ballet @Home</a> initiative. From <strong>June 4–7</strong>, the company presents Jiří Kylián's <em>One of a Kind</em>.</p>
The Royal Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e1945232e9ceba218dd86753bd270b27"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zi54BRJ05GY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Royal Ballet has been holding streaming events on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Tu8P0V6BDE" target="_blank">YouTube channel </a>and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>. Tune in <strong>June 6–10</strong> for Cathy Marston's <em><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-cellist-stream-details" target="_blank">The Cellist</a></em>, inspired by the life and career of cellist Jacqueline du Pré. Sir Frederick Ashton's <em>La Fille mal gardée </em>makes its online premiere on <strong>June 12–26</strong>. Both broadcasts start at <strong>2 pm EDT/11 am PDT. </strong>Bonus: </p>
Smuin Ballet<p>Smuin Ballet is offering 48-hour streaming access to a pre-recorded performance <strong>every Wednesday</strong>. Called Hump Day Ballets, the week's repertoire is chosen by a different company member. Links to the broadcast will be available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/smuinballet" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/smuinballet/" target="_blank">Instagram </a>page, as well as through the company's email list (a sign up is available at <a href="https://www.smuinballet.org/" target="_blank">smuinballet.org</a>).</p>
Carolina Ballet<p>Carolina Ballet has been uploading a pre-recorded ballet from its vast repertoire to its <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">website</a> and <strong>every Tuesday and Friday</strong>. Watch the biweekly uploads <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
Dutch National Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e593e1f683255dbee199fd54fb5d5130"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iEtpOAVUe8I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dutch National Ballet is streaming ballets this month<em> </em>on its <a href="https://www.operaballet.nl/online" target="_blank">new online platform</a> and on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMw0ApqUVHY" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. From <strong>May 23 through June 6</strong>, tune in for Ted Brandsen's <em>Mata Hari, </em>starring Anna Tsygankov in the title role. Starting <strong>May 30</strong>, you can also see the company in an eclectic triple bill, featuring the Petipa classic <em>Paquita</em>, Remi Wörtmeyer's <em>Penumbra</em>, and Ernst Meisner's <em>No Time Before Time</em>. From June 6–13, DNB presents Ernst Meisner and Marco Gerris' <em>GRIMM</em>, a ballet-meets-hip-hop mash-up featuring Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty.<strong></strong></p>
Northern Ballet<p>UK–based Northern Ballet is offering a <a href="https://northernballet.com/pay-as-you-feel-season" target="_blank">Pay As You Feel Digital Season</a>, with a series of videos available on the company's website for a limited time, along with a link to donate. <em>EGO</em>, a Northern Ballet original dance film, is available on the <a href="https://northernballet.com/ego" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>now.</strong> You can also catch highlights from the company's <a href="https://northernballet.com/gala" target="_blank">50th Anniversary gala performance</a> and excerpts from Kenneth Tindall's brand new ballet <em><a href="https://northernballet.com/geisha" target="_blank">Geisha</a></em><strong>. </strong>In the coming weeks,<strong> </strong>David Nixon's <em>Dracula</em> will on BBC Four and iPlayer as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine Season.</p>
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo<p>Let's face it—we all could use a laugh right now. Thankfully, <a href="https://trockadero.org/" target="_blank">Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo</a> will be posting recordings of past performances to its Vimeo channel every two weeks as part of its <a href="https://trockadero.org/2020/04/the-trocks-launch-online-performance-series/" target="_blank">#trocksathome </a>initiative. <strong>Now through Friday, June 5</strong>, tune in <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=il3TYcH82HE" target="_blank">here</a> to watch audience favorite <em>Swan Lake Act II</em>. <strong><strong></strong></strong></p>
Pacific Northwest Ballet<p>Pacific Northwest Ballet has just announced an exciting lineup of online broadcasts, available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PNBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/pacificnwballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. From <strong>June 24–29</strong>, PNB presents Balanchine's <em>A Midsummer Night's Dream</em> from <strong>June 24–29</strong>, featuring Laura Tisserand and Kyle Davis. All streamings start at 7 pm PDT on the night of their release.</p>
Miami City Ballet<p>Tune in on Friday nights for Miami City Ballet's new digital performance series. Called Friday Night Spotlights, the series begins <strong>May 29</strong> at <strong>8 pm EDT</strong> and continues every two weeks through July, with all performances aired on MCB's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/miamicityballet" target="_blank">Facebook</a> page. Check out the calendar below for details:</p><ul><li><strong>June 12:</strong> Justin Peck's <em>Heatscape</em>, a tribute to Miami's Wynwood Arts District with designs by artist Shepard Fairey</li><li><strong>June 26:</strong><em> Nine Sinatra Songs </em>by Twyla Tharp</li><li><strong>July 10: </strong>Alexei Ratmansky's <em>Symphonic Dances</em>, to music by Rachmaninoff</li></ul>
Dance Theatre of Harlem<p>Dance Theatre of Harlem has just launched DTH on Demand, an online and interactive series that includes seven weeks of archival performances. All broadcasts will be streamed on <strong>Saturdays at </strong><strong>8 pm EDT</strong> on DTH's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/dancetheatreofharlem/?ref=ts" target="_blank">Facebook</a> page and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/DanceTheaterofHarlem" target="_blank">YouTube channe</a>l. Even better, there will be events throughout the week on DTH's social media platforms leading up to the Saturday night performance; <a href="https://www.dancetheatreofharlem.org/dthondemandvirtualballetseries/" target="_blank">click here</a> for a full list of events, and check out the steaming schedule below.</p><ul><li><strong>June 6: </strong><em>Creole Giselle. </em>This DTH classic was filmed in 1987 for a television broadcast in Denmark. Reconceived by DTH co-founder Arthur Mitchell and staged by Frederic Franklin, <em>Creole Giselle</em> takes place in the Louisiana bayou and stars Virginia Johnson in the title role.</li><li><strong>June 13:</strong> <em>Vessels, </em>choreographed<em> </em>by Darell Grand Moultrie,</li><li><strong>June 20: </strong><em>Return</em> by Robert Garland</li><li><strong>June 27:</strong> Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's <em>Balamouk</em></li><li><strong>July 11:</strong> Works and Process Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Dance Theatre of Harlem. The evening includes Arthur Mitchell's <em>Tones II </em>and Robert Garland's <em>Nyman String Quartet #2</em></li><li><strong>July 18:</strong> <em>Coming Together</em>, choreographed by Nacho Duato</li><li><strong>July 25:</strong> Geoffrey Holder's full-length <em>Dougla</em></li></ul>
English National Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="881bc13696ca810312716841a5eec1b9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0ko8cyWUHk0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>English National Ballet has launched Wednesday Watch Parties, featuring full-length recordings of company performances on ENB's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/EnglishNationalBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/enballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Broadcasts begin on<strong> Wednesdays</strong> at <strong>2 pm EDT/11 am PDT</strong> and are <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. The next Watch Party is scheduled for <strong>June 17–19</strong>, showcasing Sir Kenneth MAcMillan's <em><a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-song-earth/" target="_blank">Song of the Earth</a></em>. featuring Tamara Rojo, Joseph Caley and Jeffrey Cirio Then <strong>June 24–26</strong>, ENB presents MacMillan's full-length <a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-manon" target="_blank">Manon </a>starring Alina Cojocaru and Joseph Caley.<a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-swan-lake/" target="_blank"></a></p>
New York Theatre Ballet<p>New York Theatre Ballet, now called NYTB/Chamber Works, started its <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Living Room Series</a> in March. <strong>Every Friday night</strong>, the company will release a performance video from its archives. The best part? NYTB has made all past Living Room Series performances available on its website. <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to all performances, including the company's REP Triple Bill, All Alston Evening, All Tudor Evening, All Limón Evening, and Keith Michaels' <em>Mother GOOSE</em> and <em>Alice in Wonderland </em><em>Follies</em>.</p>
Island Moving Company<p>Rhode Island–based <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/" target="_blank">Island Moving Company</a> is offering select performances from its repertory archives on its <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/great-dance-in-great-places/" target="_blank">website</a>. Called Great Dance in Great Places, the series runs every Thursday through Sunday. <strong></strong></p>
American Repertory Ballet<p>American Repertory Ballet was supposed to perform its new production of <em>Giselle</em> this weekend at Princeton's McCarter Theater. But since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced its cancellation, the company is <strong>now</strong> presenting an hour's worth of excerpts on its <a href="https://www.arballetvideos.org/" target="_blank">website</a>, filmed during a February 16 performance at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The production is a collaboration between Cuban and American stagers, including José Manuel Carreño, Aydmara Cabrera, Ana Novoa and Ian Hussey.</p>
Black Iris Project<p>In honor of Mother's Day, Jeremy McQueen's <a href="https://www.blackirisproject.org/" target="_blank">Black Iris Projec</a>t, which focuses intensely on bringing Black stories to life through ballet, is <strong>now</strong> streaming the Emmy-nominated dance film <em>A Mother's Rite </em>on the company's <a href="https://www.blackirisproject.org/a-mothers-rite" target="_blank">website</a> and on <a href="https://vimeo.com/394720909" target="_blank">Vimeo</a>. (It will also be <a href="https://www.bxtimes.com/bronx-resident-receives-emmy-nod-for-film-a-mothers-rite/" target="_blank">televised locally</a> this weekend on CUNY-TV on BronxNet.) Set to a four-handed piano arrangement of Igor Stravinsky's <em>Rite of Spring</em>, McQueen's ballet follows a mother's grief after her son is murdered by police. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre's Courtney Celeste Spears stars in this powerful 40-minute solo, which was filmed in the historic home of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes<span></span></p>
City Ballet of San Diego<p>Ballet lovers can now watch City Ballet of San Diego in Elizabeth Wistrich's <em>Mozart Concerto for Flute and Harp</em>. The ballet, performed to live music, is available on <a href="https://vimeo.com/422342556/165423f0b0" target="_blank">Vimeo</a> <strong>now through Tuesday, June 2</strong>. </p>
Ballet Black<p>London's Ballet Black has been releasing filmed performances on its <a href="https://balletblack.co.uk/bb-on-film/" target="_blank">website </a>and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IO8Gn7SRwPmBLL1kTff3g" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> on Sunday nights as part of its BB on Film initiative. Each will be available for one week. Right <strong>now</strong> you can catch the company in <em>Mute, </em>written and directed by Mark Donne and performed by CIra Robinson. You can also still catch the full performance of <em>House of Dreams</em>, choreographed by Michael Corder, on their YouTube channel.</p>
Nashville Ballet<p>Nashville Ballet is releasing performances online <strong>each week through June 30</strong> as part of the company's free <a href="https://www.nashvilleballet.com/saturday-night-with-nashville-ballet" target="_blank">Saturday Night with Nashville Ballet</a> series. All broadcasts start at<strong> 5 pm CDT</strong>. Tune in to Nashville Ballet's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7io9sAXJy3eemWlT1FMqrA" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>; click <a href="https://www.nashvilleballet.com/saturday-night-with-nashville-ballet" target="_blank">here</a> to subscribe</p>
Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet<p>On Sunday, <strong>June 7</strong> at <strong>4 pm MDT</strong>, Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet presents artistic director Robert Sher-Machherndal's <em>Dexter</em>, created for Trinity Laban Conservatoire for Music and Dance. Catch the performance on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpT6Yc24qKQ&mc_cid=1b87c06f3c&mc_eid=f7272b774c" target="_blank">YouTube</a> channel, then join the choreographer afterwards at 4:30 for a Zoom happy hour and Q&A.</p>
Lincoln Center at Home<p>On Friday, <strong>June 5</strong> at <strong>8 pm EDT</strong>, fans can tune in to see Rodgers & Hammerstein's <em>Carousel </em>with the New York Philharmonic. This cast of this staged production includes a long list of Broadway stars in addition to Robbie Fairchild and Tiler Peck. Watch <a href="http://lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/broadway-fridays-406?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=5.12.20BroadwayFridays&utm_content=version_A&uid=482494&sourceNumber=" target="_blank">here</a>. </p>
The Rosin Box Project<p><strong>Every Friday</strong> at <strong>6 pm PDT</strong>, San Diego-based contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project is sharing video content from past performances. Each free virtual program is available for 24 hours, and features optional commentary from the dancers and choreographers. All collected donations will go towards putting on a free performance for local first responders and essential workers later this summer. Click <a href="https://www.therosinboxproject.com/thevirtualbox" target="_blank">here</a> to watch.</p>
Marquee TV<p>While you need a subscription to performing arts streaming service <a href="https://www.marquee.tv/" target="_blank">Marquee TV</a>, it is currently offering 14 days of free streaming for new subscribers. Marquee offers a robust selection of ballet and contemporary dance performances from major international dance companies, including The Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Royal Swedish Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet. This month features two new releases: The Royal Ballet in Mayerling, available Saturday, <strong>May 23</strong>, and the Bolshoi Ballet in <em>Coppelia</em>, available <strong>May 30</strong>. <strong></strong></p>
All Arts<p><a href="https://allarts.org/" target="_blank">All Arts</a>, the streaming arm of New York PBS station WNET, is offering a slew of performances for free <strong>right now</strong>. Catch the Czech National Ballet in <em>Romeo and Juliet</em>, the Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine's <em>Jewels</em>, Tokyo Ballet and Ballet Béjart Lausanne in Maurice Béjart's<strong> </strong><em>Ninth Symphony</em>, <em>Young Stars of Ballet</em>, and State Street Ballet in the company's production of <em>Cinderella</em>. You can also catch behind-the-scenes documentaries of Kansas City Ballet's <em>Wizard of Oz</em> and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html" target="_blank">Christopher Wheeldon's </a><em><a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html">Nutcracker</a></em><strong> </strong>at Joffrey Ballet.</p>