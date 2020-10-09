Bella Ureta performs the Act I Pas de Trois in Kirk Peterson's Swan Lake

Hiromi Platt, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

2020 Stars of the Corps: Cincinnati Ballet's Bella Ureta

Steve Sucato
Oct 09, 2020
Described by Cincinnati Ballet artistic director Victoria Morgan as having the ability to "move with the sharpness and precision of an arrow," Bella Ureta has hit quite a few bull's-eyes since joining the company in 2017. Her sharp footwork and electric charm shone through in last season's Swan Lake pas de trois, as did her athletic ease of movement as an Emerald City Popcorn Girl in Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz.

A woman in a white Baroque nightgown leans to the right, while behind her a shirless male dancer in a white wig and white pantaloons steps behind her to the left. They both wear white face makeup with rosy cheeks.

Ureta and Marcus Romeo in Jiří Kylián's Sechs Tänze

Peter Mueller, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

The 24-year-old Seattle native trained at the Pacific Northwest Ballet School before dancing with Boston Ballet II for a year. Now in her fourth season with Cincinnati Ballet, Ureta is the dancers' union representative and has been active in the discussions for the company's COVID-19-altered 2020–21 season. Of it, she says she is most looking forward to Balanchine's Jewels, which she calls one of her bucket list ballets. "After having a six-plus-month break, I will never take this career for granted again," says Ureta of the shutdown. "I think a lot of dancers will come out of this appreciating dance and the arts a whole lot more."


Complexions Contemporary Ballet's Tatiana Melendez Proves There's No One Way to Have a Ballet Career

This is Pointe's Fall 2020 cover story. Click here to purchase this issue.

Talk to anyone about rising contemporary ballerina Tatiana Melendez, and one word is bound to come up repeatedly: "Fierce." And fair enough, that's a perfectly apt way to describe the 20-year-old's stage presence, her technical prowess and her determination to succeed. But don't make the mistake of assuming that fierceness is Melendez's only (or even her most noteworthy) quality. At the core of her dancing is a beautiful versatility. She's just as much at ease when etching pure classical lines as she is when boldly throwing herself off-balance.

"Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time," says her boss Dwight Rhoden, Complexions Contemporary Ballet's co-artistic director and resident choreographer. "She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away." Not too shabby for someone who thought just a few years ago that maybe ballet wasn't for her.

Natalia Osipova in Onegin. Photo by Tristram Kenton, courtesy Royal Opera House

Rested and Restless, Natalia Osipova Is Ready to Get Back Onstage Tomorrow Night

Her wedding may have been postponed because of the pandemic, her busy performance schedule wiped clean. But Russian-born superstar ballerina Natalia Osipova, a principal dancer with The Royal Ballet since 2013, is now getting ready to return to the stage after a seven-month hiatus.

She will be part of the company's celebration performance, The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage, featuring more than 70 dancers of the company plus the orchestra. It will take place on October 9 at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, broadcast live on-demand and available to view online for 30 days. The star-studded cast will also include Matthew Ball, Federico Bonelli, Sarah Lamb, Vadim Muntagirov, Marianela Nuñez and Edward Watson, among others, performing live in front of a socially distanced audience.

Tomé Gonçalves, Courtesy Conservatorio Internacional de Ballet e Dança Annarella Sanchez

Maina Gielgud on Staging "Giselle" at One of Portugal's Top Ballet Schools

Conservatório Internacional de Ballet e Dança Annarella Sanchez, located in the small city of Leiria, Portugal, has grown by leaps and bounds since its founding in 1998. Led by Cuban-born and -trained director Annarella Sanchez, the school has received international recognition for its training. Former students have gone on to join major companies, while current ones—notably 17-year-old António Casalinho and 15-year-old Margarita Fernandes—have won top awards at Youth America Grand Prix and other international competitions.

Sanchez frequently brings in guest teachers, among the most respected of whom is former Australian Ballet artistic director Maina Gielgud. This summer, as the students adjusted to COVID-19 precautions, Gielgud staged her full-length Giselle on the conservatory. (The September 20 performance, which starred Fernandes and Casalinho as Giselle and Albrecht, is now available on YouTube.)

Pointe interviewed Gielgud (who will be teaching in Leiria through December) by email to talk about what it's like to stage a full-length Giselle at this exceptional school.

