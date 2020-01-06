Onstage This Week: Miami City Ballet Brings "I'm Old Fashioned" to Florida, and Gabrielle Lamb and Joshua Beamish Take the Stage in Brooklyn

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights!
Miami City Ballet Becomes the First Company Outside of NYCB to Present Jerome Robbins' "I'm Old Fashioned"
The new year is here, and non-Nutcracker ballet is back. January 10-26, Miami City Ballet opens I'm Old Fashioned, a mixed-bill program featuring four diverse works: Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth, George Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Pas De Deux, Alexei Ratmansky's Symphonic Dances, and the pièce de résistance: Jerome Robbins' I'm Old Fashioned.
Robbins' tribute to Hollywood glamour, set to a score by Morton Gould, features members of MCB dancing alongside larger-than-life projections of Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth. And these performances mark not only MCB's premiere of the work, but the first time that a company outside of New York City Ballet has brought this cinematic ballet to life.
Brooklyn's Offset Dance Fest Features Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY and Gabrielle Lamb's Pigeonwing Dance
The Offset Dance Fest runs at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Actors Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn, NY January 10-12. Among a group of modern dance choreographers, the lineup features two contemporary ballet companies: Gabrielle Lamb's Pigeonwing Dance and Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY.
Lamb's Plexus (a Work in Knots) shares a program with choreographer Belinda McGuire for four performances over the course of the weekend. Beamish's 2017 Saudade, a full-length work set to a score by Hildur Gudnadottir featuring dancers from the Martha Graham Dance Company, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Stephen Petronio Company, is being presented as the festival's OffOffset performance, and will be performed thrice. See the fest's full schedule here.