Viral Videos
Chava Lansky
Jul. 25, 2019 02:29PM EST

These 5 Dancers Took On The #bottlecapchallenge, and We Can't Get Over the Results

Shopify Partners via Burst

Oh, internet challenges...We don't know who starts them or where they come from, but we definitely love it when dancers get involved.

The past few weeks have seen the rise of the #bottlecapchallenge, which involves someone kicking the top off of a plastic bottle. The slow-motion videos show the cap neatly spinning off. Of course, everyone from dogs to celebs have tried their hand (er, foot?) at the challenge. But ballerinas have taken it to the next level. As far as we can tell, Cuban dancer Marlen Fuerte Castro was the first to add a ballet spin: fouetté turns.

We've rounded up some of our favorite dance takes.

Marlen Fuerte Castro

Marlen Fuerte Castro's focus and precision are remarkable. And, even better, she doesn't let the challenge stop her from finishing with an easy triple.

Petra Conti

Castro challenged principal guest artist Petra Conti, who rose to the occasion. We love her giant, well-deserved smile when she finishes.

Alex Wong

"So You Think You Can Dance" all-star Alex Wong might not strictly fall into the ballet realm, but given the perfection of his straddle jump into spinning back kick, we'll claim him. Also note that though he challenged Jennifer Garner, she's yet to show us what she's got (Jennifer, we're ready whenever you are!).

Ashley Coupal

Orlando Ballet trainee Ashley Coupal was also inspired by Castro's skills. If Aquafina's marketing team is looking for a new model, we've found one!

Andrea Freitez

Barquisimeto, Venezuela-based ballet student Andrea Freitez took on the challenge as well, whipping out her own set of fouettés.

Ready to take on the #bottlecapchallenge? Tag us on Instagram at @pointemagazineofficial; we'd love to see your version!

