News
Anna Maples
Jun. 25, 2018 03:43PM EST

Onstage This Week: Joyce Ballet Festival, "Don Q" Debuts and Charlotte Ballet in Chautauqua

Jane Cracovaner and Elijah Laurant with MOVETHECOMPANY, which will perform at the Joyce Ballet Festival this week. Photo Craig Foster, Courtesy Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


The Joyce Ballet Festival Is Back

New York City's Joyce Theater kicks off its five-company Ballet Festival June 26-July 7. Showcasing a variety of styles including neoclassical and contemporary dance, the festival prides itself on featuring smaller companies. Below, check out the three companies opening this week. (Feeling festive? Enter our giveaway to win tickets to the Ashley Bouder Project at the Joyce on July 5.)

Dimensions Ballet Theatre of Miami Makes Its Joyce Debut

Looking to bring a new and varied perspective on ballet to Miami, longtime Miami City Ballet stars Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra founded Dimensions Ballet Theatre of Miami in 2016. June 26-27, the company makes its Joyce debut with an exciting triple bill including a world premiere by MCB dancer Ariel Rose titled Esferas, Gerald Arpino's Light Rain and Septime Webre's Juanita y Alicia, which draws inspiration from the choreographer's childhood dancing to Cuban folk music in his family's living room.


Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY Does Edgar Allan Poe

Based in New York City and Vancouver, Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY presents the world premiere of The Masque of the Red Death June 28–29. If the title sounds familiar, it's because this ballet is based on the famous Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name. The piece plays on the themes and images of the gothic tale in which a prince and his friends attempt to hide from a deadly plague by locking themselves in an abbey and holding a masquerade.


BalletX Gets Soulful

BalletX, a Philadelphia-based company with a focus on athleticism and innovation, takes the Joyce stage June 30–July 1. The company will dance the New York premieres of The Boogeyman by Trey McIntyre, a tribute to the 1970s Soul Train Gang with music by the likes of Marvin Gaye and Earth, Wind & Fire, and Vivir by Darrell Grand Moultrie, a ballet inspired by Spanish Harlem. BalletX will also perform company co-founder Matthew Neenan's Increasing.


Dancers Debut as Kitri and Mercedes in ABT's Don Quixote

Six weeks down and only two left to go—we can't believe that ABT's annual Met season is almost over. The company's penultimate ballet is Don Quixote. The June 25–30 run features a number of dancer debuts: Principals Hee Seo and Sarah Lane will dance Kitri, and principal Christine Shevchenko and corps dancer Zhong-Jing Fang will make their debuts as Mercedes. Next week, Alexei Ratmansky's fantastical Whipped Cream returns to the stage.


Charlotte Ballet Returns to Its Summer Home

June 24 marks the beginning of Charlotte Ballet's annual residency at the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York. Throughout the month-long stay, the company will present a series of lectures and open rehearsals as well as three programs: Charlotte Ballet with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, International Series and Made in Charlotte. This year's stay is extra special as it celebrates Charlotte Ballet's new artistic director Hope Muir's first season with the company. Enter our giveaway now to win tickets to the July 5 performance. The International Series program will feature Ohad Naharin's Minus 16; catch a glimpse below.

Ballet Stars

This Fledgling Miami Ballet Company Is Already Making Its Joyce Theater and Jacob's Pillow Debuts

Gabriela Mesa, Fabian Morales and Josue Justiz Brito in Ariel Rose's Esferas. Photo by Simon Soong, Courtesy DDTM.

When Jennifer Kronenberg launched Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami with husband Carlos Guerra less than two years ago, she never dreamed their fledgling troupe would be performing in two of the country's most famous dance venues so soon.

"It's surreal," said the former Miami City Ballet principal ballerina, as Dimensions prepared to open the Joyce Theater's Ballet Festival June 26 and 27, going on to the Jacob's Pillow's Inside/Out series on June 29. "We're still very new. Some companies have been around forever and never get invited to places like the Joyce and Jacob's Pillow."

Adds Guerra, "We never thought we would reach this level in such a short time. It's been an amazing journey."

They owe their early arrival to two of the qualities that have already made the 16-member ensemble a successful and beloved presence in Miami: strong community connections, and a repertory and roster that reflect this predominantly Latino city.


5 Must-Haves for Stinky Summertime Situations

Photo Courtesy Freshify

Dancers know there's no time like summer for sun, sand...and sweat! Gross but true: Whether your summer intensive has air conditioning or not (just because some people like to yell about how AC is bad for dancers), there's no denying that summertime dancing brings with it all kinds of sweatiness—and resultant smelliness.

Consider this quintet of products your Anti-Odor Justice League. They're sworn to protect you—not to mention your fellow dancers!—from the sweaty, stinky, just-plain-nasty worst of all that higher temps threaten.

Ballet Stars

And the USA International Ballet Competition Winners Are...

USA IBC senior gold medalist winners Yungting Qiu and Sicong Wu in Zhang Disha's Sad Birds. Photo by Richard FInkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

It's been an exciting two weeks here in Jackson, Mississippi, as 119 dancers from 19 countries have competed for medals, monetary awards, scholarships and company contracts at the USA International Ballet Competition. But the IBC has offered more than prizes—dancers have also been networking and taking master classes, including a fascinating lecture demonstration series with choreographer Alexei Ratmansky that included learning Petipa's original choreography from Stepanov notations.

This week, 32 finalists performed two classical variations and one contemporary piece over the course of three nights. Meanwhile, semi-finalists worked intensely with choreographer Matthew Neenan on an original work, which they performed at last night's Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Awards Gala. Audiences also had one last chance to see select finalists perform, before the jury (led by chairman John Meehan) joined them onstage to present the medals.

So without further ado, here are the USA IBC winners!

Health & Body

What's That Ratty Pair of Pointe Shoes Doing to Your Feet?

Photo by Lambtron, via Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to comfort, well-worn pointe shoes beat a new pair. A fresh pair can feel constricting, while an old one molds to your feet and bends just the way you like. Not to mention, new shoes take time and effort to break in, and think of all the money spent on them throughout a dancer's training and career. So surely it makes sense to use your old pointe shoes as long as you possibly can.

A new study suggests: Don't do it.

News

Pacific Northwest Ballet Tours to Paris for the First Time

Pacific Northwest Ballet company dancers in Benjamin Millepied's Appassionata. Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Pacific Northwest Ballet travels to Paris for the first time this summer, and artistic director Peter Boal couldn't be happier.

"I think we have a tremendous reputation, but people outside the greater Seattle area haven't seen this company," Boal says.

That will change after PNB's two-week stay with the French festival Les Étés de la Danse, which hosts a different international company every summer. A PNB residency had been in the works for several years when Les Étés de la Danse decided to produce a larger celebration of choreographer Jerome Robbins this summer, inspired by his centennial. New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet and Russia's Perm Opera Ballet Theatre will join PNB for that one-week tribute.

Ballet Stars

DTH's Stephanie Rae Williams on Working Smarter, Not Harder

Words of wisdom: As a morning mental warm-up, Stephanie Rae Williams, of Dance Theatre of Harlem, recites an affirmation, like "Today is a great day" or "You can and you will." After she suffered an injury onstage, she also started saying a mantra in the wings, such as "I am strong. I am healthy. I am capable." It helps quell her nerves backstage.

DTH's Stephanie Rae Williams shares her smart conditioning tips. Photo by Rachel Neville, Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Ballet Stars

American Dancer Catherine Conley Joins the National Ballet of Cuba

Catherine Conley is now a member of the National Ballet of Cuba. Photo courtesy Riley Robinson

This time last year, Catherine Conley was already living a ballet dancer's dream. After an exchange between her home ballet school in Chicago and the Cuban National Ballet School in Havana, she'd been invited to train in Cuba full-time. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and one that was nearly unheard of for an American dancer. Now, though, Conley has even more exciting news: She's a full-fledged member of the National Ballet of Cuba's corps de ballet.

Photo courtesy Miguel Gutierrez

