Powered by RebelMouse
popular
Marissa DeSantis
May. 11, 2018 10:27AM EST

6 Toe Pads That Are Serious Pointe Shoe Game-Changers

Thinkstock.

Finding the right pointe shoe is hard enough. But as any serious ballet dancer can tell you, it's only half the battle. The padding you pair with your pointe shoes plays a big role in your ability to stay on your toes pain-free (or close to it) through classes and rehearsals. When Second Skin squares alone won't cut it, there's a new generation of toe pads to provide relief.


PerfectFit Inserts

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Chances are you've seen these pads (and the telltale blue putty that comes with them) on your Instagram feed. The completely genius PerfectFit inserts are actually customized molds that fill any spaces between your toes and your shoe vamp, and help reduce pressure on commonly irritated spots like bunions. Though they've only been around for a few years, PerfectFit pads have already gained a huge pro following, including New York City Ballet's Sara Mearns, Royal Danish Ballet's Holly Dorger and Los Angeles Ballet's Bianca Bulle.

Gaynor Minden Dancers' Dots

These tiny pink dots can be used on their own or in addition to your usual padding. Created to reduce irritation and blisters, the dots are made from hydrogel, which has a cooling effect on the skin and is actually popular in the medical field for its ability to serve as a hydrating barrier to wounds. You can buy 'em in bulk with their 90 piece jar, or test them out with their 20 piece packets (perfect for storing in your dance bag, by the way).


Pillows For Pointes Extra Long Gellows

The first ever toe pads specifically designed for dancers with longer toes (or bunions that need a little extra protection), Gellows' have extended sides that can be cut to perfectly fit your foot. Though they're made with a layer of gel between two layers of seamless sock material, they're still thin enough to let you feel the floor.


Capezio Pinky Pads

If it's your pinky toes that seem to take the brunt of your pointe work, consider these conical-shaped pads. Designed to slide right over your pinky toe (or really, any of your smaller toes), the polymer gel pad helps prevent blisters and corns.


Eurotard Fashion Lite Toe Pads


Eurotard's thinnest (and sparkliest!) toe pads, the Fashion Lites also include ventilated holes throughout to let your toes breathe. The flexible material stretches to cover your toes and bunions, and can be trimmed for a customized fit.


Grishko Mini Toe Pads

These colorful minis are designed to sit perfectly in the platform of your shoe, helping to absorb the shock of impact while you dance. Made of hypoallergenic medical-grade silicone, the flexible pads come in three sizes (small in pink, medium in light blue and large in white) to correspond to your pointe shoe size.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()

The National Ballet of Ukraine Is Coming to the U.S. for the First Time Ever

Courtesy The National Ballet of Ukraine

Bunheads, mark your calendars. The National Ballet of Ukraine is making its way to the U.S. for the first time in its 150-season history. Based in the capital of Kiev, the company has previously toured internationally in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Hungary, Oman, Greece, Spain, Italy, Mexico, China, Latin America and Australia. On May 18, they will begin their 11-city U.S. tour, performing two classical full-length ballets: Sleeping Beauty and Don Quixote.

The National Ballet of Ukraine

While American audiences haven't had a chance to see this company, some big names have come out of it. The National Ballet of Ukraine boasts an impressive list of famous former dancers, including Alina Cojocaru, Alexei Ratmansky, Maxim Belotserkovsky, Irina Dvorovenko, Iana Salenko and Leonid Sarafanov. And, the school has even trained major stars like Sveltana Zakharova and Sergei Polunin.

Leonid Sarafanov in 'Don Quioxte.' Courtesy of The National Ballet of Ukraine.

Check out the full list of dates and cities, below, and head to the National Ballet of Ukraine's site to purchase tickets to see them in action!

May 18 & May 19 — Los Angeles, CA
May 20 — San Diego, CA
May 22 & May 23 — Dallas, TX
May 24 & May 25 — Houston, TX
May 26 & May 27 — Miami, FL
May 29 — Baltimore, MD
May 30 — Washington, DC
May 31 — Philadelphia, PA
June 01 — New Jersey, NJ
June 02 — Columbus, OH
June 03 — Chicago, IL

popular

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

Ballet Stars

James Ihde's Advice for Male Dancers on Dealing with Bullying, Being a Better Partner and Why Tricks Aren't Everything

James Ihde partners Lillian DiPiazza in Balanchine's Concerto Barocco. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy PAB.

One of Pennsylvania Ballet's longest tenured dancers, soloist James Ihde is retiring from the company after 25 years. The Kent, Ohio–native began his dance journey at the Dance Institute of the University of Akron and The Rock School before joining Pennsylvania Ballet in 1993. His numerous stage credits include George Balanchine's Agon, William Forsythe's Artifact Suite, Jiří Kylián's Forgotten Land and Christopher Wheeldon's Liturgy. Before his final performance on May 13, Ihde offers his advice to young male dancers looking to follow in his footsteps.

On Coping with Stereotypes

James Ihde Ihde and Ian Hussey in Matthew Neenan's Archīva. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy PAB.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

Ask Amy: How Frequent is Too Frequent for Ballet Injuries?

Thinkstock.

How frequent is too frequent for ballet injuries? I'm a college ballet major with a rigorous schedule. Within the past year, I've had two sprained ankles, surgery for a labral tear in my hip and now possibly a stress fracture in my metatarsal. I cross-train and go to physical therapy regularly, and I always do my best to exercise proper technique. —Kyra

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

What's Cooking at Cleveland Ballet? A Margo Sappington World Premiere—With a Circus Twist

Sappington rehearsing Alice at Cleveland Ballet. Photo by Peter Sampson, Courtesy Cleveland Ballet.

Nearly four decades ago, choreographer Margo Sappington made a long-lasting impression on Gladisa Guadalupe. Back then, Guadalupe was just a 17-year-old member of Venezuela's Ballet Nuevo Mundo de Caracas, and Sappington was choreographing on the company. Guadalupe told a fellow dancer that, someday, when she had her own company, she'd have Sappington create a ballet on it.

Guadalupe has kept that promise. Now the artistic director of Cleveland Ballet, a 14-member company launched in 2015, Guadalupe has commissioned the 70-year-old Sappington to create a ballet based on Lewis Carroll's books Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Alban Lendorf on Being Part of The Royal Danish Ballet & American Ballet Theatre (Plus, His Favorite Role at ABT)

Lendorf in Don Quixote. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy ABT.

What do you enjoy most: performing, or being in the studio?
The moment right after performing. It's never a perfect show, but however you feel about it, there is a satisfaction, a sense of fulfillment.

What qualities do you admire most in other dancers?
Openness. We're all afraid of being ourselves: Like actors and singers, you're being judged all the time, and you know you're being judged. You need to let go and try to be honest with yourself, because that's what appeals most to the audience and other dancers.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

6 Dancers Promoted to Soloist at Pennsylvania Ballet

Newly promoted soloist Nayara Lopes in "Swan Lake." Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.

Pennsylvania Ballet announced yesterday that 10 dancers will be promoted for the 2018/2019 season, including six to soloist. Since Angel Corella took over as artistic director in 2014, PAB has seen massive dancer turnover. Yet, with time, he has slowly shaped the company to fit his vision. Here's a list of who's moving up the ranks.

Six dancers from the corps de ballet will be promoted to the soloist rank. Currently only two company dancers hold that title and one of them, James Ihde, is retiring this month.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!