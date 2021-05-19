Chloé Lopes Gomes. Photo by Chloé Desnoyers, Courtesy Lopes Gomes

Chloé Lopes Gomes Talks About Her Recent Court Settlement, and Her Hope for a More Inclusive Ballet World

Lucy Van Cleef
May 19, 2021

A lot has happened since last November, when French dancer Chloé Lopes Gomes went public with accusations of institutional racism against Staatsballett Berlin. After the company declined to renew her contract for next season, Lopes Gomes, Staatsballett's only Black dancer, said she had endured racial harassment from one of her ballet mistresses and that discrimination had played a role in her dismissal. In April, she reached a court settlement with the German company that included financial compensation and reinstatement through the end of the 2021–22 season.

In a statement, Staatsballett Berlin acting director Dr. Christiane Theobald said the company has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination. "There is great opportunity for change in the current situation," she continued. "It is a wake-up call." In December the company implemented a system for dancers to anonymously report discrimination to an external clearing house.

Lopes Gomes talked with Pointe about how she's been doing, what the court decision means to her, and how she envisions an arts world that is more transparent and inclusive for all.

How have you been feeling since the court decision was finalized?

Very tired. It's been eight months of fighting. After the decision came a few weeks ago, it really hit me how much energy the case took. I'm happy about the result, that my contract has been extended for another season, and for the financial settlement, but it was such an emotionally draining experience. My mind and body are exhausted.

The legal process wound up being a huge financial burden. From the €16,000 (roughly $19,500) settlement, I have to pay €6,000 in lawyer fees. But even though I'm not left with a fortune, I still see the settlement as a victory.

What has the experience been like at work since you came forward? Has it been awkward, or do you feel supported?

In the beginning I just didn't want to be at the theater. We were in a phase of the lockdown where class was optional, so I didn't set foot in the studio for two months. It was just too stressful. Eventually I decided that I couldn't let this affect my career, and that I had to start training again. Going back to work was really awkward at first, but it's gotten better. Overall, the company has been pretty divided. There are people who support me, and people who don't.

Our acting director Dr. Christiane Theobald has been very understanding. In a recent meeting, she admitted that we had been through a lot over the last months, but that she thought I was very brave and had set a good example.

Going to work now feels like a clean slate. And, so far, I haven't been scheduled in any rehearsals with that ballet mistress. It's still difficult to pass each other in the hallway, though.

Chlo\u00e9 Lopes Gomes wears a gray leotard and tan pointe shoes and kicks her left leg high in the air. She extends her left arm up and her right arm across her chest, and looks confidently towards the camera.

Dean Barucija, Courtesy Lopes Gomes

What feedback have you received from other dancers around the world?

Dancers have reached out from all over, including London, New York and Paris, to tell me that they admire what I'm doing. I've realized that my case isn't just about calling out racism; it's about confronting all forms of injustice in the dance world. There are examples of injustice in so many companies, where dancers remain silent because they don't want to lose their jobs. But that is starting to change. If you don't go beyond your fear, nothing will ever change.

It's also been really great to receive messages from dancers of color, and to feel like we're calling out stereotypes—that our bodies, feet and work ethics aren't suited for ballet. I think it's important that we stick together. We're proving the old generation wrong, and fighting to get rid of discrimination. I'm really happy that I could help initiate this conversation.

What do you hope the momentum means for the future of classical ballet?

I believe that ballet should be accessible to everyone. If you want diversity in ballet companies, you need to diversify dance schools first. I think that school directors have a responsibility to offer everyone the same chances by looking for future talent in minority communities. For that to happen, the costs of a ballet dancer's training have to go way down. We have to democratize the art form, and that means getting rid of the financial obstacle.

This isn't just a problem in classical ballet, but of the arts in general. Society is evolving, and it's time for the arts world to catch up. There's so much to be done to achieve real diversity. I'm still very critical of the European convention of lifetime contracts, for example. They make people in powerful positions untouchable.

Where are you hoping to go from here in your career?

I'm eager to move on from this: to take care of myself, and to find another job after next season. I don't see myself joining a completely classical company; I'd rather move in the neoclassical direction. Right now, I'm very excited because David Dawson is creating a piece for Staatsballett, and I'm called to rehearsal. He is my favorite choreographer!

I also hope to be able to create a scholarship someday to help dancers from poorer backgrounds finance their dance training. Culture should be something for everyone. That's the idea that drives me.

Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

Getty Images

Breaking Down Sissonne Fermé en Avant With Oregon Ballet Theatre School's LeeWei Chao

As a professional dancer, LeeWei Chao excelled at allégro movement; now he shares his extensive knowledge with upper-level students at Oregon Ballet Theatre School, where he also teaches OBT2. Below, Chao breaks down sissonne fermé en avant to help you achieve a dynamic and polished movement quality.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Louisville Ballet in Andrea Schermoly's Rite of Spring. Sam English, Courtesy Louisville Ballet.

Inside Andrea Schermoly’s Arctic "Rite of Spring" at Louisville Ballet

South African–born choreographer Andrea Schermoly is no stranger to challenges, and she's often on the move. Among an extensive portfolio of productions created for companies worldwide, she has also tackled reimaginings of Martha Graham's Appalachian Spring and Judith as one of three artists in residence at Louisville Ballet.

Schermoly is also no stranger to film, having created a digital short called In Passing for the Ashley Bouder Project in 2015. But her most recent film project for Louisville Ballet, a new version of the iconic Rite of Spring, breaks ground—or, rather, ice—with its fresh, arctic take on the Stravinsky masterwork.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
andrea schermoly rite of spring louisville ballet online ballet performances online dance performances digital performances
rite of spring

