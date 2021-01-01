Pacific Northwest Ballet soloist Cecilia Iliesiu in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB

PNB’s Cecilia Iliesiu on Cross-Training—2020-Style—and Celebrating Her Promotion on Zoom

Madeline Schrock
Jan 01, 2021

For Pacific Northwest Ballet's Cecilia Iliesiu, company life in 2020 had its cons ("Zoom rehearsals from my living room..."), but also its pros ("...with Christopher Wheeldon").

In the midst of it all, she reached a major career milestone when she was promoted to soloist in November during PNB's streamed gala. "PNB delivered flowers to my door, and my best friends from around the country joined a surprise Zoom call. It felt really special in its own way," she says.

We chatted with Iliesiu about how she's tailored her cross-training for this year like no other.

Her new daily workout: "Training has become very different during coronavirus," says Iliesiu. Company members have a three-hour morning or afternoon rehearsal shift, with some days at home and others in the studio with their small pods. Each morning, though, she takes an online yoga class from a Seattle studio. "It's a great workout, really great stretching and strengthening, and then also the meditation/centering part is really necessary during this time. That hour a day encapsulates all the things that I need to get going."

She particularly bonded with yoga back in the summer of 2019, and found that the one-legged poses improved her ankle stability and balances more than exercises from physical therapy and Pilates had. "I honestly had never felt better coming back to the season," she recalls. "That's what I'm hoping continues with my body throughout this big question-mark period in our careers."

Cecilia Iliesiu in attitude derri\u00e8re on pointe. She is wearing a pastel-hued dress that floats with her movement. Her arms are extended above her head.

Cecilia Iliesiu in Jessica Lang's Her Door to the Sky

Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB

A commute that doubles as cardio: Earlier in the pandemic, Iliesiu moved, so she now bikes the 15 to 20 minutes to PNB. "It's the best warm-up ever," she says. "Not only that, but I get my cardio in; I get to be outside exercising."

She's already recommending it to the younger dancers she mentors. "I'm like, 'Get a bike, or go running'—I can't run. I don't like it—'but do some exercise outside, 'cause there's only so much that you can do in your home."

Her favorite core exercise: Bicycles, twisting her elbow to her opposite knee and alternating. "The twists warm my back up, as well, especially my lower back. I like exercises that do multiple things."

Pilates during the pandemic: When PNB cleared out its Pilates room to create another temporary studio, Iliesiu, one of PNB's AGMA union delegates, helped arrange for one reformer to be placed in each studio, so the dancers could continue to use them.

On days she's at work, Iliesiu does a 15-minute reformer warm-up before class. "I do ankle exercises, hip circles, things to get the blood going. I used to do a bunch of TheraBand exercises, but I like getting the whole body moving before barre."

The great outdoors: One plus side of the pandemic? A less rigorous rehearsal schedule meant that Iliesiu could spend most summer weekends hiking the Pacific Northwest. She and PNB principal Elizabeth Murphy trained to check off a 20-mile, bucket-list thru-hike in one day. "It's awesome cross-training. Not only the cardio and endurance, but stepping on rocks is the best ankle-stability exercise."

Go-to massage tool: Iliesiu uses The Orb, a 5-inch ball, to work out kinks in her hip muscles. She also uses it to roll out her back. "It's become really sore, since I'm doing a lot more computer work."

Best snack for rehearsing in a mask: Squeezable applesauce. "I can fit it under my mask and squeeze the applesauce in, rather than having a bar that I'd need to take my mask off for. I always have that in my dance bag when I'm going into the studio."

What the pandemic has taught her: "When I show up to the barre—whether that's my windowsill or our beautiful studios or a venue that we're going to be filming at—I'm doing this for me, rather than validation from someone else. I'm learning again to dance for myself and to not be judged by the mirror or other people around me. There are easier days and harder days, but I think that's been my biggest lesson in my dance career.

"I'm definitely not at my prime right now—I don't think anyone is—but just feeling good about where my body is every day, and if it's not the best, if I'm not able to balance, that's okay. It's a journey."

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT’s Gabe Stone Shayer Is Not Afraid to Make a Statement, On the Stage and Off

One of Gabe Stone Shayer's favorite collaborations happened thanks to his agent, Henri Lemic. In August 2019, Shayer—frustrated after being passed over yet again for a promotion at American Ballet Theatre—started to think about the company's fall gala. He wanted to make a defiant sartorial splash on the red carpet. Lemic worked some magic, persuading Harlem couturier Dapper Dan to meet with his young client.

At the meeting, Shayer said the ballet world seemed unable to envision him, a Black man, as a prince. "I'm going to make you look like a king," Dapper Dan told him. Referencing photos of African royalty, the designer created a sweeping gold jacket, dubbed the "King Coat." Shayer wore it to the gala—thumbing his nose, in the most elegant way, at the ballet establishment. "I was finally a prince, and not with a tunic made in Germany, but with a coat made in Harlem that represented my African heritage," he says. "And my story is a Black story that might not have gotten to Dapper Dan, if it wasn't for Henri."

Here's the thing: There is no Henri. Or, rather, "Henri Lemic" is Shayer, under a different email address.

That gutsy display of determination is of a piece with Shayer's ballet career. A Russian-trained virtuoso with eye-popping extensions, the 27-year-old projects boundless confidence onstage. He has big, innovative ideas about the way ballets should be danced and created, and does not hesitate to argue for them. "Most ballet dancers, we're trying not to step on toes during rehearsals," says friend and ABT principal Cassandra Trenary. "But Gabe, he's fearless. He's always asking 'Why is it done this way?' He wants to push buttons until he believes in what he's doing."

Shayer's courage extends outside the studio. Long critical of ABT's treatment of him and its other Black members, and of the ballet world's racism writ large, he has become a prominent voice in dance's racial reckoning. "I still don't feel settled with it," he says. "And I won't be closing my mouth anytime soon."

Has he paid for his outspokenness? Despite a steady stream of featured roles, Shayer spent eight years in ABT's corps before his promotion to soloist in September. But now, with the new title, and fresh off a series of invigorating pandemic projects, he at last seems to be gaining momentum at ABT—and well beyond it.

Gabe Stone Shayer wears a shiny, floor-length gold overcoat and yellow one-piece jumper with a black zig-zag pattern. He does a turned in pass\u00e9 relev\u00e9 on his left leg and crosses his left arm high across him, which makes his jacket float up behind him.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

From Philadelphia to Moscow

Shayer, who is adopted, grew up in Philadelphia with his white mother and Ghanaian grandmother. As a child, he was bewitched by the Bolshoi Ballet's touring production of Spartacus. "It had a huge impact on me, all this intense bravura dance coming right at you," he remembers.

After early training at the Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center, Koresh School of Dance and Philadanco's Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, Shayer formalized his ballet studies at The Rock School. As a teen, he began attending ballet competitions—and experiencing race-based pigeonholing. "I would come offstage after performing a classical variation," he remembers, "and moms or judges would say things like 'Hey, you're amazing, are you thinking about Ailey?'"

Sensing that Black dancers didn't have a place in American ballet, he started to imagine a career abroad. One of his Rock School teachers pointed out his resemblance to Black, Cuban-born danseur Carlos Acosta, then a star of The Royal Ballet. "I saw Carlos seamlessly dancing Romeo and Basilio, these roles that people had thought of as white roles," Shayer says. "Without really processing it, I thought: The Royal has accepted Carlos. Maybe I can go to London and be the next Carlos?"

But in terms of technique, Shayer preferred the Russian style he'd been training in. "I've always felt like the Russian methodology is most logical for my body," he says. "It helps you lengthen, which I need, and I just love the way it looks." In 2009, after attending a Bolshoi Academy summer program, he was invited to attend the school year-round. He went instead for three months, then moved to Moscow in fall of 2010 and spent a transformative year immersed in Russian ballet culture.

Gabe Stone Shayer, wearing a sparkly white and black bolero jacket and black leggings, does a relev\u00e9 pench\u00e9 arabesque on his right leg.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Russia is far from an inclusive haven, yet at the Bolshoi, Shayer felt free of America's racial baggage. "People always get on me for saying this, but the Russians were very matter-of-fact about it: 'Okay, you're American, you're Black, we acknowledge it.' That's it," Shayer says. "It wasn't connected to perceptions of my work ethic or achievements." He found a mentor in teacher Ilya Kuznetsov. And Shayer experienced, in his words, "the best kind of culture shock": learning Russian, studying the Stanislavski acting method, embracing the Bolshoi's idiosyncratic traditions. In 2011, he became the first African-American male to graduate from the Bolshoi Academy.

Early Opportunities

Shayer assumed he'd dance professionally in Russia, or maybe London. But after graduation, he attended ABT's summer course, and ended up with an offer to join the Studio Company. Thrown, but recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity, he accepted. A few months later, he entered the main company.

It was a difficult transition. ABT's technique and way of working felt unfamiliar; he missed Russia. Nevertheless, Shayer kept getting remarkable opportunities, particularly in ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, ABT's resident choreographer and a former director of the Bolshoi Ballet. The two developed a rapport, communicating in Russian during rehearsals. "Gabe is very particular in his style of dancing—you can really tell it's him—and Ratmansky loves that," says ABT director of repertoire Carlos Lopez. "When you see Gabe perform Ratmansky's characters, you can see he feels at home there." Shayer danced Bluebird in Ratmansky's Sleeping Beauty alongside Misty Copeland, and principal roles in the choreographer's Whipped Cream and Harlequinade. He seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

A male dancer with a blue feathered cap and wearing bright blue tights, shoes and tunic stands in sous-sus and lifts his arms like wings. To his left, a ballerina in a blue and orange tutu and gold crown kneels on the stage and crosses her hands at her chest. They look at each other and smile.

Shayer as Bluebird and Misty Copeland as Princess Florine in The Sleeping Beauty

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Yet as the years passed and no promotion materialized, Shayer asked the artistic staff for answers. "First, I was met with technique things—work on this, work on that—and I was like, 'Great! I got it,'" he says. "One year it was: 'We don't have space at the soloist level for you.' And I thought, Okay, maybe it's a money issue. I couldn't figure out this weird disconnect, where I was being favored with these great parts, but then held back by title."

Toward the end of the company's 2018 Metropolitan Opera House season, Shayer says, the staff told him he hadn't made soloist because he had an attitude problem. "My brain exploded," he says. "It felt like I was being singled out in a way that wasn't substantialized by any truth." A week later, he tore his ACL onstage while dancing the principal part in Whipped Cream.

A male ballet dancer in gold body paint stands on a darkened stage bathed in a spotlight. He stands on his left foot and pops his right foot into demi-pointe, and bends his lifted arms at the elbows, pinching his thumb and forefingers together.

Shayer as the Golden Idol in La Bayadère

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

New Motivation

During the seven-month recovery period, Shayer "separated" from ballet entirely for a while, working intensively with trainers from the Philadelphia Eagles to regain his strength. Revitalized, he returned for ABT's 2019 season, during which he danced his usual roster of featured roles. Once again, he was not promoted. He began talking in earnest to friends abroad about job opportunities.

A few months later, the coronavirus shut down the ballet world, and then the murder of George Floyd convulsed it. Shayer, quarantining with his family in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, felt helpless. At the end of May, he taped his phone to the back of his mom's car and filmed a video of himself jogging at sunset, set to "Runnin'," by Naughty Boy, Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. He posted it to Instagram, captioned with a poem:

"I run with Maud!
I kneel with Kaepernick!
I stand for black lives!
I call for SUSTAINABLE TRANSFORMATION!..."

Distinctive and deeply felt, the post resonated throughout the ballet community. At ABT, Shayer and the company's six other Black dancers were called upon to share their perspectives in a series of internal diversity-and-inclusion Zoom meetings, a process both exasperating and empowering. "My colleagues and I have been vocalizing these issues for years, so for people to act like they were hearing them for the first time was frustrating," Shayer says. "But it gave us a platform to use and a way to be heard, which we hoped would spur action."

Shayer was becoming a leader. During the shutdown, he developed his creative voice in a series of projects, many of them self-directed. He taught ballet students in Ghana over Zoom, and secured their local teachers spots in ABT's National Training Curriculum. He worked with choreographer Sonya Tayeh, and created a duet for himself and Trenary, at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in upstate New York. (An excerpt of that work, titled The Ritual, premiered digitally on Lincoln Center at Home and ABT's YouTube channel on December 13.)

Wearing white tights and a long, sheer off-white coat, a Black male ballet dancer stands in fourth position on demi-pointe and looks up towards his lifted right hand.

Jayme Thorton for Pointe

In August, Shayer tried his hand at artistic direction, launching the Creative Genesis program. He brought eight dancers (seven of them from ABT) to Long Beach Island and created a 30-minute ballet, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The project recently earned a Levinson Arts Achievement Award, a $50,000 prize.

Shayer's highest-profile quarantine enterprise, Pas De Deux, featured ABT dancers in conversation with stars from other areas of the artistic world. "My idea was to bring something new to ABT, to access different kinds of creativity," Shayer says. His segment with musician Alicia Keys included a probing discussion of race and identity, and a new dance set to Keys' "Love Looks Better." Shayer performed the self-choreographed work on the stage of Harlem's Apollo Theater. "I wanted to attach the collaboration to Alicia as a Black New Yorker," he says, "and also to create an image that would've helped young Gabe see himself as a prince. A Black man with his hair braided, doing ballet at the Apollo!"

A male, light-skinned Black ballet dancer stands on his right foot and crosses his left foot over it while holding his left hand on his hip and his right hand out pointing towards the ground. He wears a sparkly white and black bolero jacket over his bare chest, a beaded necklace and black leggings with a white stripe down the sides.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT's administration recognized Shayer's pandemic-era growth. "With his strong sense of self, his artistic inclinations have flourished in this hardest of times," artistic director Kevin McKenzie says. As a soloist, Shayer hopes to dance more princely roles once COVID subsides, and to keep working toward principal-dancer status. Eventually, he sees himself dancing abroad. And his curiosity transcends ballet. "He is constantly in a state of discovery, whether it be fashion or visual art or music," Trenary says. "He's always sending me ideas—'Look at how incredible this Balmain smoking jacket is. I'm gonna own it one day!'—and then I'll find out he's manifested them into being."

Shayer says his larger goal is to put ballet on America's mainstream map, bringing it the level of visibility it enjoys in parts of Europe. One way to do that, he suggests, is to incorporate Black and African culture. Recognizing the importance of aesthetic inclusivity, he hopes to mesh ballet with pop culture and fashion. (A Dapper Dan–costumed piece might be in the cards.)

Whatever ballet's path forward, expect Shayer to be leading the conversation. "I'll never be finished fighting and advocating," he says. "I want to be the person who facilitates the idea of possibility in this historically exclusive world. And I want to present the possibility of success through my own story."

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy San Francisco Ballet

What These Dancers Learned From 2020

For dance—and the world at large—2020 has been one of the most challenging years in recent memory. Yet its stops, starts and slowdowns brought reflection, introspection and growth. Pointe asked three dancers what this year taught them about themselves.


​​Nikisha Fogo, San Francisco Ballet​​

Nikisha Fogo stands in a studio with her right arm extended, wearing a leotard and long skirt

Nikisha Fogo and Julian MacKay rehearsing Helgi Tomasson's new work at San Francisco Ballet

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

I've really had to get to know who I am outside of the stage and ballet studio. Who am I when I'm not dancing? Until now, I've been so focused on my craft and being the best dancer I can be. Discovering who I am and could be as a human being was both daunting and exciting.

So many things this year have been uncertain and out of our control. I normally have my whole year planned ahead of time. I would know which ballets I would dance, where I would travel, etc., but this year we have been forced to live in the now and take each day as it comes, which I believe isn't such a bad thing. We all probably needed to do more of it.

I really learned that I should focus and put more energy on the things that I actually can control, like where I direct and spend my energy, how I speak to and treat myself and others, my mental health, well-being and taking time to reach out to loved ones, just to name a few.

Things can happen differently from how you'd planned them, but I don't want this year to have gone to waste! You can learn from every situation that life throws at you, and I am grateful to have been able to start a new life in San Francisco despite these uncertain times. Giving myself something to focus on, whether it be how I best use my time outside of work, or get the best out of the work we do, has been very important.

I think that we can dive deeper into learning more about ourselves without our regular work, which in turn can influence the variety of emotions that we can bring to the stage. I'm excited to see how the art form evolves after this huge life experience that has affected us all. I'm looking forward to it.

Karina González, Houston Ballet

Karina Gonz\u00e1lez jumps across a stage, wearing a pink tutu and a crown

Houston Ballet principal Karina González as the Sugar Plum Fairy with artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch's The Nutcracker

Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet

This year was a roller coaster of emotions and a learning experience. One of the most important things that I learned this year was to enjoy the present. I have followed a daily routine since my early years as a professional dancer, where everything was calculated by days, weeks and the schedule of the season. Even when I became a mom, I tried to keep the same routine as much as possible. So when we went into lockdown and the performances were canceled, I entered into a panicked mode. Thankfully, my incredible husband was there to touch my shoulder and say, 'This time is the best gift for you, our little daughter and our family.'

This year and the time spent with my family is everything that I needed. I learned that it is okay not to follow a routine, and sometimes the unusual brings magical moments too. I also learned that, right now, the best and most important gift of life is to be healthy and to be next to the people that you love the most.

Katlyn Addison, Ballet West

Katlyn Addison poses onstage in arabesque en pointe, with two children holding flowers

Ballet West soloist Katlyn Addison in Cinderella

Luke Isley, Courtesy Ballet West

The year 2020 has unexpectedly become an exploratory period of achieving goals that I never thought I'd be brave enough to pursue in such a short period of time.

At the beginning of the year, I completed my exchange dancing with Scottish Ballet in the title role of The Snow Queen. By March, when everything shut down, my body needed the break; I was mentally and physically exhausted. I did not expect this deadly virus, which has cost so many heartbreaking and devastating deaths, to continue longer than a few months.

During the time away from dancing, I had many emotional roller coasters about whether this was the right industry and career path. I took a few months away from Utah, where Ballet West is located, to visit my family in Canada. I will never forget my dad encouraging me while on our evening golf course walks, saying, 'Kat, this is your time right now. The world is your oyster. Go after what you want; why not now? Go create!' Those simple, kind words changed my perspective and desires. I realized that I needed to take care of myself, surround myself with positivity, develop healthier relationships, support the people who are important to me, trust and keep believing in my dreams.

Once I found my groundedness, I jumped into some of my goals. I became an ABT Certified Teacher for Pre-Primary through Level 7, painted two Black Lives Matter murals, became a board member and coordinator of the nonprofit Utah Black Artists Collective, created a piece for the Black Lives Matter protest "Dance Dance for Evolution," taught for the University of Utah dance department and choreographed a 15-minute ballet on its dancers. I also participated in panel discussions on dismantling systemic racism in the ballet world with Ballet West, Houston Ballet, University of Utah, Salt Lake Magazine, Biscuit Ballerina, Helen Pickett and A Ballet Education.

All of these opportunities had an impact on me, and changed my perspective and belief in my abilities. I allowed myself to share my story, become vulnerable in many situations and explore different creative outlets. I never thought I'd enjoy my dance world as much as I have.
Lee Gumbs for Pointe

Los Angeles Ballet’s Petra Conti on Her Italian-Influenced Style, and Why She's Never Without Lipstick

Petra Conti might currently call Los Angeles home, but the Los Angeles Ballet principal dancer's sartorial choices are very much influenced by her native Italy. "Fashion has always been part of my culture, but then I have always liked to be different and add a bit of my personality to everything," Conti explains.

Whether she's in Los Angeles (as she has been throughout the pandemic) or traveling internationally as a guest artist, Conti opts for classic street styles and cuts in a mix of dresses (many by Italian designers), pants, and blouses or sweaters. "I have a collection of shoes, bags and lipsticks," says Conti, adding that she likes to switch up her look. "I may not have any other makeup on, but I definitely will have a bit of lipstick on, always. I love matte finishes, and recently my favorites have been reds from MAC and Armani."

Conti's preference for classic lines and neutral colors carries over into her dancewear. And she still finds ways to add a pop of color (and some sparkle!) in the studio through her lipstick and hair accessories, the latter of which she makes herself. "It makes me feel more beautiful and motivates me to dance better," Conti says of her DancETHEREAL line of decorative hair combs, wreathes and barrettes.

The Details: Street

A woman with long brown hair wears a black shirt, blue plaid pants and strappy black heels and leans against a pink cinder-block wall.

Lee Gumbs

Golden Days Paris sweater: "I love that it is simple in the front but has very fancy sleeves."

Banana Republic pants: "I have a couple of suits from Banana Republic because the pants fit just right, as if they were tailored to me."

INC International Concepts heels: "If I could, I would wear high heels every day," Conti says. "But my feet would suffer too much after already being on pointe for so many hours."

Furla cross-body purse: "I'm all about accessories! I got this as a gift from Furla when I was modeling for them."

The Details: Studio

A ballerina in a black leotard, pink tights, pink legwarmers stands on pointe with her right leg propped up on a ballet barre in an outdoor studio.

Lee Gumbs

WearMoi leotard and shrug: "I love that the leotard has the skirt attached to it."

RubiaWear legwarmers: "These were a gift, but legwarmers are a staple for me."

A ballerina in a black leotard with her dark hair upswept in a high French twist looks down and smiles, showing off a sparkly blue and silver hair comb on the left side of her twist.

Lee Gumbs

DancETHEREAL hair comb: "I always love to add some sparkle to my hair," says Conti, who creates and sells her own hairpieces using semi-precious stones with beneficial properties. "My goal is to not only make you look good, but feel better, too!"

Freed pointe shoes, V maker: "It takes me about one and a half hours to prep my pointe shoes," Conti says of her meticulous process. "I cut my shanks three-quarters, use Jet glue, darn them a bit, and often switch left and right shoes after a few hours, so that they last longer."

petra conti los angeles ballet studio to street fashion style
petra conti

