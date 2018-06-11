Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.
- Dust, dirt and spills are the enemy – try to remove them as promptly as possible!
- Mop your floor daily with a solution of lukewarm water and 3–6oz. of Harlequin Daily Cleaner.
- Always use a wet/dry vacuum to remove dirty water after cleaning.
- Stubborn scuff marks can be removed from the floor with the use of Harlequin Heavy Duty Cleaner, also ideal for high-traffic areas.
- Busy, heavy use studios can meet the demands of daily cleaning with the use of an automatic scrubbing machine, such as Harlequin's Micro-Mini Scrubber.
- DO NOT apply any type of floor sealer, finish or wax of any type.
- DO NOT sweep or mop the floor with oil treated mops or brooms.
- DO NOT scrub the floor with hard polyester or nylon pads, steel wool, wire brushes or abrasive floor cleaners.
- Remind dancers not to wear outdoor shoes on the floor. If outdoor shoes must be worn, wipe them before stepping on the floor.