Onstage This Week: ABT Brings "La Bayadère" to LA, BalletX's Summer Series Starts, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.





Three World Premieres at BalletX Philadelphia Summer Series

Fresh off the heels of its Joyce Ballet Festival performances in New York, BalletX is launching its Summer Series with a trio of world premieres on July 11. The program, which runs through July 22 at The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, features ballets by Penny Saunders, choreographer in residence for Grand Rapids Ballet; Andrew McNicol, BalletX's 2018 choreographic fellow; and Matthew Neenan, BalletX co-founder and company choreographer. Pennsylvania Ballet principal pianist Martha Koeneman will perform Mendelssohn's Songs without Words live for Neenan's work, which shows dancers attempting to solve a mysterious puzzle onstage. McNicol is inspired by Mozart's Requiem and his appreciation of the speed and athleticism of American dance. Saunders' piece will be accompanied by an original composition by Rosie Langabeer, a Philadelphia composer originally from New Zealand. Listen to the pair discuss the collaboration in the video below.





Catch ABT in Los Angeles With La Bayadère

Directly following its New York Met season, American Ballet Theatre brings Natalia Makarova's staging of the Petipa classic La Bayadère to The Music Center in Los Angeles July 13-15. Over the weekend, West Coast role debuts will include Isabella Boylston as Nikiya, Joo Won Ahn as Solor and Christine Shevchenko as Gamzatti.





Les Ballets de Monte Carlo Pays Tribute to Filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

The Monaco-based Les Ballets de Monte Carlo will present a three-piece tribute to Swedish director/writer/producer Ingmar Bergman July 12-14 at the Salle Garnier Monte Carlo Opera. The program, made up of works from Swedish choreographers Mats Ek, Alexander Ekman and Johan Inger, premiered at the 2018 Bergman Festival in Stockholm and the company has since toured it around Europe. Ek's duet, Memory, is a rare opportunity to see the celebrated choreographer perform a duet with his wife, former Cullberg Ballet dancer Ana Laguna. Completing the night are Thoughts on Bergman, a solo choreographed and performed by Ekman and 4 Karin, a highly theatrical tribute from Inger. The three pieces are inspired by the work of Bergman and his ability to portray human behavior and family dynamics on the stage and screen. Preview the program below.





Aspen Santa Fe Brings Its Summer Season to Santa Fe

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet heads to Santa Fe for one night on July 14 with a performance of three ballets. The program features the second performance of a new work by Bryan Arias, Alexander Ekman's Tuplet and Sleepless by Jiří Kylián.