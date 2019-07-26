Powered by RebelMouse
Health & Body
Madeline Schrock
Jul. 26, 2019 02:21PM EST

The Scoop On Sandwiches: A Dietitian Explains The Pros and Cons of Eating Deli Meat

Anton Porsche via Unsplash

Deli meat has been getting a bad rap lately—because it's processed, it's not the healthiest choice, and there are even concerns that it elevates cancer risk if it's eaten regularly. But how harmful is a ham sandwich? We asked Marie Scioscia, registered dietitian and author of Eat Right Dance Right, for the scoop on sandwiches.

The Pros

"Deli meats provide a quick source of protein," says Scioscia. Not only is protein important for muscle repair, but, she adds, it's necessary for hormone production, immune system functioning and red and white blood cell production.

The Cons

When meats are processed into deli meats, preservatives, such as sodium nitrite or nitrate, are generally added. "It is these preservatives that research shows can turn into cancer-causing compounds in the body," she says. "For that reason, having deli meats every day is probably not a good idea." Scioscia also notes that lunch meats' high sodium content can be troublesome: "Sodium causes calcium excretion, so for bone health, it's not a dancer- friendly choice."

Scioscia's Tips for Healthier Sandwiches:

Aida Solomon via Unsplash

1. Make your own. Try Italian canned tuna or canned salmon (meaning the fish is packed in olive oil). Or, buy a rotisserie chicken and slice some up. Use whole-grain bread, and add sliced avocado for a boost of healthy fat.

2. If you're buying a sandwich at a deli, ask if they have fresh, sliced meat, like turkey, chicken or roast beef. If that's not available, ask for a brand of deli meat with fewer nitrates and less sodium.

3. Variety always wins. Aim for a varied diet—rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains—so you don't overload your system with processed foods.

4. The bottom line: The occasional deli sandwich won't make or break your overall nutrition. "Don't live in a food prison," says Scioscia. "All foods can fit!"

Related Articles From Your Site
    Related Articles Around the Web
    health eating diet sandwiches your best body
    Ballet Stars

    In His Spare Time, Principal Dancer Benjamin Freemantle Gives Free Haircuts to San Francisco's Homeless

    San Francisco Ballet principal Benjamin Freemantle. Drew Altizer Photography, Courtesy SFB

    Back when he was a living in a dorm as an international student at San Francisco Ballet School, Benjamin Freemantle developed a new skill: cutting hair. "Most of us didn't have the financial means to go out and get a San Francisco haircut," he says. So he started cutting his fellow dancers' hair and his own.

    "I actually kinda lied to my friend and told him I'd done it before," admits Freemantle, with a laugh. "But it turned out really well!"

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    #TBT: Polina Semionova and Roberto Bolle in “Swan Lake” (2007)

    www.youtube.com

    A little over a month ago Roberto Bolle gave his final bow with American Ballet Theatre, though thankfully he's not saying goodbye to ballet altogether. After 10 years dancing as a principal with ABT while guesting around the world and at his home company La Scala Ballet, he's now planning to focus on his own galas and projects in Italy. A frequent face in those galas is Polina Semionova, a principal guest with Staatsballett Berlin (and also a former principal with ABT). Semionova and Bolle have danced together for years, and while Bolle is renown for his partnerships with many ballerinas, the two make an exceptionally elegant duo. Here they dance Vladimir Burmeister's Black Swan Pas de Deux at the 2007 Tchaikovsky Gala in Milan.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Viral Videos

    These 5 Dancers Took On The #bottlecapchallenge, and We Can't Get Over the Results

    Shopify Partners via Burst

    Oh, internet challenges...We don't know who starts them or where they come from, but we definitely love it when dancers get involved.

    The past few weeks have seen the rise of the #bottlecapchallenge, which involves someone kicking the top off of a plastic bottle. The slow-motion videos show the cap neatly spinning off. Of course, everyone from dogs to celebs have tried their hand (er, foot?) at the challenge. But ballerinas have taken it to the next level. As far as we can tell, Cuban dancer Marlen Fuerte Castro was the first to add a ballet spin: fouetté turns.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Viral Videos

    Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Oklahoma City Ballet's Amy Potter

    Josephine Lee and Amy Potter. Screenshot via YouTube.

    Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop chats with Oklahoma City Ballet dancer Amy Potter to hear about how she prepares her pointe shoes. Plus, hear all of Potter's tips and tricks on how she makes her boxes last longer.

    Keep reading... Show less