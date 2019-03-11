Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Mar. 11, 2019 03:59PM EST

Onstage This Week: World Premieres at PNB, PBT and DTH Collaborate in Pittsburgh, and More!

New York Theatre Ballet in Richard Alston's The Seasons. Richard Termine, Courtesy NYTB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

PNB's Director's Choice Program Features Two World Premieres

Pacific Northwest Ballet's second mixed bill of the season, running March 15-24, features three works handpicked by artistic director Peter Boal. The program includes two world premieres: The Trees The Trees by Robyn Mineko Williams and Bacchus by Matthew Neenan, as well as the company premiere of Justin Peck's In The Countenance of Kings.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem Share the Stage

March 15-24, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem come together in Pittsburgh to present a shared program featuring signature works from both companies, including PBT in Balanchine's "Rubies" and DTH in Darrell Grand Moultrie's Harlem On My Mind. The companies will also dance together in a collaborative staging of Stanton Welch's Orange. Above, see a video on the companies' 2017 collaboration.

New York Theatre Ballet Brings a Mixed Rep Program to Danspace Project

March 14-16 marks New York Theatre Ballet's fifth season at Dancspace Project. NYTB presents three favorite works: Richard Alston's The Seasons, inspired by Indian philosophical thought, Matthew Nash's 1983 The Elements of Style based on the classic guide to writing of the same name, and Merce Cunningham's 1967 Scramble, part of the Cunningham Centennial Celebration.

American Repertory Ballet Brings Back "Coppélia"

New Jersey-based American Repertory Ballet presents Coppélia at the Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ, March 16-17. ARB is billing this comedic story ballet as a great fit for the whole family.

Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Sponsored by Joffrey Ballet School

Why Versatility Is Everything, According to 5 Joffrey Ballet School Directors

Rochelle Mendoza-Axle, Courtesy Stiskin

In today's dance world, versatility is key. It's not enough to be a master of one style—even when they specialize in one area, dancers are frequently asked to fuse multiple genres, or step out of their comfort zone for specific projects. With their wide variety of summer programs, Joffrey Ballet School aims to prepare dancers for the demands of a professional career. We asked five faculty members to share how they do this:

