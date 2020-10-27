Getty Images

Are You Rethinking a Dance Career Due to COVID-19? Read This Advice First

Zoe Phillips
Oct 27, 2020

Olivia Duran started ballet when she was 3 years old, and it was love at first plié. From there, "I just kept going," she recently recalled over the phone, "and that was that!" Soon, she found herself at Elmhurst Ballet School, the prestigious training program affiliated with England's Birmingham Royal Ballet. She completed the school's full eight years of coursework, but as she neared the professional world, Duran felt more drawn to life as a cruise performer than as a traditional ballerina. Her final year was marked by audition circuits in London, which eventually landed her a contract with MSC Cruises.

After graduation in 2019, Duran returned home to Hampshire, UK, for a few short months to wait for the contract to begin—but with the onset of COVID-19, cruise ships stopped sailing and the job never came to fruition. Her stay at home became far more indefinite, and she was left to consider a life without dance at its center.

A group of young ballerinas wearing yellow tutus, pink tights and pointe shoes stand in a diagonal line in tendu devant effac\u00e9 with their left legs in pli\u00e9. Their right arm is curved and their left arm is extended out to the side.

Olivia Duran (second from right) performs Paquita with the Elmhurst Ballet Company.

Andy Ross, Courtesy Elmhurst Ballet School

Duran is definitely not alone—as COVID-19 continues to prevent the dance world from returning to the stage, many advanced students and young professionals struggle with increased uncertainty as they try to launch their careers. Jessica Wheeler, the school principal at Elmhurst, currently works with several recent graduates who never had a chance to audition before the pandemic's start. Now, Wheeler allows them to return to school and receive free training in return for work experience alongside the school's staff.

But as the return to performances lingers further into the future, more young grads may be left wondering: Is this really for me?

Evaluate Your Relationship to Ballet

Patch Schwadron is a career-counselor supervisor at The Actors Fund, which supports artists in the U.S. in their post-performance lives. (Career Transitions For Dancers became a program of The Actors Fund in 2016.) Recently, she's spoken with clients and colleagues about the "chaos theory," a notion that Schwadron describes as "basically, nobody knows what's going to happen, so the best thing dancers can do is add to their skill set in preparation for future opportunities that align with their interests."

To start, Schwadron suggests asking yourself: "What is my relationship to ballet?" Make sure you answer honestly, and only for yourself. Then, let that guide your responsibilities going forward. "If it's 'I need to be a ballet dancer because it's the thing that really makes the most sense while I'm on this planet,'" she says, your responsibility is to keep in shape. But maybe you like working backstage or studying dance history—those would require different responsibilities, like researching education programs and perhaps finding local mentors to guide your search. Make a timeline for yourself to keep reevaluating. Every three or six months, ask if your relationship to dance has changed, and if it has, you can shift those responsibilities along with it.

A pondering young female dancer in a green leotard, pink cardigan and pink tights rolled at the calf sits in the butterfly position on her bed and looks towards a window.


Getty Images

Think Beyond Your Dance Skills

Wheeler employs similar advice with her students, and tells them to think about the future through the lens of a portfolio career, or one that incorporates multiple jobs. "The kinds of contracts where you would see dancers go to the Birmingham Royal Ballet or another large company and then just stay for a very long period of time are getting fewer," she explains. This was happening even before 2020, and COVID-19 will no doubt change the landscape even more. Now, she sees opportunities for students to build their future from a larger array of options: Some graduates "ended up setting up their own business or going into teaching or becoming a dance photographer," she says.

Going forward, Schwadron tells clients to start seeing themselves as people with expertise in a wider variety of subjects; in other words, you are a consultant with a range of services. One of the services will be your excellent dance skills, but during the wait for theaters to reopen, now might be a good time to develop some more. The Actors Fund offers no-cost workshops for strategies like this, but Schwadron also encourages students to try volunteering in their local communities. Start small, and only stick with what you like.

Young woman sitting at home with pen and paper


Getty Images

Many of these tactics helped Duran weigh her options after her contract was canceled. At home, she took advantage of the extra time to research another longtime interest: midwifery. After some more reflection, Duran officially changed course and is now in the beginning stages of midwifery training. "For me," she reflects, "it was when I would go to dance class and I would just enjoy it. It sounds like a really strange thing to say, but it was no longer 'I want to do this, this is what my life is.' It became just 'I love doing this for fun.'"

The distinction took time to identify, and sometimes it was hard to separate the feeling of change from the feeling of failure. But "it's not failure to decide that it's not what you want anymore," Duran says, "it's really growth."

Both Wheeler and Schwadron echo Duran's message: Changing your focus should never be taboo. "Success can look like a lot of different things to a lot of different people," Wheeler says. Take the time to figure out what it looks like to you.

covid-19 coronavirus elmhurst ballet school the actors fund rethinking dance career career transition

Latest Posts

Gavin Smart, Courtesy ROH

Calling All Ballet Lovers! World Ballet Day 2020 Is on October 29

While very little about this year has felt normal, we're excited to share that one of the dance community's landmark events is returning despite the pandemic. October 29 marks World Ballet Day 2020.

This year's iteration of the annual social media extravaganza features three of the world's leading companies: The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and the Bolshoi Ballet. Additional participating companies, which include American Ballet Theatre, Houston Ballet, National Ballet of Canada and Boston Ballet, have just been announced. Last year's World Ballet Day was the biggest yet, reaching over 315 million social media users around the world.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
world ballet day 2020 the royal ballet the australian ballet bolshoi ballet online ballet performances online dance performances world ballet day
world ballet day
Peter Mueller, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

2020 Stars of the Corps: 10 Dancers Making Strides In and Out of the Spotlight

The corps de ballet make up the backbone of every company. In our Fall 2020 issue, we highlighted 10 ensemble standouts to keep your eye on. Click on their names to learn more!

Dara Holmes, Joffrey Ballet

A male dancer catches a female dancer in his right arm as she wraps her left arm around his shoulder and executes a high arabesque on pointe. Both wear white costumes and dance in front of a blue backdrop onstage.

Dara Holmes and Edson Barbosa in Myles Thatcher's Body of Your Dreams

Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

Wanyue Qiao, American Ballet Theatre

Wearing a powder blue tutu, cropped light yellow top and feather tiara, Wanyue Qiao does a piqu\u00e9 retir\u00e9 on pointe on her left leg and pulls her right arm in towards her.

Wanyue Qiao as an Odalisque in Konstantin Sergeyev's Le Corsaire

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson, Houston Ballet

Three male dancers in tight-fitting, multicolored costumes stand in positions of ascending height from left to right. All extend their right arms out in front of them.

Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson (far right) with Saul Newport and Austen Acevedo in Oliver Halkowich's Following

Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet

Leah McFadden, Colorado Ballet

Wearing a white pixie wig and a short light-pink tunic costume, a female ballet dancer poses in attitude front on pointe with her left arm bent across her ribs and her right hand held below her chin.

Leah McFadden as Amour in Colorado Ballet's production of Don Quixote

Mike Watson, Courtesy Colorado Ballet

Maria Coelho, Tulsa Ballet

Maria Coelho and Sasha Chernjavsky in Andy Blankenbuehler's Remember Our Song

Kate Lubar, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet

Alexander Reneff-Olson, San Francisco Ballet

A ballerina in a black feathered tutu stands triumphantly in sous-sus, holding the hand of a male dancer in a dark cloak with feathers underneath who raises his left hand in the air.

Alexander Reneff-Olson (right) as Von Rothbart with San Francisco Ballet principal Yuan Yuan Tan in Swan Lake

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

India Bradley, New York City Ballet

Wearing a blue dance dress with rhinestone embellishments and a sparkly tiara, India Bradley finishes a move with her arms out to the side and hands slightly flexed.

India Bradley practices backstage before a performance of Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2.

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

Bella Ureta, Cincinnati Ballet

Wearing a white dress with pink corset, Bella Ureta does a first arabesque on pointe in front of an onstage stone wall.

Bella Ureta performs the Act I Pas de Trois in Kirk Peterson's Swan Lake

Hiromi Platt, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

Alejándro Gonzales, Oklahoma City Ballet

Dressed in a green bell-boy costume and hat, Alejandro Gonz\u00e1lez does a saut\u00e9 with his left leg in retir\u00e9 and his arms in a long diagonal from right to left. Other dancers in late 19-century period costumes watch him around the stage.

Alejandro González in Michael Pink's Dracula at Oklahoma City Ballet.

Kate Luber, Courtesy Oklahoma City Ballet

Nina Fernandes, Miami City Ballet

Wearing a long white tutu and crown, Nina Fernandes does a saut de chat in front of a wintery backdrop as snow falls from the top of the stage.

Nina Fernandes in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Miami City Ballet

stars of the corps 2020 stars of the corps corps de ballet dara holmes wanyue qiao joshua guillemot-rodgerson leah mcfadden maria coelho alexander reneff-olson india bradley bella ureta alejándro gonzales nina fernandes
Getty Images

For Dancers, 2020 Has Been Full of Uncertainty. Here's How to Keep Coping

Since starting Counselling for Dancers in 2017, psychotherapist Terry Hyde has worked with dancers of all ages on performance anxiety, auditioning and career transitions. He is particularly focused on destigmatizing mental health issues among young dancers and has created workshops for Elmhurst Ballet School, Joffrey Ballet School in New York City and the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, among others.

He admits that it's been difficult to get through to dance companies and schools. "Performers were crying out for help, but dance companies don't want to be seen as having mentally ill performers," says Hyde. "But you don't have to be mentally ill to see me. It's a work in progress, but it is working."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
terry hyde coronavirus mental health
coronavirus

Editors' Picks