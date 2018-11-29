This New Video Reminds Us Of Everything We Love (And Hate) About Dancing On Pointe, And We Can't Get Enough

As all bunheads know, there's so much more to dancing on pointe than sewing and bourées. In this new video, The Australian Ballet lays it all out for us, from A-Z. Or rather from "Arch" to "Zzzzzz's." Using a super fast-paced style, this four-and-a-half minute long video skips back and forth between ultra-sleek minimalism and sepia-toned nostalgia. Both educational and insider-y (see "cashews" at 0:54), this video includes some gorgeous shots (Apollo-inspired arabesques at 2:00) interspersed with quirky humor (note adorable pointe shoe bed at 3:53).
So here you go, "A to Z En Pointe." Did they miss any?
A TO Z EN POINTE www.youtube.com