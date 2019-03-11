Onstage This Week: World Premieres at PNB, PBT and DTH Collaborate in Pittsburgh, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.
PNB's Director's Choice Program Features Two World Premieres
Pacific Northwest Ballet's second mixed bill of the season, running March 15-24, features three works handpicked by artistic director Peter Boal. The program includes two world premieres: The Trees The Trees by Robyn Mineko Williams and Bacchus by Matthew Neenan, as well as the company premiere of Justin Peck's In The Countenance of Kings.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem Share the Stage
March 15-24, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem come together in Pittsburgh to present a shared program featuring signature works from both companies, including PBT in Balanchine's "Rubies" and DTH in Darrell Grand Moultrie's Harlem On My Mind. The companies will also dance together in a collaborative staging of Stanton Welch's Orange. Above, see a video on the companies' 2017 collaboration.
New York Theatre Ballet Brings a Mixed Rep Program to Danspace Project
March 14-16 marks New York Theatre Ballet's fifth season at Dancspace Project. NYTB presents three favorite works: Richard Alston's The Seasons, inspired by Indian philosophical thought, Matthew Nash's 1983 The Elements of Style based on the classic guide to writing of the same name, and Merce Cunningham's 1967 Scramble, part of the Cunningham Centennial Celebration.
American Repertory Ballet Brings Back "Coppélia"
New Jersey-based American Repertory Ballet presents Coppélia at the Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ, March 16-17. ARB is billing this comedic story ballet as a great fit for the whole family.