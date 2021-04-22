Dada Masilo and Misty Copeland. Photos courtesy Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County

Join Us to Watch Misty Copeland Chat With Dada Masilo

Dance Magazine
Apr 22, 2021

American Ballet Theatre star Misty Copeland has reshaped the world's ideas of what a ballerina can look like. Meanwhile, South African choreographer/dancer Dada Masilo has reshaped what ballets themselves can look like. Their career paths have never formally crossed, but The Music Center in Los Angeles recently brought these two artists together for an intimate conversation, and we're inviting you to be a fly on the wall.

INSIDE LOOK: misty copeland + dada masilo/changing narratives in dance was curated and produced by The Music Center exclusively for premiere by our friends at Dance Magazine. You can save your spot to watch it for free on May 6, at 8 pm Eastern here.


With the artists themselves acting as the interviewers, asking each other questions based on their personal experiences, the two compare their schedules and struggles, and the differences in their journeys as Black women in dance in the U.S. versus South Africa. They share vulnerable insights on stage fright and how that's evolved unexpectedly with age. Most of all, they talk about their love for ballet, particularly the classics.

Clips of performances and rehearsals are interspersed with footage of their video chat—including glimpses of each performing their very different versions of Swan Lake and Giselle.

We hope you'll join us.

