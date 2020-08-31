Amanda Schull and Ethan Stiefel in Center Stage

Courtesy Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The Stars of "Center Stage" Are Having a Virtual Reunion

Amy Brandt
Aug 31, 2020

Bunheads, clear your calendars! As many of you already know, Center Stage is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2000 teen dance drama, which follows Jodie Sawyer and her friends at the fictional American Ballet Academy, has since become the quintessential ballet flick, for obvious reasons. It not only brought ballet—and lots of it—to the big screen, it gave ballet dancers, including American Ballet Theatre's Ethan Stiefel and Sascha Radetsky, top billing. And while the movie spawned two sequels and is available on both disc and digital platforms, earlier this year we announced that a TV series is in the works. Now, there's another reason to get excited: On Tuesday, September 1, the stars of Center Stage are having a virtual reunion on YouTube.

That's right: Zoe Saldana and Amanda Schull, who played Eva Rodriguez and Jody Sawyer, respectively, will join Stiefel and Radetsky and share their favorite memories of the film. (Fun fact: Saldana, who has gone on to star in huge blockbuster movies like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, made her film debut in Center Stage.) And as an added bonus, CNN's Poppy Harlow will host.

The reunion, dubbed Up Close and CENTER STAGE, is a fundraiser for ABT's Crisis Relief Fund. To watch, tune in to ABT's YouTube channel at 7:30 pm EDT. The event is free, although donations are encouraged. A ticketed VIP event will be held beforehand.

center stage anniversary center stage movie ethan stiefel zoe saldana sascha radetsky amanda schull center stage

Latest Posts

Brett Pruitt & East Market Studios, Courtesy Kansas City Ballet

Kansas City Ballet Dancer Amanda DeVenuta Shares Her Favorite Exercises

Monday, fun day: Amanda DeVenuta takes Sundays to rest and dedicates Mondays, her other day off, to working out. After a solar flow yoga class, she'll grab lunch out and head to a one-on-one Pilates session. During the week, she doesn't have much free time for cross-training, though she'll slip into an open studio and dance on her own between rehearsals. Last season, for instance, a friend taught her one of the "Emeralds" variations from Jewels, which they'd run for fun and to keep up their stamina.

Takeaways from the mat: "My arms and my back have gotten a lot stronger from yoga," says DeVenuta, but it's also helped her focus on her breath and manage preshow nerves. "The wait, the anticipation, can get me more worked up than what I'm dancing. Being able to find my grounded center has been really helpful."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
the workout cross-training amanda devenuta
amanda devenuta
Getty Images

Beyond Solidarity Statements: The Real Work Ballet Organizations Must Do to Dismantle Systemic Racism

Black squares on your organization's social media profile. Posting videos and images of the Black dancers within your company or school. Buttoned up, PR-approved statements that fall in line with what everyone else is saying and doing. Many Black dancers have had enough of performative solidarity from ballet organizations, stemming from the uprisings over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. It feels trendy, and it's not landing.

"I see some companies grappling with it, and I see others patching things, wordsmithing a statement, or negotiating how much responsibility they want to take," says Theresa Ruth Howard, founder of Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet who's also an educator, writer, consultant to The Equity Project and seasoned diversity strategist. "When it's about checking boxes, it's clear it's performative."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
diversity in ballet black lives matter theresa ruth howard the equity project gabrielle salvatto ja'malik alexis carter-black racism in ballet
racism in ballet
Yuseki Ota, Courtesy YAGP

Virtual Auditions Are a New Reality. Here's How to Create a Strong Online Audition Package.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have paused life as we know it, but the ballet world is still turning. Schools and companies are finding ways to move forward, and this spring many accepted full-time students, awarded scholarships and hired artists via online auditions. That's likely to be the case over the coming months, as well, so Pointe reached out to several professionals for expert advice on preparing successful online audition materials—even if you're dancing at home.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance auditions virtual ballet auditions online ballet auditions covid-19 coronavirus ballet resumé audition photos ballet audition video ballet auditions audition advice
ballet auditions

Editors' Picks