With the long, super-sweaty days of summer intensives fast approaching, there has possibly never been a better time to make sure your dancewear drawer is full—and fully equipped!—for whatever your training and performance plans might be.



Having extra pairs of tights on hand is never not a good idea. Capezio is here to help with 25% off all tights across their entire website and at Capezio stores. Just apply the promo code TIGHT25 at checkout.

Via blochworld.com





There are so many cute styles at justforkix.com that it's really, really hard to close that tab without picking out several styles. This weekend, that danger actually works in your favor: Now through Sunday, you'll get 20% off all orders over $45 when you use the offer code JUNE18.







Now through June 10, when you spend $75 at danskin.com, you get 20% off (automatically applied at checkout). Pick out just $25 more of hot athleisure-y dancewear styles and you'll get 30% off the total.







This two-way bra top is just $7.25 right now at discountdance.com. And get this: When you buy 1 item from Discount Dance Supply's online clearance section, it's an additional 10% off. 2 items? 20%! And so on up to 40% off already marked-down styles (while supplies last).



Happy shopping, dancers!