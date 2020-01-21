Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jan. 21, 2020 01:56PM EST

Onstage This Week: NYCB Opens Its Winter Season, Matthew Bourne "Swan Lake" in DC, and More!

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake. Johan Persson, Courtesy The Kennedy Center.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

New York City Ballet's Winter Season Opens With Two All-Balanchine Programs

After a quick post-Nutcracker break, New York City Ballet is back. The company's winter season at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater runs January 21–March 1. The first week alternates between two all-Balanchine programs. The first, titled Stravinsky & Balanchine, features Danses Concertantes, Monumentum pro Gesualdo, Movements for Piano and Orchestra and Stravinsky Violin Concerto. The second includes Allegro Brillante, La Source and Firebird.

Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake" Tours to The Kennedy Center

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures is bringing its unconventional, gender-bending Swan Lake stateside. The first stop on the tour is Washington, DC's Kennedy Center, where the production will be seen for the first time. Catch Swan Lake January 21–26.

San Francisco Ballet's 2020 Season Opens With "Cinderella" 

San Francisco Ballet's 2020 season opens with Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella, running January 21–26 at the War Memorial Opera House. This fairy-tale ballet, set to Sergei Prokofiev's classic score, comes to life with sets and costumes by Julian Crouch, projections by Daniel Brodie and puppetry by Basil Twist. Catch a glimpse in the season preview above.

Complexions Returns to The Joyce With a World Premiere 

Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to New York City's Joyce Theater January 21–February 2 with two mixed-bill programs of works by co-artistic director Dwight Rhoden. The season also features a world premiere by Rhoden titled Love Rocks, set to the music of Lenny Kravitz.

Louisville Ballet Presents Five New Works at Choreographers' Showcase

January 23–26, Louisville Ballet fans can enter the creative process as part of the annual Choreographers' Showcase, an intimate look at new works. This year's program, set in the Louisville Ballet Studios, features works by five makers: guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, and company dancers Erica De La O, Jeremy Hanson, Minh-Tuan Nguyen and Ashley Thursby.

Royal Winnipeg Ballet Brings "The Wizard of Oz" to Ottawa

Septime Webre's flashy new The Wizard of Oz, which was coproduced last year by Colorado Ballet, Kansas City Ballet and Royal Winnipeg Ballet, is now heading down the yellow brick road to Ottawa. RWB brings the production on tour to Canada's National Arts Centre January 23–25.

Alonso King LINES Ballet Heads to Virginia

Alonzo King LINES Ballet tours to Virginia this week with Figures of Speech, King's full-length ballet based on the research of poet and activist Bob Holman, co-founder of the Endangered Language Alliance. Catch LINES at Richmond's Modlin Center for the Arts January 23, and in Fairfax at George Mason University on January 25.

Related Articles Around the Web
onstage this week new york city ballet matthew bourne san francisco ballet complexions contemporary ballet louisville ballet royal winnipeg ballet alonzo king lines ballet onstage
Instagram

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Keep reading...
Sponsored by Ellison Ballet

5 Things You’ll Get From Vaganova Training—and How They’ll Help You Succeed As A Pro

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ellison Ballet

If you've got your heart set on dancing for, say, San Francisco Ballet, you should attend a school that specializes in Balanchine, right? Not necessarily: It's actually a misconception that you have to train in a particular style or technique in order to pursue a career in that style. Ellison Ballet in New York City—which specializes in Vaganova technique—is living proof: Graduates of Ellison's year-round program and summer intensives go on to ballet companies that perform in a wide range of styles, and use what they've learned from Vaganova to land jobs.

Here are five reasons why studying Vaganova technique can actually make you a sought-after dancer for any number of ballet companies:

Keep reading...
News

Confused About Why Paris Opéra Dancers are On Strike? Here's the Gist.

Getty Images

When French President Emmanuel Macron proposed widespread pension reforms in December, the repercussions were felt almost immediately throughout France. In Paris, protests reverberated through the city. Metro trains halted, the Eiffel Tower was shut down, schools closed, and, at the Paris Opéra Ballet, dancers, singers, artisans and technicians went on strike.

Keep reading...
Ballet Training

Supplement Your Summer: How to Know If a Short, Specialized Intensive Is Right For You

Students at Ellison Ballet's Classical Pas de Deux Intensive learning the pas from Don Quixote. Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ellison Ballet.

Summer intensives are wonderful opportunities to focus on your technique and artistry, study with new teachers and take classes you may not regularly get. But in addition to traditional multi-week, all-encompassing programs, many schools are now adding shorter "specialty" intensives that address specific areas or skills. These supplemental weeks (which usually follow the longer programs) offer short, deep dives into the choreographic process, variations, partnering or life as a professional dancer. While regular summer programs are fairly predictable, these hyper-focused intensives vary widely in their environments, intentions and requirements. And while it's a good opportunity to add weeks to your summer or train at more than one school, some may restrict admission to or prioritize those attending their full summer program. Before jumping in, look closely at what's involved and think about what you need.

Keep reading...