The Bolshoi Is on the Big Screen This Weekend And We Have an Exclusive Clip

The Bolshoi is back in U.S. movie theaters on December 2, and judging from this clip, you don't want to miss it. As part of its 5th annual Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series with Fathom Events, Pathé Live and BY Experience, the world-famous company's performance of Don Quixote will be streamed in theaters across the U.S.
Staged by Alexei Fadeyechev, Sunday's performance of Don Quixote will star principal dancers Ekaterina Krysanova as Kitri and Semyon Chudin as Basilio. You can visit Fathom Events here to find your nearest theater. But in the meantime, watch this exclusive clip of principal dancer Olga Smirnova as The Queen of the Dryads before you see her on the big screen.
And, of course, there are even more performances scheduled to make their way to the movies if you aren't able to see Don Quixote (or if you just want even more Bolshoi). A brand new production of The Nutcracker will be screened on December 23 followed by La Bayadere on January 20, The Sleeping Beauty on March 10, The Golden Age on April 7, and Carmen Suite as well as Petrushka on May 19.