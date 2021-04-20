Alexandra McMaster

Start Your Dance Day With This Delicious Berry Breakfast Crisp Recipe

Apr 20, 2021

When it comes to breakfast, I want it to be easy and convenient but still taste delicious. My Berry Breakfast Crisp is just that. You can bake the crisp on the weekend as meal prep, then enjoy it throughout the week cold or warmed in the microwave. It freezes well, too!

You're probably thinking, Doesn't a crisp technically count as dessert? Well, yes, but when you serve this Berry Breakfast Crisp with plain yogurt instead of ice cream, you have an awesome, balanced breakfast option with carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats.

I've been mindful of the amount of sugar in the recipe, considering this is breakfast. However, feel free to explore and adjust the ingredients to suit your liking.

Berry Breakfast Crisp (serves 8–10)

A ceramic bowl containing frozen strawberries, raspberries and blueberries sits on top of a loose, pink cloth napkin. Bowls of oats, sugar and flour rest behind the berries, all on a white tabletop and in front of a pink sponge-painted background.

Alexandra McMaster

Ingredients

2 cups frozen blueberries

2 cups frozen raspberries

2 cups frozen strawberries

3 tbsps maple syrup

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla extract


For crisp:

1/2 cup coconut sugar or raw sugar

1/3 cup + 3 tbsps coconut oil or butter, melted

1/4 cup almond butter

2 cups rolled oats

1 1/2 cups almond flour (also known as "almond meal")

1/2 tsp salt


Plain, unsweetened yogurt to serve

A rustic ceramic bowl with plain yogurt, a spoon and a berry crisp inside is photographed from above.

Berry Breakfast Crisp

Alexandra McMaster

Preparation

Preheat oven to 320°F (160°C).

1. In a large baking dish, add the frozen fruit, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla. Lightly stir with a spoon.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, melted coconut oil/butter and almond butter.

3. Using a food processor, grind 1 cup of the rolled oats into a flour. Add the oat flour and remaining crisp ingredients to the medium bowl. Stir well until everything is evenly coated.

4. Scatter the crisp over the fruit and bake (uncovered) for 45 minutes, or until the fruit is bubbling and the crisp looks golden.

5. Enjoy hot or cold with your yogurt of choice.

Store any leftovers in an airtight container for 4 to 5 days in the fridge. The crisp also freezes well.


For more of Alexandra McMaster's recipes, go to ballerinabites.com or follow her on Instagram at @ballerina_bites.


