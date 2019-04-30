Powered by RebelMouse
popular
Marissa DeSantis
Apr. 30, 2019 03:17PM EST

Tutus from Above: An Aerial View of Ballet's Signature Costume

Isodale Alexis in a pastel pink stage tutu with a sparkling silver design by Grishko. Jayme Thornton.

These classic tutus, paired with a dose of shimmer, add a starlike quality from every stage angle. Ballet des Amériques' Isodale Alexis, Irene Przywara and Alexandria Ina Rose model these glamorous looks.

Hair and Makeup by Angela Huff

Photography by Jayme Thornton

Przywara wears a black stage tutu by Sansha. Gold detailing transforms into a shining star that takes center stage.

Rose wears a Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio white, mock-neck leotard trimmed with silver glitter mesh, paired with an ivory platter tutu by Chacott. Both available from Discount Dance Supply.

Try rhinestone touches along the sleeves or small shimmer inserts at the bodice. From left: Eurotard leotard with diamond rhinestone cap sleeves, paired with a Capezio tutu skirt; Sara Mearns x Só Dança leotard with black shimmer inserts, paired with a Bloch Inc. rehearsal tutu.

Create soft shine with metallic velvet. Alexis in a Pink, mid-length tutu by Curtain Call Costumes, featuring a metallic crushed-velvet bodice.

Subtle glitter adds glamour to romantic lengths, too. From left: A Wish Come True pairs ballet pink with a golden sequin design; Costume Gallery adds subtle sparkle with shimmering lace and tulle.

Related Articles Around the Web
style ballet des amériques isodale alexis irene przywara alexandria ina rose tutu
The Conversation
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

What to Watch: Walnut Hill Students Ask Star Alumni for Advice on Starting a Dance Career

Students from Walnut Hill School for the Arts perform Gerald Arpino's Birthday Variations during the school's anniversary gala at The Joyce Theater. Christopher Duggan, Courtesy Walnut Hill School for the Arts.

If you could ask a professional dancer's advice for starting a ballet career, what would you want to know?

Earlier this month, Walnut Hill School for the Arts celebrated its 125th anniversary with a gala performance of students and alumni at New York City's Joyce Theater. And with graduation on the horizon, we thought it would be fun to arrange a Q&A session between upper level ballet students and the visiting graduates of Walnut Hill School for the Arts, among them San Francisco Ballet principal Joseph Walsh '06, Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters '10, Ballet Arizona dancer Alison Remmers '12 and former Sacramento Ballet/Twyla Tharp dancer Charlie Hodges '98.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Justin Peck and Pam Tanowitz World Premieres at NYCB, Canadian Premiere of Septime Webre's "Wizard of Oz," And More!

Royal Winnipeg Ballet dancers Josh Reynolds, Katie Bonnell, Stephan Azulay and Yosuke Mino in Septime Webre's Wizard of Oz. David Cooper, Courtesy RWB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

5 Lower-Extremity Injury Risk Factors for Female Dancers to Look Out For

Getty Images

Female ballet dancers are often plagued by lower-extremity injuries. But why? Researchers in the U.S. and Australia recently analyzed studies published in the last 11 years to determine common risk factors for hip, knee, ankle and foot injuries in elite-level dancers. Here's what they found:

Keep reading... Show less