Tutus from Above: An Aerial View of Ballet's Signature Costume

These classic tutus, paired with a dose of shimmer, add a starlike quality from every stage angle. Ballet des Amériques' Isodale Alexis, Irene Przywara and Alexandria Ina Rose model these glamorous looks.
Hair and Makeup by Angela Huff
Photography by Jayme Thornton
Przywara wears a black stage tutu by Sansha. Gold detailing transforms into a shining star that takes center stage.
Rose wears a Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio white, mock-neck leotard trimmed with silver glitter mesh, paired with an ivory platter tutu by Chacott. Both available from Discount Dance Supply.
Try rhinestone touches along the sleeves or small shimmer inserts at the bodice. From left: Eurotard leotard with diamond rhinestone cap sleeves, paired with a Capezio tutu skirt; Sara Mearns x Só Dança leotard with black shimmer inserts, paired with a Bloch Inc. rehearsal tutu.
Create soft shine with metallic velvet. Alexis in a Pink, mid-length tutu by Curtain Call Costumes, featuring a metallic crushed-velvet bodice.
Subtle glitter adds glamour to romantic lengths, too. From left: A Wish Come True pairs ballet pink with a golden sequin design; Costume Gallery adds subtle sparkle with shimmering lace and tulle.