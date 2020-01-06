Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jan. 06, 2020 02:17PM EST

Onstage This Week: Miami City Ballet Brings "I'm Old Fashioned" to Florida, and Gabrielle Lamb and Joshua Beamish Take the Stage in Brooklyn

Miami City Ballet's Renan Cerdeiro and Ashley Knox in I'm Old Fashioned. Karolina Kuras, Courtesy MCB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights!

Miami City Ballet Becomes the First Company Outside of NYCB to Present Jerome Robbins' "I'm Old Fashioned"

The new year is here, and non-Nutcracker ballet is back. January 10-26, Miami City Ballet opens I'm Old Fashioned, a mixed-bill program featuring four diverse works: Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth, George Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Pas De Deux, Alexei Ratmansky's Symphonic Dances, and the pièce de résistance: Jerome Robbins' I'm Old Fashioned.

Robbins' tribute to Hollywood glamour, set to a score by Morton Gould, features members of MCB dancing alongside larger-than-life projections of Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth. And these performances mark not only MCB's premiere of the work, but the first time that a company outside of New York City Ballet has brought this cinematic ballet to life.

Brooklyn's Offset Dance Fest Features Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY and Gabrielle Lamb's Pigeonwing Dance

The Offset Dance Fest runs at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Actors Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn, NY January 10-12. Among a group of modern dance choreographers, the lineup features two contemporary ballet companies: Gabrielle Lamb's Pigeonwing Dance and Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY.

Lamb's Plexus (a Work in Knots) shares a program with choreographer Belinda McGuire for four performances over the course of the weekend. Beamish's 2017 Saudade, a full-length work set to a score by Hildur Gudnadottir featuring dancers from the Martha Graham Dance Company, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Stephen Petronio Company, is being presented as the festival's OffOffset performance, and will be performed thrice. See the fest's full schedule here.

Sponsored by Ellison Ballet

5 Things You’ll Get From Vaganova Training—and How They’ll Help You Succeed As A Pro

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ellison Ballet

If you've got your heart set on dancing for, say, San Francisco Ballet, you should attend a school that specializes in Balanchine, right? Not necessarily: It's actually a misconception that you have to train in a particular style or technique in order to pursue a career in that style. Ellison Ballet in New York City—which specializes in Vaganova technique—is living proof: Graduates of Ellison's year-round program and summer intensives go on to ballet companies that perform in a wide range of styles, and use what they've learned from Vaganova to land jobs.

Here are five reasons why studying Vaganova technique can actually make you a sought-after dancer for any number of ballet companies:

Ballet Stars

Our Top 12 Standout Performances of 2019

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

Read on for our 12 Standout Performances of 2019. Click the titles and photos to learn more!

Sponsored by US Prix de Ballet

US Prix de Ballet is Reimagining the Ballet Competition

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy US Prix de Ballet

The US Prix de Ballet is taking an unconventional approach to the ballet competition—by putting the competitors' health first. After a successful first year in 2018, the Prix is returning to San Diego, CA this February with an even more comprehensive lineup of wellness workshops and master classes, in addition, of course, to the high-level competition.

Though the talent is top-notch, the environment is friendly, says HARID Conservatory faculty member Victoria Schneider, who serves on US Prix de Ballet's elite panel of judges. "The wellbeing of the dancer is the main focus," says Schneider, who awarded three scholarships to HARID at last year's competition.

US Prix de Ballet was born after its founders traveled to the Japan Grand Prix International Ballet Competition in 2016. "The company ran every aspect of the competition with professionalism, dignity, honor and precision," says founder Neisha Hernandez. "We knew we wanted this level of experience for America."

Ballet Training

How to Deal With Taking an Unfamiliar Class During Summer Intensive Audition Season

Patrick Armand leads class at San Francisco Ballet School's summer session. Chris hardy, Courtesy SFB.

Ariel McCarty's training was predominantly classical until, at 15, she auditioned for Boston Ballet's summer intensive. The audition class was in more of a Balanchine style, and the teacher corrected her right away. "She wanted me to accent the arm opening out quickly in my pliés, rather than through the whole phrase," says McCarty, now a Colorado Ballet apprentice. She could have panicked, but, instead, she met the correction with a smile. "I tried it, and it felt not quite right. But the instructor said, 'That's the idea.' " After that, McCarty was able to let go of trying to be perfect in an unfamiliar style. "It opened me to a new idea of musicality. It's exciting to try new things."

The stress of summer intensive auditions is real: You're in a strange place, taking a strange class, and pressure is high to show yourself at your best. But, as McCarty discovered, shaking off a bit of that pressure might be the best way to have a good audition. Two school directors agree, and explain why you should leave behind these common audition worries.

