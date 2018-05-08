Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
May. 08, 2018 04:26PM EST

Onstage This Week: Ballet Austin and Kansas City Ballet Find Never Never Land, Cleveland Ballet Falls Down the Rabbit Hole, and More

Kansas City Ballet Dancers Tempe Ostergren and Dillon Malinski. Photo by Kenny Johnson, Courtesy KCB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


New Peter Pans at Ballet Austin and Kansas City Ballet

Never Never Land becomes a reality this week with two exciting new productions. Kansas City Ballet presents world premiere choreography by artistic director Devon Carney in Peter Pan May 11-20, while Texas audiences can experience the Austin premiere of Paul Vasterling's acclaimed Peter Pan May 11-13. We love this fun trailer that Ballet Austin put together.


World Premiere of Cleveland Ballet's Alice

Choreographer Margo Sappington's re-telling of the famous Lewis Carroll novel, simply titled Alice, opens May 11 in Cleveland. The Mad Hatter is ready—are you?


City Ballet of San Diego's New Carmina Burana, Set in the Jazz Age

Running May 11-13, Geoffrey Gonzalez's new Carmina Burana is set in New York City at the end of the Roaring 20s and the beginning of the Great Depression. He created the ballet to the original cantata by German composer Carl Orff; performances will feature a full live chorus and orchestra. Catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse below. Also on the program is resident choreographer Elizabeth Wistrich's Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp.


The Mariinsky's Maxim Petrov Makes His North American Choreographic Debut in Atlanta

Atlanta Ballet's Bach to Broadway program, running May 11-13, features George Balanchine's Who Cares?, Helgi Tomasson's 7 for Eight, and the world premiere of Concerto Armonico, choreographed by Mariinsky Theatre dancer Maxim Petrov. This work marks Petrov's North American choreographic debut; hear him explain the "Americanness" of his new ballet in the below video.


World Premiere by Katarzyna Skarpetowska for Richmond Ballet

The Virginia-based company's final Studio Series performance opens tonight with Gargoyles, choreographed in 2012 by former New York City Ballet principal Philip Neal. Also on the program is a world premiere by Katarzyna Skarpetowska, one of Dance Magazine's 2016 "25 to Watch." If these costume designs are any indication, this new work, titled Akwarium, is sure to leave audiences dreaming of the ocean.


Connecticut Ballet Pays Homage to the Classics

May 11-13, Connecticut Ballet presents a triple-bill titled Russian Classics! including Marius Petipa's Raymonda Variations, Darrel Grand-Moultrie's contemporary PULSE and Michel Fokine's one-act Petrouchka. Fokine created this work in 1911 for Diaghilev's Ballets Russes to music by Igor Stravinsky. CT Ballet last presented Petrouchka in 1997 with current artistic director Brett Raphael dancing the lead; Raphael was coached by Vladimir Dokoudovsky, who worked directly with Fokine on revivals of the piece for Ballets Russes. We love this photo of Stravinsky with Vaslav Nijinsky in his original Petrouchka costume.


Island Moving Company Presents an Evening of Premieres

This Newport, RI-based contemporary ballet company is presenting a world premiere by Maurice Causey May 12. Get to know Causey and his new work in the below video. The evening will also celebrate the Leonard Bernstein Centennial with a performance of IMC artistic director Miki Ohlsen's Chichester Palms and new works by Boston Ballet's Kevin Jenkins and IMC associate artistic director Danielle Genest.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
popular

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

Ballet Stars

Paul Michael Bloodgood Says Goodbye to Ballet Austin and Hello to His Next Career: Directing Films

Bloodgood and Ashley Lynn Sherman in "Giselle." Photo by Tony Spielberg, courtesy Ballet Austin.

Paul Michael Bloodgood, a longtime leading man at Ballet Austin, ends his 19-year career with the company this weekend in Paul Vasterling's Peter Pan. But in between layoffs and after rehearsals, he's been steadily working towards his next phase: creating a full-length feature documentary called Trenches of Rock. The movie, which focuses on his father's Christian heavy metal band and the challenges they faced in the music industry, has been enjoying screenings at film festivals around the world—and winning awards along the way. Pointe spoke with Bloodgood about how he's feeling as he ends his dance career and transitions into filmmaking.

What's on your mind as you wrap up your final performances at Ballet Austin?

I just want to be in the moment as much as I can and savor the time onstage with my coworkers. Upon reflection of the past 20 years, the moments of honest emotion and connection with others are what I will cherish the most. There are so many aspects of humanity to explore, and I am so grateful to have had so much time to cogitate what dance has to offer to the human condition.


Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Growing Pains: How to Safely Dance Through Growth Spurts

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students in class. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy CPYB.

Courtney Henry remembers a time in middle school when she grew several inches just as her dance training began to intensify. Now a member of Richard Siegal/Ballet of Difference in Germany, Henry would take dance classes at her school during the day, then have more classes and rehearsal at her studio afterwards. "As a result of this constant expansion in every direction—my hormone levels were growing as well—I remember enduring painful cramps in my lower and upper legs almost every night."

Such pains are typical symptoms of a growth spurt, or rapid growth in a short period of time. While they can happen at any point during childhood, growth spurts are most common during early to mid-adolescence: ages 12 to 13 for girls and 13 to 15 for boys. According to Chris Fisher, a physical therapist for Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, height change can sometimes be visible in a one-week period. During such a dramatic phase of development, young dancers need to have extra patience and support surrounding their ballet training.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Devon Teuscher Spills on Becoming a Principal Dancer for ABT

Devon Teuscher in "Giselle." Photo by Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT.

Last July, Devon Teuscher became a principal with American Ballet Theatre. ABT artistic director Kevin McKenzie called her into a meeting and told her, "I think you've done wonderful work—I'd like to promote you." Surprisingly, Teuscher's first thought was, "Are you sure?" Despite having proved herself by climbing the ranks of the company for 10 years, she still felt nervous about her new role. "I had been dreaming about this since I was 8 years old," she says. "But the responsibility that comes with being an ambassador for the company—really, a face of the company—felt like a huge amount of pressure."

Watching her onstage, it's easy to see how the title of principal suits her long lines, elegant strength and crisp technique. Next month she debuts her dream principal role—Juliet in Romeo and Juliet at Metropolitan Opera House.

Keep reading at dance-teacher.com.

Health & Body

5 Resistance Band Exercises for Stronger Pointework

Thinkstock.

Whether you're new to pointe or looking for an added boost of strength and stability to make it through performance season, these 5 resistance band exercises will show big results—and fast. Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee demonstrates a series of exercises for toes, feet and ankles, as well as lateral and vertical control, all the way up to relevé.

popular

Ballet Book Alert! Laura Jacobs' "Celestial Bodies: How to Look at Ballet" Makes the Foreign Familiar

As dancers, we know why we love ballet—but for a new audience member, our beautiful, silent art form may seem like a mystery. Enter Celestial Bodies: How to Look at Ballet. Written by celebrated dance critic Laura Jacobs, this new book (available May 8 from Basic Books) offers insights on how burgeoning ballet fans can better understand and appreciate the choreographic language they're watching onstage. But it's also a compelling read for dancers and experienced dance lovers.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Misty Copeland Designed Her Own Collection With Under Armour (& Her Fellow ABT Dancers Helped Debut It)

Courtesy Under Armour

Misty Copeland just designed her very own collection with Under Armour—and it seems like a natural fit. She's been part of the activewear brand since 2014. On May 2, the American Ballet Theatre principal took a break from rehearsing for the upcoming spring season to officially unveil her Misty Copeland Signature Collection in New York City.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!