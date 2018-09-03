Onstage This Week: Boston Ballet Celebrates Jerome Robbins, Island Moving Company Performs "Peter Pan" Ballet on a Ship, And More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.
Boston Ballet's Season Opener Celebrates Jerome Robbins' Centennial
Though we're sad to see summer come to an end, we couldn't be happier to see companies back in season and back on the stage. Boston Ballet opens their 2018/2019 season September 6-16 with Genius at Play, a celebration of Jerome Robbins' centennial. The program features a range of Robbins' most loved works: Interplay, to music by Morton Gould, Fancy Free, the first of Robbins' many collaborations with Leonard Bernstein, and the company premiere of Glass Pieces to a score by Philip Glass.
Ballet Memphis Opens Its 30th Anniversary Season
Ballet Memphis enters its 30th anniversary season September 8-9 with a program titled Shelter, featuring Julia Adam's Devil's Fruit, Uri Sand's Salve and a world premiere by company ballet master Brian McSween. The title of the bill refers to Ballet Memphis' new building, finished in 2017, and the sense of shelter that it aims to provide for the city's dance community.
Island Moving Company's Site Specific "Peter Pan"... On a Tall Ship
September 6-9, Island Moving Company is bringing their full-length Peter Pan story ballet to a very different kind of stage, ahem, boat. The Rhode Island-based company will present Second Star to the Right: A Tale of Hook and Pan on the decks and rigging of the tall ship Oliver Hazard Perry and the surrounding docks of Fort Adams. IMC has a tradition of site-specific works: Their repertoire includes Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, set in a mansion, and Dracula at Belcourt Castle. The company made a series of trailers highlighting different characters in the ballet; check out Peter Pan's above, and click here for more on Wendy, Captain Hook and more.