TBT: Carla Fracci in "Coppélia" (1971)

The ballet community bid a bittersweet farewell on May 27 when the ever-luminous Italian ballerina Carla Fracci lost her battle with cancer. Fracci was beloved in Italy and around the world, having started her career at La Scala Ballet in Milan and then guesting internationally with The Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and more. Later in her career, she returned to Italy to direct companies in Naples, Verona and Rome. Fracci performed into her 50s and was renowned for her dramatic abilities and stage presence. In this 1971 clip, she dances Swanilda's Act III variation from Coppélia—a tribute to her talent and generosity as a performer.
Fracci's exuberance and clever musicality in this variation perfectly capture Swanilda's spirit. She playfully accents each closing into fifth position and blends bright, staccato steps with demure port de bras. The variation highlights Fracci's skillful footwork; her pas de bourrés have a distinct personality, with ever so slightly unexpected and satisfying musical timing. In the final diagonal, Fracci performs ballonnés slowly across the floor with a strong, deliberate flick of the toe. Her eyes and smile twinkle with the knowledge of a final crowd-pleasing surprise as she revs up her ballonnés to double tempo to finish the variation. Ms. Fracci, you were truly unforgettable–we will miss you. Happy #ThrowbackThursday.
You're performing well year after year, but you're still not being cast in larger roles. Your work ethic and technique are strong, but, for some reason, your director hasn't approached you about advancing in the company. Many dancers face this very dilemma—they're ready for a new challenge, but featured roles or a promotion don't seem to be on the horizon.
When opportunity doesn't knock first, it may be time to approach the door and do some knocking of your own. "I've been having those conversations with my director since I joined, which is rare," says Amanda Morgan, a fifth-year corps de ballet dancer at Pacific Northwest Ballet. She believes directors are waiting for dancers to advocate for themselves. If you're wondering how you can be more proactive, here are a few questions to help prompt your preparation.
Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer Amanda Morgan: "Find a good medium of having humility and knowing your worth."
Jacquelyn Diaz, Courtesy PNB
Am I developing more than my technique?
"There's so much more responsibility, commitment, time, energy, will and courage required to do a major role," says Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director Susan Jaffe, who was a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre for 22 years. Recounting the time and money she spent on weekly Pilates classes, private Gyrotonic lessons, and working with a dramaturg to further develop her artistry, she recommends dancers invest in their own development before approaching their director about advancement. "First become committed to yourself in the deepest way you can," she says. "If you're doing the work, the artistic director has already noticed."
To initiate the conversation, Lauren Anderson—associate director of education and community engagement programs at Houston Ballet and the company's first African-American principal dancer—suggests scheduling an appointment with your director towards the end of the current season. "You would want the director to be thinking about you before casting for the next season begins," she says.
Susan Jaffe with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancers William Moore and Hannah Carter
Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy PBT
Am I prepared to receive the feedback?
Approach the conversation with intentions of learning what improvements you can make to increase your chances of promotion. Be open to the feedback, and be careful not to come off as frustrated, emotional or entitled. "Leave emotions out, and be factual and authentic," says Anderson. She recommends dancers discuss how they've worked to improve gaps and then ask for suggestions on how to further improve in specific areas. If you're a stronger technician, for example, you might share how you've worked to enhance your artistry, then ask what more you can develop to get the bigger roles you want.
Ensure you're able to receive feedback without getting defensive or rebutting your director's assessment. "Justification would be a turnoff," Jaffe says. Instead, she advises that dancers have enough humility to keep trying even if they're not able to perform the part they're most interested in. Even as a principal dancer, she recalls asking to understudy major roles if she wasn't cast. "Just be authentic and say: 'I really feel like I could grow if I were given the opportunity. I would really like to request if I could learn this part.'"
Morgan adds that dancers should get clarity on vague feedback if they've been rejected for a promotion or a role. "We're often told 'You're not right for the part,'" she says, and notes that specific feedback is key for assessing equity and measuring improvement.
"Leave emotions out, and be factual and authentic, says Lauren Anderson (above) when approaching the topic of advancement with your director.
Courtesy Lauren Anderson
Am I prepared to take the next step?
If you've mentally and emotionally prepared to have a mature, candid discussion with your director, then it's also important to outline a few next steps following the conversation. Those might include addressing any gaps your director mentioned within a certain time frame, as well as scheduling follow-up appointments to ensure there's ongoing dialogue about your growth. It may also mean researching other companies if you're still not advancing after meeting, or even exceeding, the expectations that have been set for you.
"Know that you could go somewhere else and get opportunities if you're not getting them where you are," says Morgan. Below are some reasons why your lack of growth may be more about the company than your performance:
Your movement style doesn't fit the aesthetic preferences of the artistic director or the choreographers they commission. "Sometimes it's the taste of the artistic director," Jaffe says. "Instead of just being defeated or thinking 'I'm not good enough,' why not go out and find a company that's a better fit?"
It's harder to stand out in a large, highly competitive company. "Sometimes you have to go to a smaller pond to get the experience," notes Anderson.
Whether the factors are out of your control or not, you should feel empowered to advocate for your growth. "You wouldn't be where you are now if you weren't good enough," Morgan says. "Find a good medium of humility and knowing your worth."
I've always wanted to be a ballerina. Nothing makes me happier than when I'm performing on a stage. I want to pursue this career, but so much goes along with it. How do I mentally and physically prepare myself for when I'm old enough to get into a dance college, or audition for companies? —Delaney
I remember being in your shoes when I was a teenager. I wanted nothing more than to perform onstage for a living, but I didn't know how to get there. Since no one at my studio had really done it before, I relied heavily on the guidance of my teachers—and, boy, am I thankful for their help!
You're right: So much goes into pursuing a dance career. First, there's the time and financial commitment: Physically, you need to dedicate several hours a day, five to six days a week, to your ballet training, including plenty of pointework. Today's professional dancers also need to be versatile, so a supplemental class in a different genre, like contemporary, is also key. You're an artist, but you're also an athlete, so you have to eat nutritiously and fuel your body so that it can handle all of that exercise. And, mentally, you need to be okay with sacrificing other things, like sports teams, extracurricular activities or social events, to balance dancing, schoolwork and properly resting your body.
You also need to evaluate the quality of your training; ideally—and especially during your late teens—you should be dancing in some sort of pre-professional program, alongside other serious students, and have opportunities to perform. If you're not getting that at your studio, research others in your area to see if it's possible to supplement classes or switch entirely. Or, talk to your family about auditioning for schools away from home. (Our Pre-Professional Program Guide can help you research different programs.) Many dancers up their training by attending summer intensives and/or preparing for competitions, which can also help you evaluate where you stand among your peers and be a wonderful networking experience. You should also start researching the companies and colleges you're most interested in to find out what kind of training they look for.
I'm glad you asked about how to mentally prepare for a dance career, because it can be very psychologically challenging. You need inner strength to push through tough choreography when you're tired and your feet hurt, or when you're unhappy with your performance or a role you receive. Jobs are scarce, plus ballet is subjective, meaning directors and choreographers hire dancers and cast ballets based on their personal tastes and preferences. At times you may be told that you are "too much this" or "not enough that," or be judged on something you can't control, like your height or your body structure. (At 5' 8", I was often "too tall.") You need to develop persistence and believe in yourself so that you're not derailed by critique or rejection. A supportive mentor—perhaps a trusted teacher or an older dancer—can help you navigate especially tough times. And always remember that job decisions are based on one person's opinion, and that there are lots of different paths to success.
Dancers are also prone to perfectionism; it's easy to beat yourself up over your perceived flaws, or to start comparing your technique and your body to others'. This is especially true when you're a teenager, so use this time to actively develop your self-confidence. You want to have high standards for yourself, but also acknowledge the hard work you put into your dancing, and understand that improvement is a process. Psychologists call this a "growth mindset" (read more about ithere), and there's no better time to start cultivating one than right now. Good training and a healthy attitude can take you far.
This month features another round of digital performances you won't want to miss, from festivals to world premieres to anniversary programs. Read on to find out what June has in store.
The Royal Ballet
Now through June 27, The Royal Ballet presents 21st Century Choreographers, a program of mixed contemporary works, including Christopher Wheeldon's Within the Golden Hour and Crystal Pite's The Statement and Solo Echo. It also features the world premiere of Kyle Abraham's Optional Family: A Divertissement, starring principals Natalia Osipova and Marcelino Sambé with company artist Stanisław Węgrzyn, and with text written by Abraham.
Viewers may purchase on-demand access for $18.50 via the company website.
ABT Studio Company
American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company presents its Spring Festival this month, featuring world premieres by Jessica Lang, Yannick Lebrun, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and New York City Ballet dancers Emily Kikta and Peter Walker. The lineup also includes excerpts from works by August Bournonville, Twyla Tharp, Alexei Ratmansky, Paul Taylor and more.
Viewers can access the ABT Studio Company Spring Festival, divided into two films, for free via the company YouTube channel. Each act will remain available on demand through July 3.
Pacific Northwest Ballet
Pacific Northwest Ballet closes its digital season with Rep 6, streaming June 10–14. The program features two world premieres and Alejandro Cerrudo's cheeky PACOPEPEPLUTO. Christopher Wheeldon's Curious Kingdom stars PNB artists Leta Biasucci, Elle Macy, Lucien Postlewaite, Jerome Tisserand and Dylan Wald. Edwaard Liang's The Veil Between Worlds explores themes of energy, spirituality and connection, and PACOPEPEPLUTO rounds out the program (this work contains partial nudity).
Audiences may purchase tickets on PNB's website for $29. Digital Performance Plus tickets are also available for $39, offering exclusive access to world premieres by Nia-Amina Minor and Vincent Michael Lopez, as well as an archival recording of Liang's Distant Cries.
Ballez
The Joyce Theater celebrates Pride Month with a special selection of performances created and performed by queer artists, including premieres by companies Ballez and #QueerTheBallet.
On June 10 at 8 pm ET, The Joyce will livestream Ballez's Giselle of Loneliness, choreographed by company founder Katy Pyle and inspired by the romantic ballet Giselle. In an audition setting, seven dancers draw from their personal relationships with ballet to perform their own interpretations of the "mad scene" solo, attempting to squeeze themselves into the classical mold. Livestream audiences then "rate" each performance through an online portal. Each dancer must face how much they are willing to sacrifice for a system that continually rejects them, while audience members are confronted with their own participation in upholding archaic standards of femininity. Tickets are $25 each via The Joyce Theater website. After the premiere, the performance will be available to stream on demand through June 23.
#QueerTheBallet
Cortney Taylor-Key and Audrey Malek
Leigh-Ann Esty, Courtesy The Joyce Theater
On Monday, June 21, The Joyce Theater presents the digital premiere of #QueerTheBallet's Animals & Angels, a new pas de deux by artistic director Adriana Pierce featuring female-identifying dancers Audrey Malek and Cortney Taylor Key. The piece, performed on pointe, explores a blossoming queer love story that defies the art form's traditional gender roles.
Viewers can tune in for free via The Joyce Theater website beginning on June 21 at 5 pm ET; the film will be available through Sunday, July 18.
The Washington Ballet
This month, The Washington Ballet releases NEXTsteps, a digital program featuring premieres by Silas Farley and Dana Genshaft. Farley's Werner Sonata is for 14 company dancers to music by celebrated composer Kyle Werner. Genshaft explores Greek mythology in Orpheus, which features an original score by San Francisco music producer Kamran Adib that blends La Femme's "Vagues" and Radiohead's "Pyramid Song."
Both premieres can be accessed at 7 pm ET on June 18 via a digital subscription service. For more information, go to the TWB website.
Diablo Ballet
Diablo Ballet closes its 2020–21 season with Love Stories, a triple bill of classical and contemporary works showcasing different sides of love. The program opens with the Coppélia wedding pas de deux, followed by the company's premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's Carousel (A Dance). Portuguese choreographer Bruno Roque's Frugivory, a reflection on both the driving and blinding power of love,closes the program.
Stuttgart Ballet dancers Rocio Aleman and David Moore
Roman Novitzky, Courtesy Stuttgart Ballet
Stuttgart Ballet closes its 60th-anniversary season with NEW / WORKS, a program featuring three world premieres and the German debut of William Forsythe's Blake Works I. Alongside in-person performances, the company will livestream the program worldwide on June 19 at 7 pm CEST (that's 1 pm ET). Christian Spuck's Cassiopeia's Garden opens the program, followed by Marco Goecke's Nachtmerrie and Edward Clug's Source. Blake Works I, featuring music by British musician James Blake, closes the evening.
After the livestream, NEW / WORKS will remain online for free through June 21 via the company website and YouTube channel.