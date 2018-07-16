5 Dancers and Their Cats You Need to Meet Right Meow

There's nothing more purrrrfect than some fabulous trinas and their feline friends. We're not kitten: these bonds are paw-sitively adorable! From hanging out backstage to working out together and more, these pairs will pas de chat their way straight into your heart.

5. American Ballet Theatre principal Herman Cornejo and Mila Herman Cornejo on Instagram: “Morning cuddles! #catsofinstagram #cuddles #dancerscat :)” Nothing says true love like letting a foot—let alone a dancer's foot—scratch your chin. And if this isn't a big enough testament to these two's relationship, their matching outfits for this year's World Cup definitely are.