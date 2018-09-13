We admit it. We're picky about dance movies. They don't always represent our beloved art form accurately, or use real dancers to play the main roles.

But we just watched the first trailer for the new Carlos Acosta biopic, Yuli, and we're kinda speechless:

There's an adorable young actor—Edilson Manuel Olbera Núñez—playing Acosta (who looks so much like him)! There's Acosta himself! There's what looks like high stakes, a compelling plot and gorgeous cinematography! And there's so. Much. Dancing. This film looks like everything we've ever wanted a dance biopic to be.



Based on Acosta's memoir, No Way Home, Yuli follows the ballet prodigy-turned-director/choreographer from the slums of Havana to stardom at The Royal Ballet.

Cuban dancer Keyvin Martínez couldn't be a more perfect fit to play an adolescent Acosta: He's performed with Ballet Nacional de Cuba and Acosta's own company, Acosta Danza, and based on the trailer, has some serious acting chops.



The film premieres in Spain later this month, and we're crossing our fingers that it makes its way stateside sooner than later.