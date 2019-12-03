Powered by RebelMouse
Everything Nutcracker
Chava Lansky
Dec. 03, 2019 03:55PM EST

Dress Up Your Instagram Stories With Boston Ballet's New Nutcracker Bear Stickers

Boston Ballet's new Nutcracker Bear Instagram stickers. Courtesy Boston Ballet.

By this point in the year, Nutcracker has already taken over most parts of your life. So why not let it play a role in your Instagram stories too?

Thanks to Boston Ballet digital design manager Lauren Pajer, now it can. Pajer has just created a series of Nutcracker Bear stickers for Instagram, treating the company's famous dancing bear as a kind of digital paper doll. Outfit options range from the balletic (Nutcracker soldier outfit, tutu, crown, Swan Lake ensemble) to the sporty (Boston style, of course: Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots fan gear). To find the stickers, swipe up when creating an Instagram story and type "dressthebear" into the search bar. To see the Nutcracker Bear in its classic regalia, just type "Nutcracker Bear" into the search bar instead.

Boston Ballet's Nutcracker Bear not only plays a key role during the production's Party Scene, but he's also become something of a company mascot. He gets into all kinds of shenanigans around the city throughout the year, from celebrating holidays to supporting his favorite local sports teams. So in your breaks backstage over the next few weeks, get your Instagram followers into the Nut spirit by dressing the bear. Be sure to tag @pointemagazineofficial so we can see the results!

