Cicely Tyson with Arthur Mitchell

Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem

Cicely Tyson and the Enduring Legacy of Arthur Mitchell’s Dance Theatre of Harlem

Zita Allen
Feb 24, 2021

Cicely Tyson, the legendary 96-year-old Black actress whose February 16 funeral at Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church was attended by, among others, Tyler Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, is remembered for performances that transcended stereotypes and made an indelible impression on a nation's heart and soul.

Among the most fondly remembered is her breakout role in the 1972 movie Sounder, which depicts a Black sharecropper family's struggle to survive in the Jim Crow South. The role catapulted Tyson to stardom, winning her an Academy Award nomination and a reputation as someone committed to enhancing Blacks' representation in the arts. Throughout a seven-decade career, countless critically acclaimed, award-winning roles in films, onstage and on television reaffirmed that image. Yet one role reflecting the depth of that commitment is much less visible—the supporting one she played working with longtime friend Arthur Mitchell when he envisioned, shaped and established the groundbreaking Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The first time many learned of it was during the Riverside Church tribute following Mitchell's passing in 2018. There the elegant, petite Tyson recalled, through tears and laughter, their decades-long friendship: "To say he was one of the dearest persons in my life is an understatement." The story she shared that day, which is recounted in her current memoir Just As I Am (written with Michelle Buford), involves an important piece of dance history.

Following the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Tyson writes that she and Mitchell, like so many others, wanted to "carry on Dr. King's legacy...to move his dream from rhetoric to reality." Then, Mitchell had a brainstorm. It happened one morning at 3 am, during one of their hours-long, late-night phone calls that had become a habit following their chance meeting on a New York City street several years earlier, when Tyson's star was beginning to ascend and Mitchell's was shining bright at New York City Ballet, where he would become the company's first Black principal dancer. That night on the phone, Mitchell had a eureka moment: "I've decided what we should do. I am going to form my own dance company." Tyson recalls, "The fervor in my friend's voice, the passion with which he spoke, dragged me from my bed. I washed my face, pulled on a trench over my pajamas, and took a cab over to his place a few streets away. On Arthur's living room floor, amid papers and photographs he'd assembled while brainstorming, we sat talking about how we could move his vision forward."

Cicely Tyson, wearing a billowy white blouse and her shoulder-length hair in braids reaches towards something across the table at Dance Theatre of Harlem's costume shop. Karel Shook, a white man with light hair and in a black T-shirt, sits to her right while Zelda Wynn Valdes, a black woman with short hair and glasses, sits to her right. A male and female Black dancer stand behind them, looking on.

In foreground, from left: Karel Shook, Tyson and costume designer Zelda Wynn Valdes

Thaddeus Goven, Jr., Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem

Before the sun came up, they had invited the actor Brock Peters, a mutual friend, to join the deliberations. The three thrashed out Mitchell's vision, as Tyson writes, of "opening a classical ballet school, a place where Black children—toes pointed, horizons expanded—could learn the rigors and discipline that had lifted him toward prominence." And, as the saying goes, the rest is history. Mitchell would reach out to his mentor, famed ballet teacher Karel Shook, beckoning him to return to New York from the Netherlands to be part of the venture, and secure the pivotal support of NYCB's George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein.

Countless young dancers have benefited from the vision hatched during a late-night phone call between two close friends. Not the least among them is DTH's current artistic director and founding company member Virginia Johnson, whose career includes critically acclaimed performances in such ballets as Balanchine's Agon, Giselle, A Streetcar Named Desire and Fall River Legend.

Recalling the charismatic Tyson, Johnson said recently that the actress was not only a dear friend of Mitchell's but also served on the DTH board for a time, becoming one of the company's national advisors. "[She was] a voice we looked to," said Johnson, "to tell us how she saw DTH in the world as the world changed, moving forward." Tyson even accompanied DTH on tour, teaching acting classes for the dancers. "It was an amazing experience," Johnson said. "She was teaching us a craft that we would use as dancers as much as she used it as an actor." In fact, while Johnson's roles in such dramatic ballets as Agnes De Mille's Fall River Legend "came in the '80s, when Tyson was no longer that involved with the company," Johnson said, "what she taught me in those early days stayed with me and were part of the tools I used to develop those characters."

Of course, Cicely Tyson will always be remembered as the legendary actress whose career reflected a desire to shatter stereotypes and battle injustice. She portrayed characters who embodied strength, resilience and dignity. She must also be remembered as Arthur Mitchell's dear friend who helped form the blueprint of a ballet company that would accomplish a similar mission: shattering stereotypes and battling injustice while embodying excellence.


Latest Posts

Getty Images

As Ballet Looks Toward Its Future, Let's Talk About Its Troubling Emotional Demands

As a ballet student, I distinctively remember being told that to survive ballet as a profession, one must be exceptionally thick-skinned and resilient. I always assumed it was because of the physically demanding nature of ballet: long rehearsal hours, challenging and stressful performances, and physical pain.

It wasn't until I joined a ballet company that I learned the true meaning behind those words: that the reason one needs thick skin is not because of the physical demands, but because of the unfair and unnecessary emotional demands.

Undoubtedly, emotional and physical strength go hand in hand to some extent. But the kind of emotional demand I am talking about here is different; it is not the strength one finds in oneself in moments of fatigue or unwillingness. It is the strength one must have when being bullied, humiliated, screamed at, manipulated or harassed.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Artists of the Australian Ballet perform the "Kingdom of the Shades" from La Bayadère. Lynette Wills, Courtesy Australian Ballet.

Catch the Australian Ballet’s Livestreamed Season Premiere This Weekend

After a yearlong hiatus, the Australian Ballet is ready to return to the stage. The company's season opener, titled Summertime at the Ballet, packs a great deal of firsts: It marks the ballet's first performance before a live audience since the start of the pandemic; the first time the company takes the stage under the leadership of its new artistic director, David Hallberg; and the first time Australian Ballet performs at the Melbourne & Olympic Parks Margaret Court Arena. Another important first: The performance will be livestreamed not only in Australia but all over the world. Summertime at the Ballet will be broadcast February 28 at 11:45 am AEDT (that's 7:45 pm EST on February 27 here in the U.S.), with bonus features, such as interviews and commentary. It will be accessible for 48 hours to accommodate all time zones.

This livestream will be provided via the Australian Ballet's newly launched digital platform, Live on Ballet TV. "One of my main goals is for the company to be seen by as many people around the world as possible," says Hallberg, the American-born international star who took the helm at the Australian Ballet in January. "Which is why Live on Ballet TV is such an integral part of my vision artistically."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Joffrey Ballet dancer Hyuma Kiyosawa on set during the shoot for Interim Avoidance. Michael Kettenbeil, Courtesy Action Lines.

Action Lines' Digital Art Installation, Starring Joffrey Dancers, Brings Virtual Ballet to the Chicago Public

This past year, dance has taken a flying leap into the world of virtual performance, with dancer-led enterprises emerging along the way. Laptops and television screens have hence erupted as leading performance venues. But for the new Chicago-based production company Action Lines, co-founded by Joffrey Ballet artists Xavier "Xavi" Núñez and Dylan Gutierrez, and film producer Eric Grant, dance has found another home: a 3,300-square-foot media-installation wall in downtown Chicago.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
