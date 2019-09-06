Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Sep. 06, 2019 03:40PM EST

Calling All Dancers Ages 15-18: Registration for the 2020 Prix de Lausanne is Now Open

Dancer ages 15-18, this one's for you. The Prix de Lausanne has just announced that registration is now open for the 2020 competition.

The international scholarship competition, famous for catapulting forward the careers of dancers like Misa Kuranaga, Diana Vishneva, Christopher Wheeldon and many more, is entering its 48th year. This year, the Prix de Lausanne will take place from February 2-9 at the Stravinski Auditorium in Montreux, Switzerland. Interested dancers can audition via video recording through September 29; instructions are available on the Prix's website. In late October, a jury of renowned ballet professionals will convene to select this year's candidates.

Young dancers based in South America have another option. This year, the Prix de Lausanne continues its tradition of a South American preselection, held in Goiania, Brazil from September 28-29. Applications for the preselection are open now through September 9. Up to two dancers could be selected, and invited to participate in the 2020 competition with an all-expenses paid trip.

We'll continue to keep you updated on all things Prix de Lausanne as the year goes on. But in the meantime, merde to all!

Ballet Stars

Get to Know Stephanie Kurlow, Who's Training to Become the First Professional Hijabi Ballerina

Taylor Ferne-Morris, Courtesy Kurlow

Stephanie Kurlow, a 17-year-old Australian and aspiring professional dancer, says she "loves and thrives through the process of ballet." She demonstrates clean technique and an infectious joy while performing, but what sets her apart from most girls her age is her unyielding determination to follow her dreams and her reverent devotion to her Islamic faith. Her decision to adorn traditional Islamic headwear and modest dance clothing while training and performing has caught the world's attention, and she's now being celebrated by international brands, such as Converse and Gaynor Minden, and designer Tarese Klemens.

Kurlow began taking ballet at 2 years old, but ceased classes at age 9 after her family converted to Islam. Unable to find a dance studio that catered to Muslim girls, she didn't think it possible to continue. In response to seeing her daughter struggle, her mom opened a ballet academy where she could practice freely.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Joshua Beamish's New @giselle Reimagines the Classic Ballet in the Digital Age

Courtesy Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY

Imagine this scenario: Hilarion likes Giselle, but she swipes right on Albrecht, and is smitten. Little does she know, Albrecht is already involved with Bathilde. When Giselle finds out, she livestreams her downward spiral (perhaps her hair even comes down in the midst of her heartbreak?), and enters a realm of women who've similarly been ghosted, or otherwise spurned by online relationships.

This is the basic premise of Joshua Beamish's new @giselle. Created for his troupe Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY, the ballet will have its world premiere September 5-7 at the Vancouver Playhouse in British Columbia. For @giselle, which stars American Ballet Theatre soloist Catherine Hurlin and National Ballet of Canada principal Harrison James, Beamish has dug deep into the plot of the original ballet, adapting it for the digital age and showing the pitfalls of changing relationship norms.

We touched base with Beamish to hear all about this new project, from his cleverly modern Wilis to his favorite parts of Adolphe Adam's original score.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

#TBT: Leanne Benjamin in “Swan Lake” (1988)

www.youtube.com

Natalia Makarova's version of Swan Lake, staged in the 1980s for London Festival Ballet (now the English National Ballet), incorporates a pas de quatre choreographed by Sir Fredrick Ashton into the ballet's opening act. Leanne Benjamin, then just 24 and a principal with the company, dances among the couples in this clip from a 1988 film of the ballet. The burgeoning ballerina shines in her minute-long solo, tackling intricate footwork with intelligence and spirit that foreshadow her formidable, two-decade career as a principal of The Royal Ballet.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

How One Ballerina Took Over the Catwalk During This Summer's Paris Fashion Week

Giannis Vlamos, Courtesy Kousouni.

Ballerina Maria Kousouni is used to an attentive audience. But when she stepped onstage in Paris this past July, her audience—not to mention the venue and the costumes—were a little unusual. After all, opening a couture fashion show for designer Celia Kritharioti during Paris Fashion Week—with British Vogue's editor in chief in the crowd—isn't exactly a typical gig. "I never imagined that I would be opening a haute couture fashion show in Paris," says KousounI, a principal dancer with the Greek National Opera Ballet. "To enter this world of fashion and beauty, which you usually admire from a distance, is a rare experience in a dancer's career."

Keep reading... Show less