Butternut Squash Takes Center Stage This Fall—Plus, 2 Easy Recipes

Madeline Schrock
Oct 01, 2020

Whether it's cubed and roasted or puréed into a comforting soup, butternut squash takes center stage this fall. The flavorful seasonal favorite is an excellent nutritional choice for dancers. Here's what's packed into one serving:

Raw butternut squash seeds next to two butternut squash halves and a whole squash

Nutritional Snapshot

  • Potassium: Surprisingly, it has more than you'll get from a banana and may help you avoid muscle cramping.
  • Vitamin A: Satisfy your daily value and then some. It's good not just for your eyes, but also your bone and immune health.
  • Fiber: About 7 grams to help keep you full.
  • Plus, it has smaller but significant amounts of vitamin C, calcium, iron, niacin and vitamin E.

Short on Time?

Try this quick cooking method: Poke a few holes in the squash with a fork. Cut it in half lengthwise, and scoop out the seeds. Microwave cut-side down on high in a glass baking dish with 2 tablespoons of water for 9 to 12 minutes, or until the squash is soft. Scrape the squash out of the skin with a spoon. Mix it into a recipe, or add seasoning and mash it with a fork for a hearty side.

Save the Seeds

Toss them in olive oil and a pinch of salt, and roast them for a portable, nutritious snack or salad mix-in. The seeds are a good source of fiber and healthy fats.

