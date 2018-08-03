Rainbow Bobby Pins Are Our New Favorite Way to Accessorize a Ballet Bun

Bored with your daily ballet bun? We found the easiest way to amp up your studio look, courtesy of luxe leotard line Côté Cour. At a recent photo shoot for the brand's newest designs, we noticed that New York City Ballet dancers (and Côté Cour models) Miriam Miler and Unity Phelan added a touch of color to their slicked-back buns with their bobby pins.

Photo by Erin Baiano, @erinbaiano; courtesy of Côté Cour, @cote_cour.

Dreamt up by New York City-based hairstylist Daniela Schult, we love the idea of switching out neutral bobby pins for colored options. Not only is it super easy (especially if braided or twisted updos aren't your forte), but it also gives you endless styling possibilities—you can mix and match the pin colors to your leotards, and you can even play with designs like Schult's art deco-inspired bobby pins.

To copy the style for your next class, we've rounded up some of our favorite colorful picks.

Scünci Everyday & Active No-Slip Grip Bobby Pins via Target Scünci paired our go-to black bobby pins with four other bold colors in this pack of 45.

$3.99, target.com

Etsy Pastel Yellow Bobby Pins via Etsy If you want to match Miller exactly, Buy Brittique on Etsy has the perfect buttercup yellow pins. They also make other solid color options (we like the lavender), and even a glitter rainbow design!

$2.79, etsy.com

Kitsch Metallic Matchbook Bobby Pins via Kitsch For a subtler take, try this on-trend set of metallics, which includes silver, rose gold and gold colors.

$12, mykitsch.com