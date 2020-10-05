Leah McFadden as Amour in Colorado Ballet's production of Don Quixote

Mike Watson, Courtesy Colorado Ballet

2020 Stars of the Corps: Colorado Ballet's Leah McFadden

Laura Jaye Cramer
Oct 05, 2020

It's difficult to imagine The Nutcracker's "Snow" scene becoming even more magical—but maybe that's because you haven't yet seen it featuring Leah McFadden as a sweet, dreamy Clara. Her dancing last season had no shortage of dynamics; one moment she was drawing the audience in with a soft, lush port de bras, and then snap! —she'd somehow jeté-ed herself halfway across the stage as if on springs. It was almost disarming to learn that she was only in her second year in the corps.

"I don't know of too many companies that give their corps members as many opportunities to be featured in soloist and principal parts as Colorado Ballet does," says McFadden. And she does indeed seem to be on the fast track, performing parts like Amour in Don Quixote and Tinkerbell in Michael Pink's Peter Pan.

A shirtless male dancer in gray pants lifts a female ballerina above his head as she holds onto his shoulders and extends her legs straight into the air.

McFadden and Yosvani Ramos in Edwaard Liang's Feast of the Gods

David Andrews, Courtesy Colorado Ballet

McFadden, 23, started ballet at age 11 at Southold Dance Theater in Indiana before joining Miami City Ballet's pre-professional program. Summer intensives with the Colorado Ballet Academy would eventually lead to a Studio Company contract in 2016, and a spot in the main company in 2018.

"Working as a team and putting more of your focus into the group is a necessary and important skill to have, and I always enjoy working alongside my colleagues," she explains. "At the same time, I'm also given opportunities that challenge me to work on my artistic freedom, my acting in character roles and, of course, technique. It's a great balance."


Related Articles Around the Web
2020 stars of the corps stars of the corps leah mcfadden colorado ballet

Latest Posts

Complexions Contemporary Ballet's Tatiana Melendez Proves There's No One Way to Have a Ballet Career

This is Pointe's Fall 2020 cover story. Click here to purchase this issue.

Talk to anyone about rising contemporary ballerina Tatiana Melendez, and one word is bound to come up repeatedly: "Fierce." And fair enough, that's a perfectly apt way to describe the 20-year-old's stage presence, her technical prowess and her determination to succeed. But don't make the mistake of assuming that fierceness is Melendez's only (or even her most noteworthy) quality. At the core of her dancing is a beautiful versatility. She's just as much at ease when etching pure classical lines as she is when boldly throwing herself off-balance.

"Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time," says her boss Dwight Rhoden, Complexions Contemporary Ballet's co-artistic director and resident choreographer. "She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away." Not too shabby for someone who thought just a few years ago that maybe ballet wasn't for her.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
complexions contemporary ballet cover story dwight rhoden desmond richardson claudio munoz tatiana melendez
tatiana melendez
Courtesy Netflix

Isaac Hernández Makes His Netflix Debut in New Thriller Miniseries

Listen to interviews with Isaac Hernández and one thing becomes resoundingly clear: He is on a mission to normalize ballet in his native Mexico. As a lead principal of the English National Ballet and the first Mexican recipient of the coveted Benois de la Danse (deemed the Academy Awards of ballet), he has made tremendous strides towards this goal. His successful gala Despertares ("Awakenings"), which he created with his brother, San Francisco Ballet principal Esteban Hernández, brought people in droves to Mexico City's National Auditorium to watch some of the world's top dancers perform. Now he's bringing ballet to the small screen in a three-episode miniseries on Netflix entitled "Alguien Tiene Que Morir" ("Someone Has to Die") premiering on October 16. (Be advised that the show contains mature content that may not be appropriate for younger viewers.)

Keep reading SHOW LESS
netflix isaac hernandez netflix alguien tiene que morir someone has to die netflix
Photo by Quinn Wharton, courtesy Ilaria Guerra

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Alonzo King LINES Ballet Dancer Ilaria Guerra

Fun fact: Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancer Ilaria Guerra hates new pointe shoes. Why? For this contemporary phenom, malleability is everything—so nothing is worse than a stiff pair of shoes. Below, watch pro pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee speak with Guerra about all her pointe shoe hacks, from three-quartered shanks to elastic ribbons.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ilaria guerra alonzo king lines ballet josephine lee pointe shoe hacks pointe shoes pro pointe shoe hacks
pro pointe shoe hacks

Editors' Picks