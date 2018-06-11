Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Jun. 11, 2018 05:52PM EST

Onstage This Week: NBoC's Justin Peck Company Premiere, ABT Dancers Make "Romeo and Juliet" Debuts, And More!

National Ballet of Canada's Harrison James and Hannah Fischer with Artists of the Ballet in rehearsal for Justin Peck's "Paz de la Jolla." Photo by Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

National Ballet of Canada's Justin Peck Company Premiere

June 16-22, NBoC presents their first work by Justin Peck (who as of last night can now add Tony Award winner for his work on Carousel to his long list of accolades). The company will dance Paz de la Jolla, created in 2013 for New York City Ballet and based on Peck's Southern California upbringing. The NBoC program also includes James Kudelka's The Man in Black, set to the music of Johnny Cash, and Alexander Ekman's wild and wacky Cacti.


After 30 Years, Sacramento Ballet Co-Directors Present Their Final Program

June 14-17, Sacramento Ballet presents The Genius of Balanchine, a tribute to the great choreographer. While the full list of the company's selections isn't available, we do know that they'll be performing La Sonnambula, led by company dancer Alexandra Cunningham. Cunningham is the daughter of longtime co-artistic directors and husband-and-wife team Ron Cunningham and Carinne Binda, making this casting choice particularly poignant; the June 17 show marks Cunningham and Binda's last after a 30-year tenure. At the end of the season, Amy Seiwert will step into the role. Below, Cunningham shares what he sees as Balanchine's genius.


ABT's Romeo and Juliet Brings Exciting Dancer Debuts

American Ballet Theatre heads into week five of their Met season with a run of Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet. This year, the famous story of tragedy and love marks a few dancer premieres. On Wednesday, June 13 at 2 pm, principal Devon Teuscher and corps dancer Aran Bell (who you may remember as one of the adorable whiz kids in the 2012 documentary First Position) will take on the ballet's title roles for the first time. That performance also marks corps dancer Gabe Stone Shayer's New York debut as Romeo's sidekick, Mercutio. On Thursday, June 14 at 7:30 pm, principal Stella Abrera will make her New York debut as Juliet alongside James Whiteside as Romeo. Catch a glimpse of Abrera in a short trailer below.


PNB's One-Night-Only Outdoor Festival

On June 15, Pacific Northwest Ballet presents a two-part evening titled Next Step: Outside/In featuring a slew of new works. The first part of the evening, which is free and open to the public, is set up like a music festival: Audience members can enjoy food trucks and photo booths alongside outdoor performances of works by Seattle-area choreographer Donald Byrd and PNB dancers Miles Pertl and Noelani Pantastico. For the second part of the evening, ticket holders will head inside for a performance of new works by PNB dancers Guillaume Basso, Nancy Casciano, Chirstopher d'Ariano, Cecilia Iliesiu, Amanda Morgan and Dylan Wald for students from the PNB School Professional Division. The performance will open with a pre-curtain work by Seattle-based choreographer Bruno Roque. Check out a trailer for Next Step below.

Ballet Stars

Petipa at 200: Why the 19th-Century Choreographer's Works Still Speak To Us Today

ABT in "Swan Lake." Petipa often collaborated with Lev Ivanov, who choreographed this ballet's white acts. Photo by John Grigaitis, Courtesy ABT.

Two hundred is the new 30. Or at least it seems so for Marius Petipa, whose ballets are as active as ever as we celebrate his 200th birthday this year.

Nearly all major ballet companies dance Petipa's iconic ballets, which reflect his prolific creative output. And they are heavy hitters: Swan Lake, La Bayadère, Le Corsaire, Don Quixote, The Nutcracker, Paquita, The Pharaoh's Daughter, Raymonda and The Sleeping Beauty, to name just a few of the 50-plus ballets he choreographed. He also revived and reworked earlier productions of Coppélia, La Fille mal gardée and Giselle. During American Ballet Theatre's 2018 spring season, five out of its eight weeks will be attributable to Petipa, including the debut of artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky's newly reconstructed Harlequinade.

Gabe Stone Shayer and Misty Copeland in "The Sleeping Beauty." Photo by Doug Gifford, Courtesy ABT.

Keep reading... Show less
Editors' List: The Goods

Stock Up for Summer Programs with 5 Sales Going On Right Now

Via capezio.com

With the long, super-sweaty days of summer intensives fast approaching, there has possibly never been a better time to make sure your dancewear drawer is full—and fully equipped!—for whatever your training and performance plans might be.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for fun

Celebrate National Best Friend Day With Our 5 Favorite Ballet BFFs

San Francisco Ballet's Frances Chung in "Coppelia." Photo by Erik Tomasson, courtesy SFB.

Though you may not know it, June 8 is National Best Friends Day. Obviously this provides an opportunity to celebrate some of our favorite friendships in ballet, but maybe not the kind you're thinking of. Instead of rounding up our favorite real-life besties (hi, ABT Cindies), we're taking a look at some of ballet's onstage friendships. While lots of classical ballets include love triangles with characters tearing each other down, there are some occasions where friendship flourishes. Check out some of our favorites below, and don't forget to wish your studio BFFs a happy National Best Friends Day!

Romeo, Mercutio and Benvolio, Romeo & Juliet

Pacific Northwest Ballet principal dancers Benjamin Griffiths (Benvolio), James Moore (Romeo), and Jonathan Porretta (Mercutio) in Jean-Christophe Maillot's "Roméo et Juliette." Photo by Angela Sterling.

Sure, Juliet has her nurse, but Mercutio literally duels to his death against Tybalt for his BFF Romeo—talk about a loyal friend. But before all of the drama unfolds, Romeo, Mercutio and Benvolio were just your average besties, sneaking into parties and hanging out at the marketplace.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Before Taking His Finals Bows, PNB Principal Karel Cruz Reflects on His Long Career and Search for Patience

Lindsi Dec and Karel Cruz in Alexei Ratmansky's "Don Quixote." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB.

On Sunday, June 10, Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Karel Cruz will take the stage with the company for the last time. A native of Cuba, Cruz danced with Ballet Nacional de Cuba and the Venezuelan companies Ballet Clasico de Cámara and Teatro Teresa Carreño before joining PNB in 2002. In 2009, Cruz was promoted to principal and married fellow PNB principal Lindsi Dec. In addition to their frequent onstage partnership, the couple is also raising a young son, Koan, and co-running Solu, a dancewear line (check out a very hectic day in their life here). Earlier this week we had the chance to chat with Cruz as he reflected on his 16-year career with PNB.

How did you choose the works that you'll dance at your retirement show this weekend?

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

The Laws of Hygiene: 13 Rules to Live by at Your Summer Intensive

Follow these tips to stay fresh and clean all summer long. Here, Pacific Northwest Ballet School Summer Course students in a partnering class. Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

No matter where you're training this summer, you want to make an impression with your artistry— not your B.O. You'll be dancing (and sweating) more than usual, so follow these basic rules to help you stay healthy and keep embarrassing hygiene faux pas at bay.

✔ Change your dancewear daily.

Photo by Jayme Thornton

To ward off odors and the chance of infection, "you must wear a clean leotard and tights every day," says Deborah Hess, senior faculty at Canada's National Ballet School. For men, that means a fresh pair of socks and tights, plus a clean shirt and dance belt. Since you'll have multiple classes, you may need to change midday to avoid skin irritation and odor.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

The Pointe Shop Goes on the Road: Josephine Lee Explores 4 California Studios

Photo Courtesy Lee

A few weeks ago, we shared the first five vlogs from master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee's West Coast tour. Now, Lee is back with videos from four California cities—Morgan Hill, San Francisco, Roseville and Oakhurst—to wrap up her 20-day tour. Lee shares a bit about the training at each studio, as well as advice on what dancers should look for in their first pair of pointe shoes and what to do if your feet are very different from each other. Lee also touches base with a physical therapist for advice on the most common pointe shoe injuries. Later this summer, Lee will take her wares to summer intensives around the country—stay tuned!

South Valley Dance Arts in Morgan Hill, CA

Lee reports from the suburbs of San Jose on the diverse training methods at South Valley Dance Arts, which range from Balanchine to Cecchetti to Ukrainian folk dance.

Keep reading... Show less

Videos

