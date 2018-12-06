TBT: 6 Pros Reveal Their Cutest Childhood "Nutcracker" Photos

Do dancers' brains react differently to music than other people's, including those of serious musicians?
In a recent study at the University of Helsinki, researchers observed the brain functions of 20 professional dancers, 20 professional musicians and 20 laymen watching a recording of a dance performance. Compared to the other groups, dancers' brains responded more quickly to sudden changes in music, even before the dancers themselves were conscious of the shifts. While watching the video performance, their brains also demonstrated functions associated with memory and emotional processes, implying that dancers might experience music in a more personal way than others. Although you already know musicality is an important part of your creative expression, this research suggests an even deeper connection between the two art forms.