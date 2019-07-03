Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Chava Lansky
Jul. 03, 2019 11:13AM EST

Inside Houston Ballet Principal Chun Wai Chan’s Dance Bag

Kyle Froman

Houston Ballet principal Chun Wai Chan's dance bag doubles as a portable dressing room. "We sweat a lot in class and rehearsal, so I always have a few different shirts with me," he says. When looking for dancewear, Chan focuses on items that are comfortable and will stand up to lots of wear, mostly in dark colors, like black, blue and gray. In a mix of dance and athletic brands, his navy Prada belt stands out. "My mom got bedding from Prada, and this was used to tie up the box, so I turned it into a belt to keep my tights up." says Chan. "People in the company think it's so funny."

Many of Chan's dance bag essentials help him stay healthy and injury-free. He started taking daily magnesium supplements after his legs cramped up during a performance of Swan Lake last year, and he's never without vitamin C tablets. He also carries kneepads made by Houston Ballet's wardrobe department. "I have an extra bone in my knee, so I often wear them for rehearsal to prevent injury."

The Goods

Kyle Froman

Clockwise from top left: Superdry bag ("It's very simple and light, and I like to carry it with me when I travel, even when I'm not dancing"), down vest, The Travel Stick, Hydro Flask water bottle ("Everyone's using these in the company, in all different colors"), Bed Head Hard Head hair spray, rosin, Redoxon Triple Action Vitamin C, Gatorade, Advil, lip balm, Nature Made magnesium tablets, Burberry card case, Calvin Klein CK One eau de toilette spray, RXBARs, kneepads, tissues, adhesive bandages ("I once got an infection because I didn't use a Band-Aid, and now I always carry them just in case"), Prada belt, Apple AirPods, headphone jack adapter, resistance band, Champion lacrosse ball ("for my thighs"), golf ball ("for my feet, or my calves if they're rock hard"), Yumiko tights, 2XU top ("I love this brand!"), Calvin Klein T-shirt, CD, Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio ballet slippers, Bloch warm-up booties.

Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
houston ballet dance bag show and tell chun wai chan
The Conversation
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Reading the Fine Print: Decoding What Trainee Programs and Second Companies Can Do For You

Philip Neale rehearsing Next Generation Ballet students. James Luedde, Courtesy Next Generation Ballet.

The path to joining a company is not as clear-cut as it once was, when advanced students auditioned straight out of school and learned the ropes on the job. Directors, wanting dancers who can hit the ground running, are increasingly relying on second company and trainee programs to give them the professional experience they'll need—while also filling out the main company's corps de ballet. Such programs can be a great way to bridge the gap between training and career—and to get a foot in the door at a company you admire—but they're not all created equally.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: The Royal Ballet in LA, ABT's Met Season Comes to a Close, and More!

The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb and Steven McRae in Mayerling. Alice Pennefather, Courtesy The Music Center.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Where to Stream Your Favorite Hollywood Ballet Flicks

Anthony Crickmay, Courtesy DM Archives

It's summertime, the perfect opportunity to get together with your dance buddies for a ballet movie night! For your convenience, we've put together a list of some of our favorite Hollywood dance films, along with info on where to stream them. (Some are even available for free!) So whether you're planning a Center Stage party, in need of a Mikhail Baryshnikov fix or have yet to see The Red Shoes, get ready for some serious ballet binging.

Keep reading... Show less