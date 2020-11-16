Betsy McBride (second from left) with the Rezonance Athletics leadership team

Michelle McLaughlin, Courtesy Betsy McBride

How ABT's Betsy McBride Helped Create the Eco-Friendly Dancewear Brand of Your Dreams

Cadence Neenan
Nov 16, 2020

Betsy McBride has already had the dance career many bunheads dream of. For eight years, she danced with Texas Ballet Theater, where she rose to principal, before joining American Ballet Theatre in 2015. She's performed featured roles in Giselle, Don Quixote, Romeo and Juliet and Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker. She even graced the cover of Pointe back in 2018.

But now, McBride is adding the role of businesswoman to her resumé, as a co-founder of Rezonance Athletics, a dancewear brand committed to using only sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics. Rezonance is the eco-friendly dancer's dream: All of their products are made from either recycled water bottles or pre-consumer fabric scraps.

We had the chance to speak with McBride about why she thinks Rezonance is filling a gap in the dancewear industry—and why she's excited to take her first steps as an entrepreneur.

What inspired the founding of Rezonance Athletics?

My fiancé, [co-founder and CEO] Simon Wexler, basically came up with the whole idea. But it really began because we're all so passionate about sustainability, and we noticed a big gap in the dance and athletic-wear market—we saw that there weren't any fully sustainable eco-friendly dancewear lines out there, and we wanted to change that.

Why do you think this gap in the industry existed before?

Now that I'm involved, I can see that it's probably because of the cost. It is more expensive to use high-quality fabrics, and to utilize a high-quality production house that treats its workers ethically. I think that's probably the biggest reason for that gap—because it's a lot easier to do things less sustainably.

If the cost is higher, why would dancers buy sustainably made dancewear?

There's more meaning to buying something sustainable. You're doing good by purchasing our products. You're purchasing a product that prevents plastic going into landfills or the ocean, and you know that the working conditions in which it was made are safe and fair.

Do you think it's helpful that both you and your fiancé are from the dance world?

Definitely. Since we're both athletes, we know what we need from the products—we want the fashion aspect of them to look really sleek and nice, but we also need them to uphold high standards when we're performing or working out. Not only are our products sustainable, they're also really authentic.

How did you balance dancing with ABT and working for Rezonance?

Honestly, it was really, really difficult. At the beginning, my fiancé was doing most of the work, all the financing and business aspects. But once we launched, I started to have a lot on my plate. I'm the director of marketing for Rezonance, so especially when the brand was new, just getting the word out there was the hardest part. It was definitely hard to juggle it all, but now I'm more in the swing of things.

What was it like getting other ABT dancers involved as models for your products?

It's been so great. So many of my friends at ABT care about sustainability, so they were really excited about our brand, and really helpful. I had so many friends come to me and say, "We love your mission and what you're doing, and we'd love to be involved in any way we can."

Has it been at all challenging running a business during a pandemic?

It has been, especially right at the beginning, because sales weren't coming in as frequently. But now, we've actually gotten more time to focus on the brand, and think about how we want to proceed, and how we can promote our company more. Like, now we've come out with Rezonance face masks, since there's a huge demand for masks right now.

What's been the most rewarding part of all of this?

The most rewarding part is just being able to push sustainability to the forefront of the dancewear and athleticwear industry. We have a mission, to better ourselves and better the environment we live in, and I think following through on that mission makes all of us at Rezonance feel like we're doing something really good.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
betsy mcbride american ballet theatre abt rezonance athletics sustainable sustainability dancewear leotards sustainable fashion

Latest Posts

Taylor-Ferne Morris, Courtesy of Chun Wai Chan

Chun Wai Chan Gets Candid About His Recent Career Move to New York City Ballet

In October, New York City Ballet announced that former Houston Ballet principal Chun Wai Chan would be joining the company as a soloist for the 2021–22 season. Born and trained in Guangzhou, China, Chan moved to the U.S. to join Houston Ballet II in 2010, joining the main company's corps de ballet in 2012. With his princely good looks, polished technique and striking confidence, Chan became a Houston favorite and was named one of Dance Magazine's 2017 "25 to Watch." Recently, he spoke with Pointe about his upcoming move to New York, embracing the challenge of a new style, and his Balanchine bucket list.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Getty Images

Ask Amy: Finding Coordination After a Growth Spurt

I went through a growth spurt recently, and my coordination feels a bit off, like I'm not connected to the rest of my body. How can I work through this? —Sarah
Keep reading SHOW LESS
ask amy growth spurt coordination
Julien Benhamou, Courtesy POB

Tess Voelker Is Only 23, but She’s About to Premiere Her First Work for the Paris Opéra Ballet

Not many 23-year-olds get commissioned by the Paris Opéra Ballet. For Tess Voelker, who grew up between Chicago and New Jersey before moving to Europe to start her dance career, 2020 has turned into an unexpectedly charmed year: In addition to getting a contract as a dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater, she created a pas de deux, Clouds Inside, for POB corps members Marion Gautier de Charnacé and Antonin Monié, as part of a contemporary-choreographers' evening.

While a second national lockdown in France means the November performances have been canceled, Clouds Inside will still get an audience. On November 13, the Paris Opéra Ballet will stream a closed performance of Voelker's work, along with creations by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Mehdi Kerkouche, on Facebook Live at 8 pm Paris time for €4,49. (Tickets are not available in the U.S.)

Pointe recently spoke with Voelker to learn more about how she landed this remarkable opportunity.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
paris opéra ballet women choreographers female choreograpers marion gautier de chernacé antonin monié tess voelker
tess voelker

Editors' Picks