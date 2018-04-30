Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Apr. 30, 2018 05:12PM EST

Onstage This Week: A New "Red Shoes," Ballet AZ Prima Retires, Robbins 100 at NYCB, and More

Nevada Ballet Theatre in Balanchine's "Slaughter on Tenth Avenue." Photo by Virginia Trudeau, Courtesy NBT.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins Festival Opens with World Premiere by Justin Peck

This week marks the start of NYCB's Robbins 100 festival, running May 3-10, celebrating the centennial of choreographer Jerome Robbins. The company will dance 19 Robbins' ballets as well as a world premiere by resident choreographer Justin Peck inspired by Robbins and set to a score by Leonard Bernstein. The centennial of Bernstein, Robbins' longtime collaborator, will also be celebrated this year. This striking trailer offers glimpses of some of Robbins' most beloved ballets, including Fancy Free and The Cage.

World Premiere at Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The Canadian company closes its season May 2-6 with a mix repertoire program headlined by Mauricio Wainrot's Carmina Burana. The program also includes George Balanchine's Serenade and a world premiere by former RWB dancer Phillipe Larouche titled For Bye and About. Larouche's work is set to excerpts of Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 and utilizes an all-male cast.


Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents a World Premiere by Matthew Neenan

NBT's Ballet & Broadway program runs May 5-6 and features Christopher Wheeldon's Carousel (A Dance), Balanchine's Tarantella and Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, and a world premiere by Matthew Neenan titled Until December to a score by Michael Torke. In the below behind-the-scenes video, Neenan discusses his new ballet, and what it's been like to work again with Roy Kaiser, NBT's new artistic director. Kaiser was formerly the artistic director of Pennsylvania Ballet, where Neenan is the choreographer in residence.


New Ballet Based on The Red Shoes at Diablo Ballet

Everyone's favorite classic ballet movie is back on the stage May 4-5. The California-based company's Celebrated Masters program features the world premiere of Robert Dekker's The Red Shoes, set to a score by Philip Glass with costumes by celebrity fashion designer Cassidy Haley (known for his work with pop stars such as P!nk and Fergie). The program also includes an excerpt from Val Caniparoli's Stolen Moments and Lew Christensen's Four Norwegian Moods.


Ballet Arizona Bids Farewell to Principal Dancer Natalia Magnicaballi

After a 16-year tenure, principal Natalia Magnicaballi will take her final bows with the company on May 6 at the close of its All Balanchine program, opening May 3. Magnicaballi was also a principal with The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and feels at home in Balanchine ballets. For her final performance, she'll dance The Siren in Prodigal Son and The Sleepwalker in La Sonnambula, which is one of her signature roles.

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

Ballet Stars

How Picasso and the Syrian War Inspired Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's New "Guernica" at San Francisco Ballet

Dores André and Solomon Golding in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Guernica," via YouTube.

In honor of its 85th anniversary, San Francisco Ballet has commissioned works from 12 internationally-recognized choreographers to contribute to the company's Unbound: A Festival of New Works, now in progress. Pointe spoke with Belgian-Colombian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and corps member Solomon Golding about the process of making Guernica, Ochoa's work inspired by the painting of the same name by Pablo Picasso.

Ballet Stars

3 of Ballet's Biggest Stars Teamed Up for the Most Glamorous Ballet Photo Shoot of All Time

Pari Dukovic, via Instagram.

In need of weekend rehearsal inspo? Harper's Bazaar has you covered, thanks to their May issue. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the dancer-favorite film, The Red Shoes, the mag combined some the world's biggest names in ballet with designer gowns (and red shoes, of course).

Photographed by Pari Dukovic, the full story is available on newsstands and the Harper's Bazaar site, and it includes insight on why the 1948 film still matters from American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and Misty Copeland as well as New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck.

"Watching The Red Shoes is like watching a ballet," Copeland tells Bazaar. "Just like Swan Lake, it has stood the test of time. You don't look at it and think, 'Oh, this was filmed in a certain time.' It's like experiencing a live performance."

Check out each of the dancers' portraits as they channel the film's leading lady, Vicky Page (played by real-life ballerina Moira Shearer).

Boylston in Dior with Christian Louboutin shoes

Ballet Stars

Carlos Acosta Talks Bringing His Fledgling Cuban Company to the U.S.

Acosta Danza in Jorge Crecis' Twelve. Photo by Johan Persson, Courtesy Sadler's Wells.

What does a superstar like Carlos Acosta do after bidding farewell to his career in classical ballet? In Acosta's case, he returns to his native country, Cuba, to funnel his fame, connections and prodigious energies back into the dance scene that formed him. Because of its top-notch, state-supported training programs and popular embrace of the art of dance, Cuba is brimming with talented dancers. What it has been short on, until recently, are opportunities outside of the mainstream companies, as well as access to a more international repertoire. That is changing now, and, with the creation of Acosta Danza, launched in 2016, Acosta is determined to open the doors even wider to new ideas and audiences.

The ensemble of 20 will have its full-company American debut at New York City Center April 25–27, with a mixed repertory that includes works by the Belgium-based Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Cuban choreographer Marianela Boán and company member Raúl Reinoso.

Keep reading at dancemagazine.com.

Health & Body

12 Exercises for Stronger, More Supple Feet

Good news: Your foot strength and flexibility can improve with careful training. All photos by Jayme Thornton, Modeled by Corinne Chowansky of Marymount Manhattan College.

Maybe you weren't born with gorgeous, overarched feet, but that doesn't mean you're completely stuck with what you've got. "Strength and flexibility can improve with training, but that's within the limits of your individual anatomy," says Dr. Nancy Kadel, a Seattle-based orthopedic surgeon who specializes in dancers' foot and ankle issues. Building a balance of both will help you achieve more supple feet that can support ballet's demands. Kadel recommends the following:

Tools of the (Foot-Strengthening) Trade

Hand towel for scrunching toward you as you actively curl your toes. For a challenge, add weight, like a book, to the end of the towel.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Lorna Feijóo and José Manuel Carreño in "Swan Lake" (2000)

img.youtube.com

Swan Lake's Black Swan pas de deux has long been an opportunity for dancers to display their virtuosity and test the limits of technique. But in this week's #TBT, daredevil Cuban dancers Lorna Feijóo and José Manuel Carreño bring the duet to a new level. In this clip of the variations and coda performed at the Festival de Ballet de la Habana in 2000, both the dancers and the audience get swept up in the excitement.

José Mateo Steps Down as Artistic Director of José Mateo Ballet Theatre, Company to Go on Hiatus

Dancers from José Mateo Ballet Theatre in Mateo's "Schubert Adagio." Photo by Gary Sloan, courtesy JMBT.

A mainstay in Boston's cultural landscape, José Mateo Ballet Theatre will end its 32-year run under founder, artistic director and choreographer José Mateo following the company's Moving Violations program this weekend. The 18-member company will be on hiatus until a new director is found, save for performances of Mateo's The Nutcracker in November and December. The 66-year-old Mateo says that while he is ending his duties as artistic director, he is not retiring from the organization—he's merely shifting his focus to further developing the José Mateo Ballet Theatre School and the Dance for World Community festival he produces each year. Pointe spoke with him recently about his decision and his future plans.

Videos

