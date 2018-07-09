Powered by RebelMouse
News
Anna Maples
Jul. 09, 2018 01:35PM EST

Onstage This Week: ABT Brings "La Bayadère" to LA, BalletX's Summer Series Starts, and More!

BalletX launches its summer season on July 11. Photo by Gabriel Biencyzcki, Courtesy of BalletX.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


Three World Premieres at BalletX Philadelphia Summer Series

Fresh off the heels of its Joyce Ballet Festival performances in New York, BalletX is launching its Summer Series with a trio of world premieres on July 11. The program, which runs through July 22 at The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, features ballets by Penny Saunders, choreographer in residence for Grand Rapids Ballet; Andrew McNicol, BalletX's 2018 choreographic fellow; and Matthew Neenan, BalletX co-founder and company choreographer. Pennsylvania Ballet principal pianist Martha Koeneman will perform Mendelssohn's Songs without Words live for Neenan's work, which shows dancers attempting to solve a mysterious puzzle onstage. McNicol is inspired by Mozart's Requiem and his appreciation of the speed and athleticism of American dance. Saunders' piece will be accompanied by an original composition by Rosie Langabeer, a Philadelphia composer originally from New Zealand. Listen to the pair discuss the collaboration in the video below.


Catch ABT in Los Angeles With La Bayadère

Directly following its New York Met season, American Ballet Theatre brings Natalia Makarova's staging of the Petipa classic La Bayadère to The Music Center in Los Angeles July 13-15. Over the weekend, West Coast role debuts will include Isabella Boylston as Nikiya, Joo Won Ahn as Solor and Christine Shevchenko as Gamzatti.


Les Ballets de Monte Carlo Pays Tribute to Filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

The Monaco-based Les Ballets de Monte Carlo will present a three-piece tribute to Swedish director/writer/producer Ingmar Bergman July 12-14 at the Salle Garnier Monte Carlo Opera. The program, made up of works from Swedish choreographers Mats Ek, Alexander Ekman and Johan Inger, premiered at the 2018 Bergman Festival in Stockholm and the company has since toured it around Europe. Ek's duet, Memory, is a rare opportunity to see the celebrated choreographer perform a duet with his wife, former Cullberg Ballet dancer Ana Laguna. Completing the night are Thoughts on Bergman, a solo choreographed and performed by Ekman and 4 Karin, a highly theatrical tribute from Inger. The three pieces are inspired by the work of Bergman and his ability to portray human behavior and family dynamics on the stage and screen. Preview the program below.


Aspen Santa Fe Brings Its Summer Season to Santa Fe

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet heads to Santa Fe for one night on July 14 with a performance of three ballets. The program features the second performance of a new work by Bryan Arias, Alexander Ekman's Tuplet and Sleepless by Jiří Kylián.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DANCE FLOOR

Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.

Ballet Training

Irina Dvorovenko and Maxim Beloserkovsky Share Their Advice for the Perfect Fish Dive

Beloserkovsky and Dvorovenko perform a variation of the classic fish dive. Photo by Dave Friedman, Courtesy Dvorovenko and Beloserkovsky.

Married couple and former American Ballet Theatre principals Irina Dvorovenko and Maxim Beloserkovsky share their advice for an essential partnering element: fish dives.

For Men

Handle with care: Holding the ballerina in the wrong place can cause her a lot of pain. "I learned that the hard way with Irina," Maxim Beloserkovsky laughs. "I suggest wrapping the right arm around her hips, feel the bones. As low as possible, because by lifting, the arm will slide up." Depending on choreography, the left arm can go either over or under the arabesque leg.

Don't splay: It's the partner's responsibility to stay as square as possible. "If I turn en face," Beloserkovsky explains, "she twists open; it's no longer arabesque, and it completely distorts the shape of the fish." Dvorovenko adds: "Then the ballerina is leaning on her side, and she can't hold the position."

What to Watch: These Major Ballet Companies Are Coming to a (Movie) Theater Near You

Svetlana Zakharova and Denis Rodkin in Bolshoi Ballet's "Swan Lake." Photo by Damir Yusupov, courtesy Bolshoi Ballet.

Summer may have just started, but we could already use a break from the heat (and the studio sweat). Luckily, this July, Bolshoi Ballet and The Royal Ballet are bringing some of the most famous classical ballets to the big screen—and their superstar cast of dancers is not to be missed.

Check out all of the details on what's playing, who's dancing and where you can see it, ahead.

Svetlana Zakharova and Sergei Polunin in "Giselle." Photo by Damir Yusupov, courtesy Bolshoi Ballet.


Viral Videos

Hard Versus Soft Shanks: The Pros and Cons

Photo by Jess Watters on Unsplash

Depending on your level of training or what you're doing on pointe, you might need a different strength shank. Hard shanks last longer and give you more support, but they make it more difficult to roll through; soft shanks make you stronger, faster, but they're not always the right fit for weaker ankles. Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee unpacks the pros and cons of each in the below videos.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

We Can't Get Enough of This Beautiful Transgender Ballerina

Jay Ledford. Photo via Instagram.

World, if you haven't already, meet Jay Ledford.

She's an incredibly gifted 18-year-old student at the Kirov Academy of Ballet with lines for dayyyyys. She's also transgender. And describing her as inspiring is a bit of an understatement.

Jay began transitioning relatively recently, and has been documenting her journey on Instagram. She's an active advocate for transgender youth, the kind of role model that so many young people—inside and outside of the dance world—need right now.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

ABT's Kathryn Boren Shares Her Pre-Performance Warm-Up Routine

Kathryn Boren dancing Giselle with Ballet Frontier of Texas. Photo by Chung Lin Tseng, Courtesy Boren.

As the marathon of American Ballet Theatre's eight-week Met season comes to a close, we caught up with corps dancer Kathryn Boren to talk to her about about the importance of warming up properly before a show. After four years with the company, Boren has her pre-performance routine down to a T.

What do you do before a show?

I always take a hot shower just to start the day over and get really warm, really fast. Then I put on my makeup and get my hair ready. At 6:40 I start doing a full, basic barre and core work; I feel like it's the only way I can get back to feeling centered and know what my body is capable of doing. I'll work in my pointe shoes for one or two exercises. Then it's 15 minutes till curtain, and I have to get in my costume and get onstage.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Are Millennials Predisposed to Being Perfectionists?

Thinkstock

Results of a recent study published in the journal Psychological Bulletin found that millennials are the generation most predisposed to perfectionism. Factor in a serious study of ballet—constantly critiquing your movements in the mirror and dealing with strict instructors and talented competition—and you've only upped the ante.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Sascha Radetsky Named Artistic Director of ABT Studio Company

Sascha Radetsky. Photo by Renata Pavam, Courtesy ABT.

There aren't many dancers who've had as varied a post-stage career as Sascha Radetsky. Since retiring in 2014, the former American Ballet Theatre soloist and Center Stage star has reprised his role as Charlie in Center Stage: On Pointe; acted in two television programs (Starz network's Flesh and Bone and Hallmark Channel's A Nutcracker Christmas) and choreographed Misty Copeland's famous Under Armour commercial. He's also written articles for Vogue, Playbill and Dance Magazine, and he currently directs the ABT/NYU Master's in Ballet Pedagogy program. Now he has a new title to add to his credentials: artistic director of ABT Studio Company.

Keep reading... Show less

Viral Videos

