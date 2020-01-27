Onstage This Week: Ratmansky World Premiere at NYCB, National Ballet of Canada in DC, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
NYCB Presents a World Premiere by Alexei Ratmansky
New York City Ballet's winter season continues this week with a world premiere by Alexei Ratmansky titled Voices. His sixth work for NYCB, the ballet is set to a selection of pieces from "Voices and Piano" by Austrian experimental composer Peter Ablinger. Featuring 10 dancers, Voices debuts January 30 on a program with Christopher Wheeldon's Polyphonia, Justin Peck's Bright and Jerome Robbins' Opus 19/The Dreamer.
National Ballet of Canada Brings Two Programs to The Kennedy Center
National Ballet of Canada tours to the Kennedy Center January 28-February 2 with two programs showcasing the company's breadth. On January 28 and 29, Washington, DC audiences can see a mixed bill of contemporary works featuring William Forsythe's The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude and Approximate Sonata 2016, Jiří Kylián's Petite Mort and Alexei Ratmansky's Piano Concerto #1. January 30-February 2, NBoC presents The Sleeping Beauty, choreographed by Rudolf Nureyev after Marius Petipa.
Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake" Hits the Big Apple
Matthew Bourne's New Adventures continues the tour of its Swan Lake with a two-week run at New York City Center, January 30-February 9. In preparation, NYCC has put out a series of videos, allowing fans to dive deeper into this unconventional classic. You can learn about the history of the ballet, hear Bourne discuss Tchaikovsky's score or get to know a few of the company's dancers (see above video).
Sarasota Ballet Presents the Company Premiere of Paul Taylor's "Brandenburgs"
Sarasota Ballet's winter/spring season opens January 31-February 3 with Redefined Movement, a diverse triple bill running at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. The program celebrates a few of ballet's many facets with Sir Frederick Ashton's Les Rendezvous, Dominic Walsh's I Napoletani and the company premiere of Paul Taylor's Brandenburgs. Catch a glimpse of Walsh's Italian culture-themed ballet above.
"Cinderella" Waltzes Onto the Stage at Pacific Northwest Ballet
Watch a fairy tale come to life at Pacific Northwest Ballet. The company presents founding artistic director Kent Stowell's Cinderella January 31-February 9 at Seattle's McCaw Hall. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's vivid score, this production features the fairy godmother, step-sisters, pumpkins and carriages that make Cinderella so beloved.
Colorado Ballet Takes Flight With "Peter Pan"
Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink's production of Peter Pan returns to Colorado Ballet's Ellie Caulkins Opera House January 31-February 9 for nine performances, featuring composer Philip Feeney's score played live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. For more on the magic behind bringing this classic story to the stage, check out the above video on the ballet's flying elements.
World Premieres by 9 Company Dancers at Sacramento Ballet
Beer and Ballet, Sacramento Ballet's annual choreographic workshop, returns this week with nine world premieres. January 31-February 16, audiences can head to The Cunningham-Binda Stage for a festive beverage and the chance to see works by company dancers Stefan Calka, Anthony Cannerella, Frances Chae, Julia Feldman, Kaori Higashiyama, Michelle Katcher, Dylan Keane, Shania Rasmussen and Ben Youngstone, mentored by artistic director Amy Seiwert and choreographer Val Caniparoli. Get to know one of the choreographers above, and then head to Sacramento Ballet's YouTube page for a look at the others.
Fred Astaire Provides Inspiration for American Contemporary Ballet World Premiere
Valentine's Day comes early this year to American Contemporary Ballet. February 1-16, the company presents Astaire Dances III, featuring some of Fred Astaire's most memorable performances for film recreated onstage. This year's iteration of the program includes Astaire's dances to Cole Porter's "All of You" and "Night and Day," as well as Gershwin's "You Can't Take That Away From Me" and Johnny Mercer's "Something's Gotta Give." Also on the program is a world premiere by ACB artistic director Lincoln Jones inspired by Astaire.
Carolina Ballet Mixed Bill Features World Premiere by Robert Weiss
Composers George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein provide inspiration for Carolina Ballet's newest program titled Rhapsody in Blue. Running January 30-February 16, this mixed bill features artistic director Zalman Raffael's Rhapsody in Blue and three works by founding artistic director Robert Weiss: Symposium, Adagio for Strings and the world premiere of Lullaby.