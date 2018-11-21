7 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Dance Sales You Don't Want to Miss Out On

We're all for Thanksgiving, or really any holiday that let's us spend the whole day eating. But we're also here for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping that follows it. And while a flat screen TV or designer sneakers might be tempting, they're not quite as practical as stocking up on tights so you can finally throw out all those pairs with holes.
Thankfully, many of our favorite dance brands have jumped on board with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And bonus: You don't even have to leave your house to shop them!
50% Off Danskin
Now through November 25, Danskin is offering 50 percent off their entire site (excluding their new collection with Jenna Dewan). Once you load up your cart, simply add the promo code BLKFRI50 to watch your total drop by half.
