Powered by RebelMouse
Giveaways
Pointe Magazine
Sep. 23, 2019 03:41PM EST

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Carolina Ballet's New "Frankenstein"

Rachel Neville Photography, Courtesy Carolina Ballet

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Carolina Ballet in "Frankenstein"

Related Articles Around the Web
Sponsored by BLOCH

Behind the Revolutionary Technology of BLOCH's Stretch Pointe Line

Courtesy BLOCH

Today's ballet dancer needs a lot from a pointe shoe. "What I did 20 years ago is not what these dancers are doing now," says New York City Ballet shoe manager Linnette Roe. "They are expected to go harder, longer days. They are expected to go from sneakers, to pointe shoes, to character shoes, to barefoot and back to pointe shoes all in a day."

The team at BLOCH developed their line of Stretch Pointe shoes to address dancer's most common complaints about the fit and performance of their pointe shoes. "It's a scientific take on the pointe shoe," says Roe. Dancers are taking notice and Stretch Pointe shoes are now worn by stars like American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, who stars in BLOCH's latest campaign for the shoes.

We dug into the details of Stretch Pointe's most game-changing features:

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Recovering From a Sprained Ankle? Try These Pointe Shoe Fitting Tips

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop offers pointe shoe fitting tips for weak ankles, particularly when coming back from a sprained ankle.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

National Ballet of Canada Principal Greta Hodgkinson to Retire After a 30-Year Career

Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC

It's hard to imagine the National Ballet of Canada without ballerina Greta Hodgkinson. Yet this week NBoC announced that the longtime company star will take her final bow in March, as Marguerite in Sir Frederick Ashton's Marguerite and Armand.

Keep reading... Show less
News

A New Romeo And Juliet Film Is Happening And We're Freaking Out

Alice Pennefather, Courtesy ROH

You ever just wish that Kenneth MacMillan's iconic production of Romeo and Juliet could have a beautiful love child with the 1968 film starring Olivia Hussey? (No, not Baz Luhrmann's version. We are purists here.)

Wish granted: Today, the trailer for a new film called Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words was released, featuring MacMillan's choreography and with what looks like all the cinematic glamour we could ever dream of:

Keep reading... Show less