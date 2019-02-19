Onstage This Week: Houston Ballet's "Sylvia," World Premieres at Complexions Contemporary Ballet and BalletNext, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.
Houston Ballet's New Full Length Story Ballet, "Sylvia," Has Its World Premiere
This week, Houston Ballet is putting its stamp on an old classic with the premiere of a brand-new story ballet. Artistic director Stanton Welch's Sylvia makes its debut February 21–March 3. Welch includes other narratives from Greek mythology in his retelling of the determined huntress' story, set to Léo Delibes' famous score with designs by Jerome Kaplan and projections by Wendall K. Harrington.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary at The Joyce Theater
Complexions Contemporary Ballet is back at New York City's Joyce Theater February 19-March 3 with three separate programs celebrating the company's 25th anniversary. The season includes the world premiere of company co-founder and choreographer Dwight Rhoden's WOKE set to a remix of music by Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Logic, Diplo and more, as well as the New York premiere of Rhoden's Bach 25 and audience favorites Star Dust and From Then to Now.
Tulsa Ballet Brings Back "The Sleeping Beauty"
February 21-24, Tulsa Ballet brings back a classic: The Sleeping Beauty. Artistic director Marcello Angelini restaged and re-choreographed sections of Marius Petipa's famous ballet; you can hear him talk about the timelessness of the work in the above video.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Returns to Its Santa Fe Home
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is back in its Santa Fe home this week with a one-night-only performance of fan favorites on February 23. The program includes Alexander Ekman's Tuplet, Fernando Melo's Dream Play and Jorma Elo's 1st Flash. Check out a glimpse of Dream Play above.
BalletNext Showcases Three New Ballets by Michele Wiles in NYC
BalletNext artistic director Michele Wiles' presents three new ballets at New York City's New York Live Arts February 19-23 with a new crop of dancers from University of Utah's ballet program (where Wiles is a visiting professor). Wiles will also perform, joined by principal guest artists Amar Ramasar, Maria Kowroski, and others. This performance will mark Ramasar's first performance in the U.S. since being fired from New York City Ballet last fall.
Ballets des Amériques Onstage in Westchester, NY
Westchester, NY-based company Ballets des Amériques continues its new performance series titled Westchester Wednesday Dance at Tarrytown Music Hall on February 20. The company will present three works by its artistic director, Carole Alexis: Flowers and Tears, Boléro and Lentil Soup.