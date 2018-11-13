10 Ways to Work Floral Prints Into Your Stage Look

From tiny floral accents to full-on blossom embellishments, there's a stage-worthy take on your favorite feminine pattern.
Check out this behind-the-scenes video from our tutu shoot, and then see our full array of florals for all seasons in the gallery below.
Behind the Scenes: Flower Power Tutus www.youtube.com
Tara Clark of Manhattan Youth Ballet in Chacott tutu, available from Discount Dance Supply, and Sansha leotard and Paige Lecakes of Manhattan Youth Ballet in Só Dança crop top and Bloch Inc. tutu.
Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe with hair and makeup by Angela Huff of Mark Edward Inc.