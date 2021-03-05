Daniil Simkin gives advice during his master class series. Courtesy Dance Masterclass.

In This Master Class Series, Stars Like Daniil Simkin Share Their Technique and Artistry Secrets

Amy Brandt
Mar 05, 2021

Have you ever wondered what Daniil Simkin thinks about when he whips off a series of effortless pirouettes? Or how Polina Semionova initiates her "swan arms" when she dances Odette/Odile? Both dancers are now part of a new streaming platform called Dance-Masterclass, which offers targeted lessons from the ballet world's biggest stars to dancers of all levels. Launched in February, the platform presents 10 to 12-plus gorgeously filmed lessons from a new master teacher each month, with options allowing for private feedback.

The project was founded by Caspar Hees, a cinematographer and former ballet dancer based in Berlin. As a young ballet student, he says, he idolized Mikhail Baryshnikov and used to wonder how he trained and what advice the Russian star would have had for him if given the chance to meet. "But he was a superstar and unreachable," says Hees. That desire inspired Hees to create Dance-Masterclass last spring with producer Fabian Döring, with the hopes of giving dancers the opportunity to learn directly from world-famous artists.

They first reached out to Simkin, a principal with both American Ballet Theatre and Staatsballett Berlin, who loved the idea. Soon they started lining up other dancers, including Staatsballett principals Semionova and Iana Salenko, and choreographer Juliano Nunes. Bayerisches Staatsballett principal Osiel Gouneo and New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck are also on deck, as well as a free, 30-minute conversation between Simkin and the legendary Sylvie Guillem this summer.

Rather than full technique classes, each dancer's $90 series is targeted to one area of expertise. "This way it is easier for students to focus," says Hees. For instance, Simkin, whose series launched last week, tackles pirouettes and turns. He breaks down the major elements, from balance to the preparation to the upper body, and offers exercises, turn combinations and a few of his own secrets. But he also gets candid about his career and training, with personal anecdotes of how he handled rejection and other challenges. "Rather than a larger-than-life figure, Daniil becomes more of a friend," says Döring.

In a gymnasium set up with large boom lights and video cameras, Daniil Simkin balances in coup\u00e9 a the barre with his back away from the camera. He wears gray booty shorts, a green tank top and tan ballet slippers. Three crewmen and a woman in a patterned skirt stand in front of him.

Simkin and crew during the filming of his masterclass series

Courtesy Dance Masterclass

Dance-Masterclass also offers a limited number of premium packages (priced at $480), each of which allows dancers to send in a video for personalized feedback. The featured artist will then send a written analysis and review, a personal training plan and a private video message offering advice for improvement. It's a big commitment for the artists, says Döring, especially once pandemic restrictions ease and performances start up again, but they are excited to do it.

Hees and Döring hope Dance-Masterclass will be a useful resource for dancers for years to come. "This is not an 'influencer' project," says Hees. "Our main goal is education, packaged in a way that's inspiring and entertaining."

Related Articles From Your Site
dance masterclass daniil simkin polina semionova iana salenko juliano nunes sylvie guillem osiel gouneo tiler peck online dance class online ballet class dance-masterclass

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Lauren Veyette corrects a student during class. Ariel Rose, Courtesy Veyette Virtual Ballet School.

COVID-19 Has Made It Easier to Train Outside Your Studio—but Should You?

Of all the unprecedented effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the dance world, perhaps the most unthinkable a year ago was the forced pivot to online training. With many studios mandated to close, we've outfitted our homes with barres and marley and harnessed technology to create more learning opportunities than ever before. And now, as some studios reopen for in-person classes (either fully or in hybrid form) and others remain online, it's easier to supplement your school's offerings by adding virtual master classes—or even going to another school for in-studio time. But while being able to take class from anyone, anywhere, offers great opportunities, there are pitfalls to jumping from teacher to teacher. It's important to balance out the pros and cons of creating your own "COVID curriculum."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
covid-19 coronavirus ballet training virtual ballet training colorado ballet academy vayette virtual ballet school
Yonah Acosta in Sin La Habana, Courtesy Miami Film Festival

The Miami Film Festival Is Streaming 2 Films Spotlighting Cuban Ballet Dancers, Including Yonah Acosta

Many ballet companies are sharing digital productions these days, but if you want to get your ballet fix on the silver screen, the Miami Film Festival has something for you—and you don't have to fly to Miami to see it! Two ballet-centric films, the drama Sin La Habana (Without Havana) and documentary Cuban Dancer, will be featured in theaters and virtually at the 38th annual Miami Film Festival, running March 5 to 14.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
yonah acosta alexis valdes sin la habana cuban dancer ballet documentary ballet movie miami film festival cuban ballet
cuban ballet

Editors' Picks