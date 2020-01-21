Onstage This Week: NYCB Opens Its Winter Season, Matthew Bourne "Swan Lake" in DC, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
New York City Ballet's Winter Season Opens With Two All-Balanchine Programs
After a quick post-Nutcracker break, New York City Ballet is back. The company's winter season at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater runs January 21–March 1. The first week alternates between two all-Balanchine programs. The first, titled Stravinsky & Balanchine, features Danses Concertantes, Monumentum pro Gesualdo, Movements for Piano and Orchestra and Stravinsky Violin Concerto. The second includes Allegro Brillante, La Source and Firebird.
Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake" Tours to The Kennedy Center
Matthew Bourne's New Adventures is bringing its unconventional, gender-bending Swan Lake stateside. The first stop on the tour is Washington, DC's Kennedy Center, where the production will be seen for the first time. Catch Swan Lake January 21–26.
San Francisco Ballet's 2020 Season Opens With "Cinderella"
San Francisco Ballet's 2020 season opens with Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella, running January 21–26 at the War Memorial Opera House. This fairy-tale ballet, set to Sergei Prokofiev's classic score, comes to life with sets and costumes by Julian Crouch, projections by Daniel Brodie and puppetry by Basil Twist. Catch a glimpse in the season preview above.
Complexions Returns to The Joyce With a World Premiere
Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to New York City's Joyce Theater January 21–February 2 with two mixed-bill programs of works by co-artistic director Dwight Rhoden. The season also features a world premiere by Rhoden titled Love Rocks, set to the music of Lenny Kravitz.
Louisville Ballet Presents Five New Works at Choreographers' Showcase
January 23–26, Louisville Ballet fans can enter the creative process as part of the annual Choreographers' Showcase, an intimate look at new works. This year's program, set in the Louisville Ballet Studios, features works by five makers: guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, and company dancers Erica De La O, Jeremy Hanson, Minh-Tuan Nguyen and Ashley Thursby.
Royal Winnipeg Ballet Brings "The Wizard of Oz" to Ottawa
Septime Webre's flashy new The Wizard of Oz, which was coproduced last year by Colorado Ballet, Kansas City Ballet and Royal Winnipeg Ballet, is now heading down the yellow brick road to Ottawa. RWB brings the production on tour to Canada's National Arts Centre January 23–25.
Alonso King LINES Ballet Heads to Virginia
Alonzo King LINES Ballet tours to Virginia this week with Figures of Speech, King's full-length ballet based on the research of poet and activist Bob Holman, co-founder of the Endangered Language Alliance. Catch LINES at Richmond's Modlin Center for the Arts January 23, and in Fairfax at George Mason University on January 25.