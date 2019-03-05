Onstage This Week: Program of Premieres at BalletX, Denver-Based Companies Join Forces, Pennsylvania Ballet's New "Giselle," and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
BalletX's Spring Series Showcases Three Premieres
Philadelphia-based troupe BalletX brings three premieres to the stage March 6-17. The company's Spring Series program includes the East Coast premiere of Lil Buck's Express; Nicolo Fonte's third new work for the company, titled Steep Drop, Euphoric; and the world premiere of BalletX 2019 choreographic fellow Katarzyna Skarpetowska's Off the Canvas.
Colorado Ballet Joins Forces With Two Denver-Based Dance Companies
March 8-10, Colorado Ballet comes together with Denver-based companies Wonderbound and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance to present Tour de Force. This collaborative program features Colorado Ballet in Amy Seiwert's contemporary Traveling Alone, as well two shared company world premieres. Colorado Ballet dancers will join Cleo Parker Robinson Dance in The MOVE/ment choreographed by Cleo Parker Robinson, and members of Colorado Ballet and Wonderbound will come together in Garrett Ammon's Creatures of Prometheus.
Ballet Idaho Shares an Evening of New Works by Company Insiders
Ballet Idaho's New Dance: Inside View program, running March 7-10, features new work by five choreographers all affiliated with the company: dancers Daniel Ojeda, Cydney Covert and Nathan Powell, rehearsal director Anne Meuller and artistic director Garrett Anderson. These episodic works are born from the company's shared experiences both in the studio and on the stage.
Pennsylvania Ballet Presents the World Premiere of Angel Corella's "Giselle"
This week, Pennsylvania Ballet puts its own stamp on a classic. March 7-15 marks the world premiere of Giselle, restaged by artistic director Angel Corella. We love the haunting trailer that Pennsylvania Ballet put together; check it out above.
Sarasota Ballet Revives Ashton's "Apparitions"
Sarasota Ballet continues its spring season with Poetry and Liberty, March 8-9. The program includes the company premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton's 1936 Apparitions, making its way to the stage for the first time since 1987. The program also includes George Balanchine's patriotic Stars and Stripes in honor of Sarasota Ballet artistic director Iain Webb's newly acquired American citizenship.
Houston Ballet and Carolina Ballet Celebrate Jerome Robbins' Centennial
Houston Ballet fetes Jerome Robbins March 7-10 with three of his classic works: Fancy Free, The Concert (or the Perils of Everybody) and the company premiere of The Cage. Catch a sneak peek of principal Connor Walsh in rehearsal for Fancy Free in the above video.
March 7-24, Carolina Ballet also brings back Fancy Free alongside the company premiere of Robbins' Afternoon of a Faun, set to Claude Debussy's famous score.
San Francisco Ballet and Alabama Ballet Present "The Sleeping Beauty"
This week, San Francisco Ballet and Alabama Ballet once again share Marius Petipa's beloved The Sleeping Beauty with their respective audiences. Catch Alabama Ballet's run March 8-10, SFB's March 9-17 and hear SFB soloist Wona Park talk about dancing the ballet's Enchanted Princess above.
City Ballet of San Diego Brings Balanchine to the Stage
City Ballet of San Diego brings three George Balanchine masterpieces to the stage March 8-10. The program features works showing the range of Balanchine's genius: Apollo, "Rubies" and The Four Temperaments.