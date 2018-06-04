Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jun. 04, 2018 05:09PM EST

Onstage This Week: ABT's New "Harlequinade," Houston Ballet Celebrates Their Resilience Post-Hurricane, And More

Costume sketches for Alexei Ratmansky's new "Harlquinade" for ABT. Courtesy ABT.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


ABT's New Harlequinade is Finally Here

The long wait for Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade for American Ballet Theatre is finally over. June 4-9, catch ABT at the Metropolitan Opera House in this bold and colorful tribute to the Italian commedia dell'arte traditions, based on the archival notes of Marius Petipa. If this trailer by Ezra Hurwitz is any indication, this new story ballet is sure to delight (fingers crossed that those dogs make their way to the stage).


Houston Ballet Presents Four World Premieres Celebrating the City's Resilience in the Wake of Hurricane Harvey

Houston Ballet's June 8-10 program titled Play includes two company favorites by artistic director Stanton Welch—Play and Bolero Triptych—alongside four world premieres that reflect on Houston's response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Three of the premieres are choreographed by Welch: class is set to a selection of Bach's "Goldberg Variations," and Revisit, Rebirth, Revolt and What the H Stands For were created in collaboration with local poets Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton and Outspoken Bean, both of whom will perform live. Lastly, Houston Ballet dancers Oliver Halkowich, Melody Mennite, and Connor Walsh will present a new ballet titled What we keep.


Boston Ballet Brings Back Obsidian Tear in Their New York Philharmonic Debut

On June 8, Boston Ballet heads to NYC for a one night only performance with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center. The company will be performing Wayne McGregor's Obsidian Tear as part of a program titled Foreign Bodies, a multidisciplinary event hosted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, concluding his tenure as the Philharmonic's composer in residence. Obsidian Tear is set to two of Salonen's compositions: Nyx and Lachen verlernt. You can check out the below trailer or see more excerpts of Obsidian Tear on Boston Ballet's Youtube page.


American Contemporary Ballet Celebrates Balanchine

Every year, the Los Angeles-based ACB presents an all Balanchine program. This year, from June 7-17, they're showcasing a different side of the great neoclassical choreographer with four pieces that show off his joyful reaction to the popular music of his day. ACB will perform excerpts from Who Cares?, Stars and Stripes, Union Jack and Western Symphony. ACB artistic director Lincoln Jones will also present a world premiere tribute to the style of these works.


Pacific Northwest Ballet's Closes 2017-2018 Season With One Final Encore

On June 10, PNB presents its annual one night only encore performance with some of the company's greatest hits. This year's performance also marks the retirement of longtime PNB principal Karel Cruz. Cruz will be dancing Alexei Ratmansky's Don Quixote pas de deux alongside his wife, principal Lindsi Dec, as well an excerpt from George Balanchine's Diamonds. The program also includes excerpts from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite, and more. The Season Encore also marks the farewell performance to soloist Matthew Renko and corps dancers Nicole Rizzitano and Carli Samuelson, who will be leaving the company at the end of the season.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
popular

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

Ballet Stars

"I Don't Regret Anything": An Exclusive Interview with Iconic Ballerina Svetlana Zakharova

Svetlana Zakharova in Swan Lake. Photo by Damir Yusupov, Courtesy Bolshoi Theatre.

If you know ballet, you know the name Svetlana Zakharova. She's ballet royalty. Zakharova's incredible natural facility, paired with her technical precision and emotive finesse, have stunned audiences for more than two decades. She's danced with many of the world's most prestigious ballet companies, including the Mariinsky and the Bolshoi, where she's currently a principal.

We interviewed the iconic ballerina to find out who's influenced her dancing—and what advice she'd give her teenage self.

You're known as being one of the best technical dancers of a generation. How do you balance your technicality with your artistry?

During the performance everything has to be controlled technique and emotions, so I work endlessly on technique and artistry during my rehearsals. I'm trying to get my technique to a level so that it won't be an obstacle for me during the performance, and then I can direct my focus on the artistry. I want the technique to come automatically, so that I can be in full character during a performance.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

What to Watch: Your First Look at Tiler Peck's Documentary Is Here

via Vulcan Productions

There are do-it-all dancers, and then there's New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. When she's not on stage with the company, Peck keeps her schedule packed designing leotards for Body Wrappers, appearing in cool side gigs like music videos or on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"), and performing in festivals and programs around the world. Casual.

While curating and performing in last summer's BalletNOW program at Los Angeles' Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Peck added two more tasks to her schedule: Be the subject and one of the producers of her very own documentary, Ballet Now.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Get to Know English National Ballet's 6 Emerging Dancer Finalists

Precious Adams via ENB's YouTube

Back in January, English National Ballet announced the six finalists for its annual Emerging Dancer competition, which recognizes up-and-coming company talent. Now, their time to shine is (almost) here.

On June 11, Precious Adams, Fernando Carratala Coloma, Giorgio Garrett, Daniel McCormick, Francesca Velicu and Connie Vowles will perform before an audience that includes a panel of expert judges at the London Coliseum. The six finalists were all nominated and coached by their fellow company members, and will each perform a classical pas de deux and contemporary solo before the 2018 winner is chosen.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: Do I Need Training in the Balanchine Style to Dance in an American Company?

Miami City Ballet in Balanchine's "Symphony in Three Movements" ©The George Balanchine Trust.Photo by Joe Gato, Courtesy MCB.

Is it necessary to have significant experience in Balanchine technique to dance in any or most ballet companies in the U.S.? —Madeline

It depends. If you're interested in dancing with New York City Ballet, the company co-founded by Balanchine himself, you'll need substantial training in the style. (Besides, NYCB usually only hires from its affiliated School of American Ballet.) Balanchine experience would also benefit you if you want to audition for other companies that regularly perform his work, such as Miami City Ballet or Pacific Northwest Ballet. Of course, there are always exceptions—I was not initially trained in the style, and I went on to dance with The Suzanne Farrell Ballet later in my career. But I had to go through a challenging learning curve.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

#TBT: Cynthia Gregory as Aurora

img.youtube.com

It's been an exciting few weeks in New York City with both American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet in the midst of their respective seasons at Lincoln Center. With so many homegrown stars in the spotlight, it's wonderful to remember the past generations of dancers who once lit up the same stages and helped shape American ballet into what is it today. One such luminary is former ABT principal Cynthia Gregory, whom Rudolf Nureyev dubbed the "American Prima Ballerina Assoluta." In this 1970's clip of her "Rose Adagio" from The Sleeping Beauty, it's plain to see how she enchanted balletomanes everywhere with her unaffected elegance.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

The National Ballet of Canada's Guillaume Côté on Creating the Wildly Interdisciplinary World Premiere "Frame by Frame"

Guillaume Côté in rehearsal with Harrison James for "Frame by Frame." Photo by David Leclerc, Courtesy NBoC.

This week marks the world premiere of Frame by Frame, The National Ballet of Canada's new full length ballet based on the life and work of innovative filmmaker Norman McLaren. While those outside of the cinephile community might not be familiar with McLaren's work, he is commonly credited with advancing film techniques including animation and pixilation in the 20th century—he died in 1987. The Canadian artist's many accolades include a 1952 Oscar for Best Documentary for his abstract short film Neighbours (watch the whole thing here). Later in life, McLaren became interested in ballet, and made a number of dance films including his renowned 1968 Pas de deux.

NBoC's new work, titled Frame by Frame, will run June 1-10 in Toronto. The ballet combines vignettes of McLaren's life with movement quotes from his films and real time recreations of his technological advances. It was created in collaboration by NBoC principal dancer and choreographic associate Guillaume Côté and film and stage director Robert Lepage, who is making his NBoC debut. Pointe touched base with Côté on how this interdisciplinary project came together.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!