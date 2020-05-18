Misty Copeland Surprised 13-Year Old Corbin Holloway With a Scholarship on NBC's "Little Big Shots"

Chava Lansky
May 18, 2020

Looking for some Monday motivation? Then this heart-melting clip from the NBC's "Little Big Shots" is for you.

Hosted by actress Melissa McCarthy, the show welcomes remarkable kids from around the world to share their talents and stories onscreen. A new episode released yesterday, May 17, featured 13-year-old ballet dancer Corbin Holloway, who performed a fiery version of Basilio's Act III variation from Don Quixote .

Afterwards, Holloway was joined by Misty Copeland, who not only overflowed with pride and support, but surprised the young dancer with a pair of signed pointe shoes... and a $10,000 scholarship. "I know how much hard work and sacrifice goes into being a dancer, as well as being a boy, and being a brown boy and being in ballet," said Copeland. "Your strength and your humility and your dedication... it's setting an example for so many to come after you."

Holloway, who celebrated his 13th birthday earlier this month, trains at the Bethesda, Maryland–based CityDance Conservatory. His short career has already garnered him ample success: Last year he won the Youth America Grand Prix Hope Award, and performed in the competition's Lincoln Center gala. He also qualified for the 2020 New York Finals, which were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Holloway attended American Ballet Theatre's 2019 Summer Intensive on a full scholarship, and was then awarded a National Training Scholarship from ABT's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, which funds the following year's intensive in full and provides an additional training stipend. Copeland received the same scholarship in her youth, making her connection with Holloway all the more special. "It was an exciting experience to be on 'Little Big Shots,'" says Holloway. "I hope I'm able to inspire other boys to do ballet and dance."

The entire episode of "Little Big Shots," featuring Holloway alongside other child stars, is available here.

